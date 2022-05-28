COT Week 21 Charts: Soft Commodities Speculator bets mostly lower led by Corn & Soybean Oil

By InvestMacro | COT | Data Tables | COT Leaders | Downloads | COT Newsletter
Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday May 24th and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.
Soft Commodities market speculator bets were mostly lower this week as only three out of the eleven softs markets we cover had higher positioning this week while eight markets saw lower positions. Leading the gains for the soft commodities was Sugar (12,857 contracts) and Soybean Meal (8,607 contracts) with Soybeans (4,721 contracts) also showing a positive week. Meanwhile, leading the declines in speculator bets this week were Corn (-45,895 contracts) and Soybean Oil (-16,805 contracts) with Coffee (-1,415 contracts), Live Cattle (-12,283 contracts), Lean Hogs (-407 contracts), Cotton (-6,796 contracts), Cocoa (-10,000 contracts), and Wheat (-2,462 contracts) also coming in with lower bets on the week.
Speculator strength standings for each Commodity where strength index is current net position compared to past three years, above 80 is bullish extreme, below 20 is bearish extreme
- OI Strength = Current Open Interest level compared to last 3 years range
- Spec Strength = Current Net Speculator level compared to last 3 years range
- Strength Move = Six week change of Spec Strength
|May-24-2022
|OI
|OI-Index
|Spec-Net
|Spec-Index
|Com-Net
|COM-Index
|Smalls-Net
|Smalls-Index
|WTI Crude
|1,711,863
|0
|334,761
|11
|-374,627
|91
|39,866
|71
|Gold
|530,098
|22
|183,813
|14
|-211,947
|82
|28,134
|37
|Silver
|146,456
|13
|14,103
|26
|-23,297
|88
|9,194
|3
|Copper
|186,433
|17
|-19,633
|28
|19,288
|73
|345
|27
|Palladium
|7,919
|7
|-3,472
|2
|3,800
|98
|-328
|25
|Platinum
|65,824
|32
|1,485
|5
|-6,683
|96
|5,198
|34
|Natural Gas
|1,107,496
|6
|-111,570
|45
|63,847
|51
|47,723
|93
|Brent
|183,629
|27
|-39,289
|45
|37,488
|56
|1,801
|34
|Heating Oil
|349,618
|31
|6,455
|52
|-32,434
|37
|25,979
|88
|Soybeans
|729,900
|28
|188,368
|72
|-159,047
|34
|-29,321
|21
|Corn
|1,544,885
|29
|427,848
|85
|-372,522
|19
|-55,326
|11
|Coffee
|211,266
|5
|37,072
|71
|-38,484
|34
|1,412
|4
|Sugar
|847,420
|11
|209,487
|80
|-255,450
|20
|45,963
|65
|Wheat
|326,607
|8
|26,344
|53
|-24,339
|25
|-2,005
|100
CORN Futures:
The CORN large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 427,848 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -45,895 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 473,743 net contracts.
Free Reports:
Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators – Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter
Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Reports - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 84.7 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 18.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 11.2 percent.
|CORN Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|36.5
|42.5
|9.1
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|8.8
|66.7
|12.7
|– Net Position:
|427,848
|-372,522
|-55,326
|– Gross Longs:
|563,850
|657,258
|140,433
|– Gross Shorts:
|136,002
|1,029,780
|195,759
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|4.1 to 1
|0.6 to 1
|0.7 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|84.7
|18.9
|11.2
|– Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bullish-Extreme
|Bearish-Extreme
|Bearish-Extreme
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|-8.7
|10.1
|-2.0
SUGAR Futures:
The SUGAR large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 209,487 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly increase of 12,857 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 196,630 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 79.7 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 19.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 64.7 percent.
|SUGAR Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|31.0
|44.9
|10.7
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|6.3
|75.0
|5.3
|– Net Position:
|209,487
|-255,450
|45,963
|– Gross Longs:
|262,661
|380,523
|90,969
|– Gross Shorts:
|53,174
|635,973
|45,006
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|4.9 to 1
|0.6 to 1
|2.0 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|79.7
|19.7
|64.7
|– Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bullish
|Bearish-Extreme
|Bullish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|-6.2
|8.8
|-19.5
COFFEE Futures:
The COFFEE large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 37,072 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -1,415 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 38,487 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 70.9 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 34.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 4.1 percent.
|COFFEE Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|22.0
|54.1
|3.9
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|4.5
|72.3
|3.2
|– Net Position:
|37,072
|-38,484
|1,412
|– Gross Longs:
|46,580
|114,208
|8,167
|– Gross Shorts:
|9,508
|152,692
|6,755
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|4.9 to 1
|0.7 to 1
|1.2 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|70.9
|34.3
|4.1
|– Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Bearish-Extreme
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|-9.4
|12.9
|-33.9
SOYBEANS Futures:
The SOYBEANS large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 188,368 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 4,721 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 183,647 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 71.6 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 34.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 21.5 percent.
|SOYBEANS Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|32.4
|47.3
|6.8
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|6.5
|69.1
|10.8
|– Net Position:
|188,368
|-159,047
|-29,321
|– Gross Longs:
|236,164
|345,076
|49,551
|– Gross Shorts:
|47,796
|504,123
|78,872
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|4.9 to 1
|0.7 to 1
|0.6 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|71.6
|34.3
|21.5
|– Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Bearish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|-3.0
|3.3
|-2.9
SOYBEAN OIL Futures:
The SOYBEAN OIL large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 79,496 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -16,805 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 96,301 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 60.6 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 36.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 85.1 percent.
|SOYBEAN OIL Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|28.6
|47.5
|9.6
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|7.3
|74.0
|4.5
|– Net Position:
|79,496
|-98,691
|19,195
|– Gross Longs:
|106,705
|177,213
|35,857
|– Gross Shorts:
|27,209
|275,904
|16,662
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|3.9 to 1
|0.6 to 1
|2.2 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|60.6
|36.2
|85.1
|– Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Bullish-Extreme
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|-12.0
|12.2
|-6.0
SOYBEAN MEAL Futures:
The SOYBEAN MEAL large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 81,907 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly boost of 8,607 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 73,300 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 73.1 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 26.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 70.5 percent.
|SOYBEAN MEAL Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|28.5
|46.5
|13.6
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|5.7
|76.6
|6.2
|– Net Position:
|81,907
|-108,388
|26,481
|– Gross Longs:
|102,564
|167,414
|48,827
|– Gross Shorts:
|20,657
|275,802
|22,346
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|5.0 to 1
|0.6 to 1
|2.2 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|73.1
|26.6
|70.5
|– Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Bullish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|-19.1
|20.7
|-27.9
LIVE CATTLE Futures:
The LIVE CATTLE large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 22,747 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -12,283 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 35,030 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 7.9 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 83.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 79.7 percent.
|LIVE CATTLE Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|33.7
|41.3
|11.5
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|26.1
|48.8
|11.7
|– Net Position:
|22,747
|-22,153
|-594
|– Gross Longs:
|99,928
|122,357
|34,015
|– Gross Shorts:
|77,181
|144,510
|34,609
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|1.3 to 1
|0.8 to 1
|1.0 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|7.9
|83.0
|79.7
|– Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bearish-Extreme
|Bullish-Extreme
|Bullish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|-36.5
|29.0
|27.5
LEAN HOGS Futures:
The LEAN HOGS large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 7,358 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -407 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 7,765 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 14.8 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 92.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 64.8 percent.
|LEAN HOGS Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|28.3
|41.7
|10.2
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|24.6
|42.3
|13.3
|– Net Position:
|7,358
|-1,239
|-6,119
|– Gross Longs:
|55,555
|81,805
|19,958
|– Gross Shorts:
|48,197
|83,044
|26,077
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|1.2 to 1
|1.0 to 1
|0.8 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|14.8
|92.0
|64.8
|– Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bearish-Extreme
|Bullish-Extreme
|Bullish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|-36.4
|40.7
|-5.5
COTTON Futures:
The COTTON large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 72,520 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lowering of -6,796 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 79,316 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 68.9 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 29.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 82.0 percent.
|COTTON Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|42.5
|36.7
|8.6
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|7.0
|77.5
|3.2
|– Net Position:
|72,520
|-83,537
|11,017
|– Gross Longs:
|86,947
|75,106
|17,532
|– Gross Shorts:
|14,427
|158,643
|6,515
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|6.0 to 1
|0.5 to 1
|2.7 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|68.9
|29.2
|82.0
|– Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Bullish-Extreme
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|-6.8
|7.7
|-15.5
COCOA Futures:
The COCOA large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 8,583 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -10,000 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 18,583 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 26.0 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 72.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 46.1 percent.
|COCOA Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|29.9
|44.5
|5.6
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|27.0
|49.0
|4.0
|– Net Position:
|8,583
|-13,540
|4,957
|– Gross Longs:
|89,159
|132,424
|16,784
|– Gross Shorts:
|80,576
|145,964
|11,827
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|1.1 to 1
|0.9 to 1
|1.4 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|26.0
|72.7
|46.1
|– Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bearish
|Bullish
|Bearish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|-30.0
|32.2
|-25.0
WHEAT Futures:
The WHEAT large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 26,344 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -2,462 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 28,806 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 53.3 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 25.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 100.0 percent.
|WHEAT Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|36.2
|35.4
|10.3
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|28.1
|42.9
|10.9
|– Net Position:
|26,344
|-24,339
|-2,005
|– Gross Longs:
|118,170
|115,722
|33,634
|– Gross Shorts:
|91,826
|140,061
|35,639
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|1.3 to 1
|0.8 to 1
|0.9 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|53.3
|25.1
|100.0
|– Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Bullish-Extreme
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|3.2
|-4.4
|3.2
Article By InvestMacro – Receive our weekly COT Reports by Email
*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.
The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators) as well as their open interest (contracts open in the market at time of reporting).See CFTC criteria here.