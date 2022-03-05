05 Mar

WTI Crude Oil Speculator bets see largest 1-week rise since 2020 on Russia Invasion

March 5, 2022

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday March 1st and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

Highlighting the COT energy data is this week’s jump in the WTI Crude Oil futures bets. The speculative net position in the WTI Crude Oil futures rose this week for the first time in the past six weeks and had the largest one-week gain of the past sixty-six weeks, dating back to November 24th of 2020. The WTI Crude contract had been seeing a weakness in speculator positions despite the ramping up of the Russia-Ukraine situation as spec positions had fallen for six straight weeks before this week’s turnaround. Crude oil prices have surged on the Russian invasion of Ukraine with oil closing this week right below the $116 per barrel level which marks the highest price close since 2008.

Joining WTI Crude Oil (29,622 contracts) in gaining this week were Brent Crude Oil (19,648 contracts) and Natural Gas (4,220 contracts) while Heating Oil (-9,228 contracts), Gasoline (-1,144 contracts) and the Bloomberg Commodity Index (-709 contracts) saw falling contracts.

Data Snapshot of Commodity Market Traders | Columns Legend
Mar-01-2022 OI OI-Index Spec-Net Spec-Index Com-Net COM-Index Smalls-Net Smalls-Index
WTI Crude 2,028,476 25 368,663 14 -410,955 79 42,292 75
Gold 615,600 51 257,622 70 -285,809 30 28,187 44
Silver 157,391 23 44,948 67 -57,150 43 12,202 14
Copper 195,398 23 22,093 58 -29,380 39 7,287 67
Palladium 7,242 4 -904 16 423 79 481 73
Platinum 65,383 31 16,890 26 -24,196 74 7,306 64
Natural Gas 1,112,832 3 -126,409 41 90,088 59 36,321 71
Brent 198,920 39 -6,707 100 4,004 0 2,703 46
Heating Oil 349,618 31 6,455 52 -32,434 37 25,979 88
Soybeans 758,796 35 218,907 84 -189,233 21 -29,674 21
Corn 1,484,670 18 460,938 89 -427,812 11 -33,126 24
Coffee 252,545 24 61,906 94 -66,290 8 4,384 19
Sugar 816,211 0 84,539 54 -105,323 48 20,784 34
Wheat 372,124 19 6,443 52 303 41 -6,746 69

 

WTI Crude Oil Futures:

WTI Crude Oil Futures COT ChartThe WTI Crude Oil Futures large speculator standing this week was a net position of 368,663 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly boost of 29,622 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 339,041 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 14.0 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 79.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 74.6 percent.

WTI Crude Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 22.9 36.0 4.9
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 4.8 56.2 2.8
– Net Position: 368,663 -410,955 42,292
– Gross Longs: 465,365 729,585 99,568
– Gross Shorts: 96,702 1,140,540 57,276
– Long to Short Ratio: 4.8 to 1 0.6 to 1 1.7 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 14.0 79.1 74.6
– Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish Bullish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -6.7 6.4 1.4

 

Brent Crude Oil Futures:

Brent Last Day Crude Oil Futures COT ChartThe Brent Crude Oil Futures large speculator standing this week was a net position of -6,707 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly rise of 19,648 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -26,355 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 100.0 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 0.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 45.8 percent.

Brent Crude Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 23.1 40.9 4.2
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 26.5 38.9 2.9
– Net Position: -6,707 4,004 2,703
– Gross Longs: 45,940 81,376 8,390
– Gross Shorts: 52,647 77,372 5,687
– Long to Short Ratio: 0.9 to 1 1.1 to 1 1.5 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 100.0 0.0 45.8
– Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bearish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 22.7 -21.9 -4.0

 

Natural Gas Futures:

Natural Gas Futures COT ChartThe Natural Gas Futures large speculator standing this week was a net position of -126,409 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly rise of 4,220 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -130,629 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 40.6 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 59.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 70.9 percent.

Natural Gas Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 22.1 43.6 5.3
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 33.4 35.5 2.1
– Net Position: -126,409 90,088 36,321
– Gross Longs: 245,502 484,644 59,416
– Gross Shorts: 371,911 394,556 23,095
– Long to Short Ratio: 0.7 to 1 1.2 to 1 2.6 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 40.6 59.3 70.9
– Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -2.5 1.2 11.2

 

Gasoline Blendstock Futures:

RBOB Gasoline Energy Futures COT ChartThe Gasoline Blendstock Futures large speculator standing this week was a net position of 62,443 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lowering of -1,144 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 63,587 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 33.6 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 64.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 71.4 percent.

Nasdaq Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 26.8 50.4 6.3
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 9.6 70.4 3.6
– Net Position: 62,443 -72,465 10,022
– Gross Longs: 97,185 182,352 22,896
– Gross Shorts: 34,742 254,817 12,874
– Long to Short Ratio: 2.8 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.8 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 33.6 64.5 71.4
– Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 1.7 -5.2 21.2

 

#2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures:

NY Harbor Heating Oil Energy Futures COT ChartThe #2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures large speculator standing this week was a net position of 6,455 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -9,228 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 15,683 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 51.9 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 36.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 88.4 percent.

Heating Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 17.0 50.8 14.4
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 15.1 60.1 6.9
– Net Position: 6,455 -32,434 25,979
– Gross Longs: 59,340 177,626 50,210
– Gross Shorts: 52,885 210,060 24,231
– Long to Short Ratio: 1.1 to 1 0.8 to 1 2.1 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 51.9 36.7 88.4
– Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish-Extreme
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 4.2 -10.3 23.6

 

Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures:

Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures COT ChartThe Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures large speculator standing this week was a net position of -12,876 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lowering of -709 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -12,167 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 58.2 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 36.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 73.8 percent.

Bloomberg Index Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 63.4 29.1 3.9
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 94.6 1.6 0.2
– Net Position: -12,876 11,345 1,531
– Gross Longs: 26,144 12,001 1,605
– Gross Shorts: 39,020 656 74
– Long to Short Ratio: 0.7 to 1 18.3 to 1 21.7 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 58.2 36.9 73.8
– Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 13.0 -16.8 34.1

 

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators) as well as their open interest (contracts open in the market at time of reporting).See CFTC criteria here.

