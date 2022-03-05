COT Soft Commodities Speculators push their Corn bullish bets to 42-week high

By InvestMacro | COT | Data Tables | COT Leaders | Downloads | COT Newsletter
Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday March 1st and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.
Highlighting the COT soft commodities data is the continued gains in the Corn futures bets. The speculative net position in the Corn futures rose this week for a second consecutive week and for the fourth time in six weeks. Corn speculator bets have risen by a total of +46,446 contracts over these past two weeks and pushed the current net speculator standing to the highest level in the last forty-two weeks, dating back to May 11th of 2021 when the net position totaled +500,856 contracts. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has boosted already rising soft commodities markets with Corn, Soybeans and Wheat seeing especially sharp gains in the past two weeks.
The soft commodities that saw higher bets this week were Corn (9,196 contracts), Sugar (9,293 contracts), Soybean Oil (1,859 contracts), Soybean Meal (1,083 contracts), Cotton (1,526 contracts) and Wheat (10,345 contracts).
The soft commodities that saw lower bets this week were Cocoa (-16,484 contracts), Lean Hogs (-5,199 contracts), Coffee (-5,885 contracts), Soybeans (-7,557 contracts) and Live Cattle (-23,204 contracts).
Free Reports:
STX, RJF and BX were added to our Stock Market Watchlist in January - Here are the Stock Symbols that stood out so far in the first quarter of 2022.
Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Reports - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.
|Mar-01-2022
|OI
|OI-Index
|Spec-Net
|Spec-Index
|Com-Net
|COM-Index
|Smalls-Net
|Smalls-Index
|WTI Crude
|2,028,476
|25
|368,663
|14
|-410,955
|79
|42,292
|75
|Gold
|615,600
|51
|257,622
|70
|-285,809
|30
|28,187
|44
|Silver
|157,391
|23
|44,948
|67
|-57,150
|43
|12,202
|14
|Copper
|195,398
|23
|22,093
|58
|-29,380
|39
|7,287
|67
|Palladium
|7,242
|4
|-904
|16
|423
|79
|481
|73
|Platinum
|65,383
|31
|16,890
|26
|-24,196
|74
|7,306
|64
|Natural Gas
|1,112,832
|3
|-126,409
|41
|90,088
|59
|36,321
|71
|Brent
|198,920
|39
|-6,707
|100
|4,004
|0
|2,703
|46
|Heating Oil
|349,618
|31
|6,455
|52
|-32,434
|37
|25,979
|88
|Soybeans
|758,796
|35
|218,907
|84
|-189,233
|21
|-29,674
|21
|Corn
|1,484,670
|18
|460,938
|89
|-427,812
|11
|-33,126
|24
|Coffee
|252,545
|24
|61,906
|94
|-66,290
|8
|4,384
|19
|Sugar
|816,211
|0
|84,539
|54
|-105,323
|48
|20,784
|34
|Wheat
|372,124
|19
|6,443
|52
|303
|41
|-6,746
|69
CORN Futures:
The CORN large speculator standing this week reached a net position of 460,938 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly increase of 9,196 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 451,742 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 88.9 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 11.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 23.9 percent.
|CORN Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|35.8
|44.0
|9.2
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|4.8
|72.8
|11.4
|– Net Position:
|460,938
|-427,812
|-33,126
|– Gross Longs:
|531,633
|652,937
|136,120
|– Gross Shorts:
|70,695
|1,080,749
|169,246
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|7.5 to 1
|0.6 to 1
|0.8 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|88.9
|11.0
|23.9
|– Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bullish-Extreme
|Bearish-Extreme
|Bearish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|9.3
|-12.1
|7.1
SUGAR Futures:
The SUGAR large speculator standing this week reached a net position of 84,539 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lift of 9,293 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 75,246 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 54.0 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 48.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 33.6 percent.
|SUGAR Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|22.2
|54.4
|9.7
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|11.8
|67.3
|7.2
|– Net Position:
|84,539
|-105,323
|20,784
|– Gross Longs:
|180,931
|443,667
|79,458
|– Gross Shorts:
|96,392
|548,990
|58,674
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|1.9 to 1
|0.8 to 1
|1.4 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|54.0
|48.2
|33.6
|– Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Bearish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|-5.9
|4.1
|8.5
COFFEE Futures:
The COFFEE large speculator standing this week reached a net position of 61,906 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -5,885 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 67,791 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 93.6 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 7.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 18.7 percent.
|COFFEE Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|29.0
|44.3
|4.2
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|4.5
|70.5
|2.5
|– Net Position:
|61,906
|-66,290
|4,384
|– Gross Longs:
|73,322
|111,809
|10,704
|– Gross Shorts:
|11,416
|178,099
|6,320
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|6.4 to 1
|0.6 to 1
|1.7 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|93.6
|7.9
|18.7
|– Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bullish-Extreme
|Bearish-Extreme
|Bearish-Extreme
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|-1.4
|0.5
|8.5
SOYBEANS Futures:
The SOYBEANS large speculator standing this week reached a net position of 218,907 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lowering of -7,557 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 226,464 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 84.4 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 21.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 20.9 percent.
|SOYBEANS Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|34.9
|43.3
|6.7
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|6.1
|68.3
|10.6
|– Net Position:
|218,907
|-189,233
|-29,674
|– Gross Longs:
|264,899
|328,781
|50,659
|– Gross Shorts:
|45,992
|518,014
|80,333
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|5.8 to 1
|0.6 to 1
|0.6 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|84.4
|21.3
|20.9
|– Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bullish-Extreme
|Bearish
|Bearish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|22.4
|-22.8
|10.4
SOYBEAN OIL Futures:
The SOYBEAN OIL large speculator standing this week reached a net position of 84,952 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly increase of 1,859 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 83,093 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 69.7 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 29.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 70.5 percent.
|SOYBEAN OIL Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|29.4
|46.7
|9.3
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|6.9
|73.3
|5.2
|– Net Position:
|84,952
|-100,238
|15,286
|– Gross Longs:
|110,869
|175,682
|34,986
|– Gross Shorts:
|25,917
|275,920
|19,700
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|4.3 to 1
|0.6 to 1
|1.8 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|69.7
|29.7
|70.5
|– Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Bullish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|18.0
|-20.1
|25.0
SOYBEAN MEAL Futures:
The SOYBEAN MEAL large speculator standing this week reached a net position of 113,183 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly rise of 1,083 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 112,100 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 95.1 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 3.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 71.9 percent.
|SOYBEAN MEAL Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|32.2
|44.0
|11.4
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|3.7
|78.9
|5.0
|– Net Position:
|113,183
|-138,449
|25,266
|– Gross Longs:
|127,976
|175,029
|45,168
|– Gross Shorts:
|14,793
|313,478
|19,902
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|8.7 to 1
|0.6 to 1
|2.3 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|95.1
|3.7
|71.9
|– Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bullish-Extreme
|Bearish-Extreme
|Bullish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|18.9
|-17.2
|-7.3
LIVE CATTLE Futures:
The LIVE CATTLE large speculator standing this week reached a net position of 59,039 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -23,204 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 82,243 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 28.6 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 65.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 67.9 percent.
|LIVE CATTLE Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|32.3
|38.5
|9.5
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|15.8
|52.8
|11.7
|– Net Position:
|59,039
|-51,142
|-7,897
|– Gross Longs:
|115,502
|137,310
|33,952
|– Gross Shorts:
|56,463
|188,452
|41,849
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|2.0 to 1
|0.7 to 1
|0.8 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|28.6
|65.8
|67.9
|– Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bearish
|Bullish
|Bullish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|-3.0
|5.7
|-5.9
LEAN HOGS Futures:
The LEAN HOGS large speculator standing this week reached a net position of 61,239 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -5,199 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 66,438 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 73.5 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 29.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 41.8 percent.
|LEAN HOGS Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|37.2
|32.4
|8.6
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|15.1
|51.4
|11.8
|– Net Position:
|61,239
|-52,397
|-8,842
|– Gross Longs:
|102,930
|89,767
|23,714
|– Gross Shorts:
|41,691
|142,164
|32,556
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|2.5 to 1
|0.6 to 1
|0.7 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|73.5
|29.6
|41.8
|– Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Bearish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|14.1
|-21.6
|28.2
COTTON Futures:
The COTTON large speculator standing this week reached a net position of 91,828 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly rise of 1,526 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 90,302 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 81.2 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 17.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 82.3 percent.
|COTTON Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|43.2
|38.4
|8.0
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|4.7
|81.4
|3.4
|– Net Position:
|91,828
|-102,842
|11,014
|– Gross Longs:
|103,148
|91,726
|19,051
|– Gross Shorts:
|11,320
|194,568
|8,037
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|9.1 to 1
|0.5 to 1
|2.4 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|81.2
|17.8
|82.3
|– Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bullish-Extreme
|Bearish-Extreme
|Bullish-Extreme
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|-2.1
|3.2
|-13.2
COCOA Futures:
The COCOA large speculator standing this week reached a net position of 25,431 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -16,484 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 41,915 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 46.5 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 47.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 100.0 percent.
|COCOA Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|29.6
|45.5
|7.2
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|19.5
|59.5
|3.2
|– Net Position:
|25,431
|-35,441
|10,010
|– Gross Longs:
|74,581
|114,758
|18,047
|– Gross Shorts:
|49,150
|150,199
|8,037
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|1.5 to 1
|0.8 to 1
|2.2 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|46.5
|47.2
|100.0
|– Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bullish-Extreme
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|-2.5
|-4.1
|68.8
WHEAT Futures:
The WHEAT large speculator standing this week reached a net position of 6,443 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly advance of 10,345 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -3,902 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 52.5 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 41.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 69.4 percent.
|WHEAT Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|28.2
|42.2
|8.4
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|26.5
|42.1
|10.2
|– Net Position:
|6,443
|303
|-6,746
|– Gross Longs:
|104,934
|157,102
|31,257
|– Gross Shorts:
|98,491
|156,799
|38,003
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|1.1 to 1
|1.0 to 1
|0.8 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|52.5
|41.1
|69.4
|– Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Bullish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|1.4
|-4.7
|15.5
Article By InvestMacro – Receive our weekly COT Reports by Email
*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.
The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators) as well as their open interest (contracts open in the market at time of reporting).See CFTC criteria here.