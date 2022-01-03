COT Forex Speculators edged US Dollar Index bullish bets to 115-week high

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The latest release was delayed by the CFTC due to the New Year’s holiday.

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday December 28th 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets. All currency positions are in direct relation to the US dollar where, for example, a bet for the euro is a bet that the euro will rise versus the dollar while a bet against the euro will be a bet that the euro will decline versus the dollar.

Highlighting the COT currency data was the continued strong run of bullish bets in the US Dollar Index currency futures contracts. Dollar Index speculator bets rose for the second straight week last week and for the fifteenth time out of the past nineteen weeks. The Dollar Index speculator bets not only closed out the year at their highest standing of 2021 but the bullish bets ascended to the highest level of the past one hundred and fifteen weeks, dating back to October 22nd of 2019. The Dollar Index’s current strength index score (comparing current speculator level to the range of the past 3 years) remains in an extreme bullish level with a score of 89.2 percent.

Joining the US Dollar Index (1,674 contracts) with positive changes last week were the Euro (3,528 contracts), Brazil real (1,261 contracts), British pound sterling (6,967 contracts) and Bitcoin (336 contracts).

The currencies with declining bets were the Japanese yen (-816 contracts), Swiss franc (-1,491 contracts), Australian dollar (-1,387 contracts), New Zealand dollar (-2,285 contracts), Canadian dollar (-457 contracts), Russian ruble (-157 contracts) and the Mexican peso (-4,216 contracts).

Dec-28-2021 OI OI-Index Spec-Net Spec-Index Com-Net COM-Index Smalls-Net Smalls-Index USD Index 57,892 85 36,789 89 -42,461 4 5,672 79 EUR 673,273 73 -6,634 33 -18,533 70 25,167 16 GBP 205,378 42 -50,719 37 60,101 65 -9,382 36 JPY 203,814 58 -53,102 34 72,364 72 -19,262 8 CHF 40,122 14 -10,718 51 15,226 48 -4,508 50 CAD 138,692 23 -10,334 46 7,167 56 3,167 36 AUD 183,152 70 -81,741 8 99,476 93 -17,735 9 NZD 41,862 28 -8,421 57 10,100 46 -1,679 33 MXN 102,418 4 -9,008 24 8,334 76 674 46 RUB 47,726 50 8,464 33 -9,886 63 1,422 73 BRL 37,384 39 -5,286 62 5,493 41 -207 64 Bitcoin 12,468 69 -542 91 -224 0 766 30

US Dollar Index Futures:

The US Dollar Index large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 36,789 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lift of 1,674 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 35,115 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 89.2 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 4.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 78.6 percent.

US DOLLAR INDEX Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 81.5 3.6 12.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 17.9 77.0 3.1 – Net Position: 36,789 -42,461 5,672 – Gross Longs: 47,169 2,102 7,471 – Gross Shorts: 10,380 44,563 1,799 – Long to Short Ratio: 4.5 to 1 0.0 to 1 4.2 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 89.2 4.0 78.6 – Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 3.2 -3.3 1.4

Euro Currency Futures:

The Euro Currency large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of -6,634 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 3,528 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -10,162 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 33.0 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 70.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 16.1 percent.

EURO Currency Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 29.5 57.2 11.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 30.5 59.9 7.7 – Net Position: -6,634 -18,533 25,167 – Gross Longs: 198,617 384,857 76,739 – Gross Shorts: 205,251 403,390 51,572 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.0 to 1 1.0 to 1 1.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 33.0 70.5 16.1 – Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -0.9 2.4 -9.3

British Pound Sterling Futures:

The British Pound Sterling large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of -50,719 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lift of 6,967 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -57,686 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 37.5 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 65.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 36.2 percent.

BRITISH POUND Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 11.2 76.4 10.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 35.9 47.1 15.4 – Net Position: -50,719 60,101 -9,382 – Gross Longs: 23,093 156,875 22,191 – Gross Shorts: 73,812 96,774 31,573 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.3 to 1 1.6 to 1 0.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 37.5 65.2 36.2 – Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -13.8 11.2 0.4

Japanese Yen Futures:

The Japanese Yen large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of -53,102 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -816 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -52,286 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 34.5 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 72.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 8.1 percent.

JAPANESE YEN Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 15.9 73.9 8.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 42.0 38.4 17.6 – Net Position: -53,102 72,364 -19,262 – Gross Longs: 32,475 150,647 16,525 – Gross Shorts: 85,577 78,283 35,787 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.4 to 1 1.9 to 1 0.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 34.5 72.1 8.1 – Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 25.3 -21.5 7.3

Swiss Franc Futures:

The Swiss Franc large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of -10,718 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -1,491 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -9,227 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 51.2 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 48.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 50.0 percent.

SWISS FRANC Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 2.6 65.5 31.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 29.3 27.6 42.7 – Net Position: -10,718 15,226 -4,508 – Gross Longs: 1,043 26,286 12,618 – Gross Shorts: 11,761 11,060 17,126 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.1 to 1 2.4 to 1 0.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 51.2 48.0 50.0 – Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -3.2 -4.0 15.7

Canadian Dollar Futures:

The Canadian Dollar large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of -10,334 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -457 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -9,877 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 46.4 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 56.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 36.1 percent.

CANADIAN DOLLAR Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 30.7 45.2 21.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 38.1 40.1 19.3 – Net Position: -10,334 7,167 3,167 – Gross Longs: 42,528 62,717 29,912 – Gross Shorts: 52,862 55,550 26,745 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.8 to 1 1.1 to 1 1.1 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 46.4 56.1 36.1 – Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -15.9 21.2 -29.5

Australian Dollar Futures:

The Australian Dollar large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of -81,741 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -1,387 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -80,354 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 7.7 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 93.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 9.2 percent.

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 9.2 79.9 9.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 53.8 25.5 18.8 – Net Position: -81,741 99,476 -17,735 – Gross Longs: 16,885 146,266 16,785 – Gross Shorts: 98,626 46,790 34,520 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.2 to 1 3.1 to 1 0.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 7.7 93.1 9.2 – Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -19.4 22.1 -22.0

New Zealand Dollar Futures:

The New Zealand Dollar large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of -8,421 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -2,285 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -6,136 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 57.1 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 46.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 32.6 percent.

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 26.8 64.7 7.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 46.9 40.6 11.2 – Net Position: -8,421 10,100 -1,679 – Gross Longs: 11,231 27,097 3,025 – Gross Shorts: 19,652 16,997 4,704 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.6 to 1 1.6 to 1 0.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 57.1 46.0 32.6 – Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -37.6 39.5 -37.0

Mexican Peso Futures:

The Mexican Peso large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of -9,008 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -4,216 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -4,792 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 23.5 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 76.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 45.9 percent.

MEXICAN PESO Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 32.8 62.0 4.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 41.6 53.9 4.0 – Net Position: -9,008 8,334 674 – Gross Longs: 33,561 63,529 4,815 – Gross Shorts: 42,569 55,195 4,141 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.8 to 1 1.2 to 1 1.2 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 23.5 76.3 45.9 – Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 16.5 -15.8 -3.6

Brazilian Real Futures:

The Brazilian Real large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of -5,286 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly boost of 1,261 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -6,547 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 61.5 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 40.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 64.3 percent.

BRAZIL REAL Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 37.4 54.0 6.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 51.5 39.3 7.4 – Net Position: -5,286 5,493 -207 – Gross Longs: 13,973 20,203 2,542 – Gross Shorts: 19,259 14,710 2,749 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.7 to 1 1.4 to 1 0.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 61.5 40.7 64.3 – Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 13.9 -13.7 -2.0

Russian Ruble Futures:

The Russian Ruble large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 8,464 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -157 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 8,621 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 33.4 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 62.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 73.2 percent.

RUSSIAN RUBLE Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 43.9 51.4 4.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 26.2 72.1 1.7 – Net Position: 8,464 -9,886 1,422 – Gross Longs: 20,953 24,545 2,228 – Gross Shorts: 12,489 34,431 806 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.7 to 1 0.7 to 1 2.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 33.4 62.9 73.2 – Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -33.5 32.2 3.0

Bitcoin Futures:

The Bitcoin large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of -542 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lift of 336 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -878 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 90.6 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 9.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 30.4 percent.

BITCOIN Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 70.0 3.5 12.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 74.4 5.3 6.7 – Net Position: -542 -224 766 – Gross Longs: 8,729 434 1,606 – Gross Shorts: 9,271 658 840 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.9 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 90.6 9.2 30.4 – Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 21.9 -55.3 -8.1

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators) as well as their open interest (contracts open in the market at time of reporting).See CFTC criteria here.