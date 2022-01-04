The rise in US stock indices at the end of the first session of 2022 is a positive factor for investors

by JustForex

The US stock indices closed in the green zone yesterday, while the dollar index also increased sharply. It is quite rare when both the major stock indices and the dollar are rising simultaneously. At the close of the stock market, the Dow Jones Index (US30) increased by 0.68%, the S&P 500 Index (US500) added 0.65%, and the NASDAQ Technology Index (US100) jumped by 1.2%. But analysts do not expect this year to be as successful for the US stock market as the previous one. Last year, financial markets were supported by such factors as ultra-soft monetary policy, the lifting of quarantine restrictions, and the emergence of COVID-19 vaccines. Central banks worldwide are planning to tighten monetary policy and raise interest rates this year. Tighter monetary policy and higher interest rates usually lead to an increase in the national currency and a decline in major stock indices.

Shares of Apple Inc. increased by 2.5% in trading on Monday to $182. Thus, Apple became the world’s first company to reach a capitalization of $3 trillion.

The shares of Tesla Inc. jumped by 13.5% yesterday. Analysts at Deutsche Bank raised their forecast for the company’s stock to $1,200 from $1,000. Tesla increased its electric car deliveries by 87% last year. Chinese US-listed electric-car makers (NIO Inc, XPeng Inc., and Li Auto) also increased electric-car deliveries last month to record highs. The electric car boom continues, and this is just the beginning.

European stock indices mostly rose yesterday. Germany’s DAX index (DE30) gained 0.86%, Spain’s IBEX 35 (ES35) added 0.54%, and France’s CAC 40 index (FR40) increased by 0.9% and closed trading at a record high. There was a bank holiday in the UK.

Statistics released on Monday showed that December’s Eurozone Manufacturing PMI index was unchanged. As a result, fears that the spread of the new Omicron strain COVID-19 will lead to a significant restriction of economic activity began to decrease.

According to preliminary estimates, Airbus Aircraft Corporation has exceeded its plan and delivered more than 600 aircraft to customers in 2021. Analysts are waiting for the company’s good reporting for the previous quarter and year.

Yesterday, oil prices declined slightly but were generally stable. The OPEC+ meeting will take place today. Representatives will discuss the situation on the oil market and decide whether to change the plan to increase oil production by 400 thousand b/c in February, adopted in July 2021. Experts believe that the organization intends to maintain the previously approved plan once again.

On Monday, the price of gold fell sharply as the rise in the dollar index led to a jump in Treasury yields, which have an inverse correlation with gold and silver. Against the backdrop of the Fed’s plans to raise interest rates, investors should not fundamentally expect gold prices to rise. But any reduction in expectations of a rate hike would contribute to a short-term rise in gold prices.

Asian stock markets reopen after the holiday weekend. Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index (JP225) increased by 1.77% on Tuesday, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng (HK50) decreased by 0.12%, and Australia’s ASX 200 (AU200) jumped by 1.95%. The rise in US stock indices at the end of the first session of 2022 serves as a positive factor for investors. Expectations of economic recovery in 2022 also back optimism in the Japanese market. A survey by the Japanese news agency showed that 84% of Japanese companies expect the economy to grow in the new year.

Main market quotes:

S&P 500 (F) (US500) 4,796.56 +30.38 (+0.64%)

Dow Jones (US30) 36,585.06 +246.76 (+0.68%)

DAX (DE40) 16,020.73 +135.87 (+0.86%)

FTSE 100 (UK100) 7,384.54 0.0 (0.0%)

USD Index 96.22 +0.26 (+0.27%)

Important events for today:

– Japan Manufacturing PMI (m/m) at 02:30 (GMT+2);

– German Retail Sales (m/m) at 09:00 (GMT+2);

– Switzerland Consumer Price index (m/m) at 09:30 (GMT+2);

– German Unemployment Rate (m/m) at 10:55 (GMT+2);

– UK Manufacturing PMI (m/m) at 11:30 (GMT+2);

– OPEC+ Meeting (m/m) at 12:00 (GMT+2);

– US ISM Manufacturing PMI (m/m) at 17:00 (GMT+2);

– US JOLTs Job Openings (m/m) at 17:00 (GMT+2).

by JustForex

This article reflects a personal opinion and should not be interpreted as an investment advice, and/or offer, and/or a persistent request for carrying out financial transactions, and/or a guarantee, and/or a forecast of future events.