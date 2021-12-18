COT Speculators bullish positions in Sugar rebounded this week

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday December 14th 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

Highlighting the COT soft commodities data is the rebound in Sugar futures bets this week. The speculator net positioning in the Sugar futures rose by +25,224 net contracts this week following two straight weekly declines. The boost in Sugar bets has now brought the weekly speculator changes higher in five out of the past seven weeks and pushed back the speculator position into a extreme-bullish reading of 81 percent in the strength index (current speculator standing compared to past three years, above 80 is bullish extreme, below 20 is bearish extreme).

Despite the recent uptrend in speculator bets and the Sugar price, open interest has been waning in the Sugar market (as well as many other soft commodities markets) indicating that this may be a weakening trend.

The soft commodities that saw higher bets this week were Corn (15,807 contracts), Sugar (25,224 contracts), Soybeans (3,567 contracts), Soybean Meal (18,786 contracts), Live Cattle (1,991 contracts), Lean Hogs (1,905 contracts) and Cocoa (7,994 contracts). The commodities that fell in speculator bets this week were Coffee (-2,036 contracts), Soybean Oil (-19,292 contracts), Cotton (-1,326 contracts) and Wheat (-3,702 contracts).

Data Snapshot of Commodity Market Traders | Columns Legend

Dec-14-2021 OI OI-Index Spec-Net Spec-Index Com-Net COM-Index Smalls-Net Smalls-Index WTI Crude 1,953,397 0 347,137 22 -385,527 67 38,390 69 Gold 503,709 20 202,401 52 -231,411 47 29,010 47 Silver 142,384 9 21,984 44 -35,855 64 13,871 21 Copper 171,976 6 6,697 47 -13,108 50 6,411 62 Palladium 10,098 16 -3,774 0 4,125 100 -351 24 Platinum 66,300 32 3,731 8 -9,661 95 5,930 45 Natural Gas 1,153,450 7 -130,226 39 99,238 62 30,988 57 Brent 217,274 53 -23,610 78 20,030 22 3,580 58 Heating Oil 304,130 3 4,723 49 -20,481 49 15,758 53 Soybeans 647,243 9 63,221 46 -27,165 59 -36,056 12 Corn 1,459,289 14 426,621 85 -381,897 18 -44,724 17 Coffee 260,063 29 60,308 92 -63,167 10 2,859 8 Sugar 874,996 12 216,463 81 -251,878 20 35,415 52 Wheat 361,469 14 11,965 57 -5,152 36 -6,813 69

CORN Futures:

The CORN large speculator standing this week was a net position of 426,621 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly increase of 15,807 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 410,814 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 84.5 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 17.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 17.3 percent.

CORN Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 34.0 45.5 8.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 4.7 71.6 12.0 – Net Position: 426,621 -381,897 -44,724 – Gross Longs: 495,864 663,387 130,158 – Gross Shorts: 69,243 1,045,284 174,882 – Long to Short Ratio: 7.2 to 1 0.6 to 1 0.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 84.5 17.5 17.3 – Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 5.6 -8.8 10.3

SUGAR Futures:

The SUGAR large speculator standing this week was a net position of 216,463 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lift of 25,224 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 191,239 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 81.1 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 20.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 51.6 percent.

SUGAR Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 29.4 47.1 9.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 4.7 75.9 5.7 – Net Position: 216,463 -251,878 35,415 – Gross Longs: 257,362 412,123 85,082 – Gross Shorts: 40,899 664,001 49,667 – Long to Short Ratio: 6.3 to 1 0.6 to 1 1.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 81.1 20.4 51.6 – Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 1.5 -0.2 -7.9

COFFEE Futures:

The COFFEE large speculator standing this week was a net position of 60,308 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -2,036 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 62,344 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 92.4 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 10.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 8.1 percent.

COFFEE Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 28.1 46.6 3.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 4.9 70.9 2.7 – Net Position: 60,308 -63,167 2,859 – Gross Longs: 73,055 121,247 9,965 – Gross Shorts: 12,747 184,414 7,106 – Long to Short Ratio: 5.7 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.4 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 92.4 10.3 8.1 – Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -2.9 4.8 -14.2

SOYBEANS Futures:

The SOYBEANS large speculator standing this week was a net position of 63,221 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 3,567 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 59,654 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 46.0 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 59.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 11.8 percent.

SOYBEANS Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 19.1 57.3 7.5 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 9.3 61.5 13.1 – Net Position: 63,221 -27,165 -36,056 – Gross Longs: 123,569 370,840 48,568 – Gross Shorts: 60,348 398,005 84,624 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.0 to 1 0.9 to 1 0.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 46.0 59.4 11.8 – Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 1.1 -1.7 4.7

SOYBEAN MEAL Futures:

The SOYBEAN MEAL large speculator standing this week was a net position of 71,429 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lift of 18,786 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 52,643 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 70.6 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 28.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 60.5 percent.

SOYBEAN MEAL Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 25.0 46.1 12.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 6.6 70.2 6.9 – Net Position: 71,429 -93,865 22,436 – Gross Longs: 97,124 179,389 49,385 – Gross Shorts: 25,695 273,254 26,949 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.8 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 70.6 28.8 60.5 – Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 23.8 -21.8 -7.5

LIVE CATTLE Futures:

The LIVE CATTLE large speculator standing this week was a net position of 79,514 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lift of 1,991 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 77,523 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 42.4 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 53.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 53.5 percent.

LIVE CATTLE Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 40.4 36.7 9.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 14.6 58.0 13.5 – Net Position: 79,514 -65,710 -13,804 – Gross Longs: 124,688 113,185 27,910 – Gross Shorts: 45,174 178,895 41,714 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.8 to 1 0.6 to 1 0.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 42.4 53.8 53.5 – Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 25.3 -23.9 -21.1

LEAN HOGS Futures:

The LEAN HOGS large speculator standing this week was a net position of 54,202 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly advance of 1,905 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 52,297 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 67.1 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 44.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 6.3 percent.

LEAN HOGS Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 42.4 35.9 6.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 16.9 53.3 15.0 – Net Position: 54,202 -37,071 -17,131 – Gross Longs: 90,314 76,453 14,782 – Gross Shorts: 36,112 113,524 31,913 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.5 to 1 0.7 to 1 0.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 67.1 44.4 6.3 – Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 8.6 -5.6 -12.6

COTTON Futures:

The COTTON large speculator standing this week was a net position of 88,688 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -1,326 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 90,014 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 79.2 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 20.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 75.0 percent.

COTTON Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 43.6 36.2 7.5 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 5.6 78.5 3.2 – Net Position: 88,688 -98,538 9,850 – Gross Longs: 101,772 84,397 17,387 – Gross Shorts: 13,084 182,935 7,537 – Long to Short Ratio: 7.8 to 1 0.5 to 1 2.3 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 79.2 20.4 75.0 – Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -9.5 10.7 -21.2

COCOA Futures:

The COCOA large speculator standing this week was a net position of -1,101 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly increase of 7,994 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -9,095 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 22.3 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 78.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 20.5 percent.

COCOA Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 27.4 52.5 4.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 27.9 52.5 4.4 – Net Position: -1,101 46 1,055 – Gross Longs: 64,561 123,465 11,485 – Gross Shorts: 65,662 123,419 10,430 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.0 to 1 1.0 to 1 1.1 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 22.3 78.9 20.5 – Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -15.7 18.0 -34.1

WHEAT Futures:

The WHEAT large speculator standing this week was a net position of 11,965 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -3,702 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 15,667 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 57.2 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 35.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 69.0 percent.

WHEAT Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 30.3 35.5 9.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 27.0 36.9 10.9 – Net Position: 11,965 -5,152 -6,813 – Gross Longs: 109,485 128,325 32,453 – Gross Shorts: 97,520 133,477 39,266 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.1 to 1 1.0 to 1 0.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 57.2 35.8 69.0 – Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -5.1 5.8 -0.3

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators) as well as their open interest (contracts open in the market at time of reporting).See CFTC criteria here.