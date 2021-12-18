COT Energy Speculators drop their WTI Crude Oil bullish bets to lowest in 146-weeks

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday December 14th 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

Highlighting this week’s COT energy data is the continued decreases in the WTI Crude Oil futures bets. The speculative net position in the WTI Crude Oil futures has declined for five weeks in a row and for seven out of the previous eight weeks. The WTI speculator positions have now slid by a total of -74,175 contracts over the past five week time-frame. This recent weakness has pushed the current net speculator standing for WTI positions to the lowest level in the past one-hundred and forty-six weeks, dating back to February 26th of 2019.

Joining WTI Crude Oil (-20,095 contracts) in falling this week were Brent Crude Oil (-3,164 contracts) and Heating Oil (-3,874 contracts). The markets with increasing speculators bets this week were Natural Gas (2,217 contracts), Gasoline (6,551 contracts) and the Bloomberg Commodity Index (7,838 contracts).

Dec-14-2021 OI OI-Index Spec-Net Spec-Index Com-Net COM-Index Smalls-Net Smalls-Index WTI Crude 1,953,397 0 347,137 22 -385,527 67 38,390 69 Gold 503,709 20 202,401 52 -231,411 47 29,010 47 Silver 142,384 9 21,984 44 -35,855 64 13,871 21 Copper 171,976 6 6,697 47 -13,108 50 6,411 62 Palladium 10,098 16 -3,774 0 4,125 100 -351 24 Platinum 66,300 32 3,731 8 -9,661 95 5,930 45 Natural Gas 1,153,450 7 -130,226 39 99,238 62 30,988 57 Brent 217,274 53 -23,610 78 20,030 22 3,580 58 Heating Oil 304,130 3 4,723 49 -20,481 49 15,758 53 Soybeans 647,243 9 63,221 46 -27,165 59 -36,056 12 Corn 1,459,289 14 426,621 85 -381,897 18 -44,724 17 Coffee 260,063 29 60,308 92 -63,167 10 2,859 8 Sugar 874,996 12 216,463 81 -251,878 20 35,415 52 Wheat 361,469 14 11,965 57 -5,152 36 -6,813 69

WTI Crude Oil Futures:

The WTI Crude Oil Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 347,137 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -20,095 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 367,232 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 22.4 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 66.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 69.1 percent.

WTI Crude Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 24.7 37.9 4.5 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 7.0 57.6 2.5 – Net Position: 347,137 -385,527 38,390 – Gross Longs: 483,233 739,745 87,432 – Gross Shorts: 136,096 1,125,272 49,042 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.6 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 22.4 66.9 69.1 – Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -23.1 22.8 -5.4

Brent Crude Oil Futures:

The Brent Crude Oil Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of -23,610 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -3,164 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -20,446 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 78.4 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 22.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 57.8 percent.

Brent Crude Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 19.8 44.4 3.5 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 30.7 35.2 1.9 – Net Position: -23,610 20,030 3,580 – Gross Longs: 43,014 96,539 7,666 – Gross Shorts: 66,624 76,509 4,086 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.6 to 1 1.3 to 1 1.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 78.4 22.2 57.8 – Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -20.0 21.7 -19.5

Natural Gas Futures:

The Natural Gas Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of -130,226 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly increase of 2,217 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -132,443 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 39.5 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 62.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 57.5 percent.

Natural Gas Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 19.5 44.4 4.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 30.8 35.7 1.9 – Net Position: -130,226 99,238 30,988 – Gross Longs: 224,710 511,567 52,930 – Gross Shorts: 354,936 412,329 21,942 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.6 to 1 1.2 to 1 2.4 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 39.5 62.2 57.5 – Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 2.3 1.8 -33.4

Gasoline Blendstock Futures:

The Gasoline Blendstock Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 56,434 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly increase of 6,551 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 49,883 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 27.5 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 75.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 44.4 percent.

Nasdaq Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 30.2 44.8 5.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 11.7 65.2 4.0 – Net Position: 56,434 -61,932 5,498 – Gross Longs: 92,136 136,769 17,790 – Gross Shorts: 35,702 198,701 12,292 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.6 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.4 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 27.5 75.1 44.4 – Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 6.8 -3.6 -18.5

#2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures:

The #2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 4,723 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -3,874 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 8,597 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 49.4 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 49.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 52.9 percent.

Heating Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 12.3 52.8 13.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 10.7 59.5 8.0 – Net Position: 4,723 -20,481 15,758 – Gross Longs: 37,337 160,612 40,145 – Gross Shorts: 32,614 181,093 24,387 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.1 to 1 0.9 to 1 1.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 49.4 49.5 52.9 – Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -26.0 27.0 -26.7

Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures:

The Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of -8,583 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly increase of 7,838 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -16,421 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 74.6 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 24.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 46.8 percent.

Bloomberg Index Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 55.1 19.5 1.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 71.2 4.4 0.1 – Net Position: -8,583 8,071 512 – Gross Longs: 29,505 10,444 539 – Gross Shorts: 38,088 2,373 27 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.8 to 1 4.4 to 1 20.0 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 74.6 24.3 46.8 – Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 21.3 -20.8 -6.3

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators) as well as their open interest (contracts open in the market at time of reporting).See CFTC criteria here.