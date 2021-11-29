COT Metals Charts: Copper, Gold, Silver, Platinum & Palladium

By InvestMacro | COT | Data Tables | COT Leaders | Downloads | COT Newsletter
Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on Monday due to the Thanksgiving holiday last week.
The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday November 23 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.
|Nov-23-2021
|OI
|OI-Index
|Spec-Net
|Spec-Index
|Com-Net
|COM-Index
|Smalls-Net
|Smalls-Index
|WTI Crude
|2,028,573
|13
|407,657
|42
|-454,965
|46
|47,308
|82
|Gold
|559,823
|40
|234,411
|62
|-267,834
|36
|33,423
|63
|Silver
|149,642
|16
|40,105
|62
|-56,998
|43
|16,893
|39
|Copper
|190,681
|20
|13,722
|52
|-20,941
|45
|7,219
|67
|Palladium
|10,078
|16
|-1,766
|9
|1,913
|91
|-147
|36
|Platinum
|61,553
|24
|13,135
|21
|-20,272
|80
|7,137
|62
|Natural Gas
|1,280,907
|38
|-137,255
|37
|97,333
|62
|39,922
|80
|Brent
|206,668
|45
|-14,522
|95
|7,811
|1
|6,711
|100
|Heating Oil
|338,034
|0
|15,631
|65
|-30,997
|38
|15,366
|52
|Soybeans
|691,303
|20
|66,214
|47
|-29,173
|59
|-37,041
|10
|Corn
|1,611,856
|40
|417,089
|83
|-363,662
|20
|-53,427
|12
|Coffee
|272,527
|38
|67,904
|98
|-71,494
|4
|3,590
|13
|Sugar
|920,493
|24
|249,626
|88
|-296,922
|12
|47,296
|66
|Wheat
|425,301
|47
|41,489
|82
|-32,939
|9
|-8,550
|61
Gold Comex Futures:
The Gold Comex Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 234,411 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -25,369 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 259,780 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 62.3 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 35.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 62.7 percent.
|Gold Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|58.3
|21.6
|9.9
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|16.4
|69.5
|3.9
|– Net Position:
|234,411
|-267,834
|33,423
|– Gross Longs:
|326,409
|121,027
|55,380
|– Gross Shorts:
|91,998
|388,861
|21,957
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|3.5 to 1
|0.3 to 1
|2.5 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|62.3
|35.9
|62.7
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Bullish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|15.5
|-18.3
|29.4
Silver Comex Futures:
The Silver Comex Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 40,105 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -5,520 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 45,625 net contracts.
Free Reports:
Top 5 Companies Added to Our Stock Watch List this Quarter - Here are the Stock Symbols that stood out so far in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Reports - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 62.3 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 43.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 39.1 percent.
|Silver Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|45.8
|27.5
|19.9
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|19.0
|65.6
|8.6
|– Net Position:
|40,105
|-56,998
|16,893
|– Gross Longs:
|68,478
|41,120
|29,715
|– Gross Shorts:
|28,373
|98,118
|12,822
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|2.4 to 1
|0.4 to 1
|2.3 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|62.3
|43.0
|39.1
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Bearish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|22.1
|-26.2
|27.7
Copper Grade #1 Futures:
The Copper Grade #1 Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 13,722 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -6,615 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 20,337 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 52.2 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 45.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 67.0 percent.
|Copper Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|37.6
|40.7
|9.5
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|30.4
|51.7
|5.7
|– Net Position:
|13,722
|-20,941
|7,219
|– Gross Longs:
|71,699
|77,592
|18,094
|– Gross Shorts:
|57,977
|98,533
|10,875
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|1.2 to 1
|0.8 to 1
|1.7 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|52.2
|45.1
|67.0
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Bullish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|-6.3
|3.4
|22.2
Platinum Futures:
The Platinum Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 13,135 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -7,878 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 21,013 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 21.3 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 80.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 61.6 percent.
|Platinum Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|49.5
|27.8
|16.4
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|28.1
|60.8
|4.8
|– Net Position:
|13,135
|-20,272
|7,137
|– Gross Longs:
|30,454
|17,139
|10,078
|– Gross Shorts:
|17,319
|37,411
|2,941
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|1.8 to 1
|0.5 to 1
|3.4 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|21.3
|80.0
|61.6
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bearish
|Bullish-Extreme
|Bullish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|3.2
|-5.0
|18.2
Palladium Futures:
The Palladium Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of -1,766 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly advance of 272 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -2,038 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 8.8 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 91.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 36.0 percent.
|Palladium Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|29.7
|52.9
|15.6
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|47.2
|33.9
|17.0
|– Net Position:
|-1,766
|1,913
|-147
|– Gross Longs:
|2,992
|5,329
|1,571
|– Gross Shorts:
|4,758
|3,416
|1,718
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|0.6 to 1
|1.6 to 1
|0.9 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|8.8
|91.0
|36.0
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bearish-Extreme
|Bullish-Extreme
|Bearish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|4.0
|-3.8
|-1.1
Article By InvestMacro – Receive our weekly COT Reports by Email
*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.
The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators) as well as their open interest (contracts open in the market at time of reporting).See CFTC criteria here.