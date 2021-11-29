COT Metals Charts: Copper, Gold, Silver, Platinum & Palladium

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on Monday due to the Thanksgiving holiday last week.

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday November 23 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

Data Snapshot of Commodity Market Traders | Columns Legend

Nov-23-2021 OI OI-Index Spec-Net Spec-Index Com-Net COM-Index Smalls-Net Smalls-Index WTI Crude 2,028,573 13 407,657 42 -454,965 46 47,308 82 Gold 559,823 40 234,411 62 -267,834 36 33,423 63 Silver 149,642 16 40,105 62 -56,998 43 16,893 39 Copper 190,681 20 13,722 52 -20,941 45 7,219 67 Palladium 10,078 16 -1,766 9 1,913 91 -147 36 Platinum 61,553 24 13,135 21 -20,272 80 7,137 62 Natural Gas 1,280,907 38 -137,255 37 97,333 62 39,922 80 Brent 206,668 45 -14,522 95 7,811 1 6,711 100 Heating Oil 338,034 0 15,631 65 -30,997 38 15,366 52 Soybeans 691,303 20 66,214 47 -29,173 59 -37,041 10 Corn 1,611,856 40 417,089 83 -363,662 20 -53,427 12 Coffee 272,527 38 67,904 98 -71,494 4 3,590 13 Sugar 920,493 24 249,626 88 -296,922 12 47,296 66 Wheat 425,301 47 41,489 82 -32,939 9 -8,550 61

Gold Comex Futures:

The Gold Comex Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 234,411 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -25,369 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 259,780 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 62.3 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 35.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 62.7 percent.

Gold Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 58.3 21.6 9.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 16.4 69.5 3.9 – Net Position: 234,411 -267,834 33,423 – Gross Longs: 326,409 121,027 55,380 – Gross Shorts: 91,998 388,861 21,957 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.5 to 1 0.3 to 1 2.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 62.3 35.9 62.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 15.5 -18.3 29.4

Silver Comex Futures:

The Silver Comex Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 40,105 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -5,520 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 45,625 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 62.3 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 43.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 39.1 percent.

Silver Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 45.8 27.5 19.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 19.0 65.6 8.6 – Net Position: 40,105 -56,998 16,893 – Gross Longs: 68,478 41,120 29,715 – Gross Shorts: 28,373 98,118 12,822 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.4 to 1 0.4 to 1 2.3 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 62.3 43.0 39.1 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 22.1 -26.2 27.7

Copper Grade #1 Futures:

The Copper Grade #1 Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 13,722 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -6,615 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 20,337 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 52.2 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 45.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 67.0 percent.

Copper Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 37.6 40.7 9.5 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 30.4 51.7 5.7 – Net Position: 13,722 -20,941 7,219 – Gross Longs: 71,699 77,592 18,094 – Gross Shorts: 57,977 98,533 10,875 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.2 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 52.2 45.1 67.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -6.3 3.4 22.2

Platinum Futures:

The Platinum Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 13,135 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -7,878 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 21,013 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 21.3 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 80.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 61.6 percent.

Platinum Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 49.5 27.8 16.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 28.1 60.8 4.8 – Net Position: 13,135 -20,272 7,137 – Gross Longs: 30,454 17,139 10,078 – Gross Shorts: 17,319 37,411 2,941 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.8 to 1 0.5 to 1 3.4 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 21.3 80.0 61.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 3.2 -5.0 18.2

Palladium Futures:

The Palladium Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of -1,766 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly advance of 272 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -2,038 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 8.8 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 91.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 36.0 percent.

Palladium Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 29.7 52.9 15.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 47.2 33.9 17.0 – Net Position: -1,766 1,913 -147 – Gross Longs: 2,992 5,329 1,571 – Gross Shorts: 4,758 3,416 1,718 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.6 to 1 1.6 to 1 0.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 8.8 91.0 36.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 4.0 -3.8 -1.1

Article By InvestMacro

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators) as well as their open interest (contracts open in the market at time of reporting).See CFTC criteria here.