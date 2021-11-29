COT Stock Market Charts: VIX, SP500-Mini, Nasdaq-Mini, Russell-2000 & Dow Jones Industrial

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on Monday due to the Thanksgiving holiday last week.

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday November 23rd 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

Nov-23-2021 OI OI-Index Spec-Net Spec-Index Com-Net COM-Index Smalls-Net Smalls-Index S&P500-Mini 2,455,317 3 123,814 83 -149,551 39 25,737 32 Nikkei 225 17,523 9 756 60 -2,085 45 1,329 44 Nasdaq-Mini 258,727 47 28,014 91 -22,772 12 -5,242 32 DowJones-Mini 106,092 78 -2,151 33 -5,364 56 7,515 79 VIX 311,412 30 -81,936 52 92,079 50 -10,143 18 Nikkei 225 Yen 54,780 36 -5,850 7 26,032 94 -20,182 39

VIX Volatility Futures:

The VIX Volatility large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of -81,936 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -19,449 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -62,487 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 52.0 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 50.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 17.9 percent.

VIX Volatility Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 12.8 61.2 6.5 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 39.1 31.7 9.8 – Net Position: -81,936 92,079 -10,143 – Gross Longs: 39,888 190,717 20,368 – Gross Shorts: 121,824 98,638 30,511 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.3 to 1 1.9 to 1 0.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 52.0 50.3 17.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bullish Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -3.2 3.9 -8.7

S&P500 Mini Futures:

The S&P500 Mini large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of 123,814 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 12,662 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 111,152 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 83.2 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 39.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 31.8 percent.

S&P500 Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 15.4 70.2 11.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 10.3 76.3 10.1 – Net Position: 123,814 -149,551 25,737 – Gross Longs: 377,514 1,723,316 272,632 – Gross Shorts: 253,700 1,872,867 246,895 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.5 to 1 0.9 to 1 1.1 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 83.2 39.1 31.8 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 4.9 -2.9 -1.8

Dow Jones Mini Futures:

The Dow Jones Mini large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of -2,151 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lift of 2,127 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -4,278 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 33.2 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 55.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 78.7 percent.

Dow Jones Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 36.9 43.9 18.5 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 38.9 48.9 11.4 – Net Position: -2,151 -5,364 7,515 – Gross Longs: 39,132 46,566 19,656 – Gross Shorts: 41,283 51,930 12,141 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.9 to 1 0.9 to 1 1.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 33.2 55.8 78.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 2.7 -2.8 0.6

Nasdaq Mini Futures:

The Nasdaq Mini large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of 28,014 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly increase of 14,556 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 13,458 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 90.7 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 12.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 32.2 percent.

Nasdaq Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 32.3 50.5 15.5 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 21.5 59.3 17.6 – Net Position: 28,014 -22,772 -5,242 – Gross Longs: 83,595 130,622 40,183 – Gross Shorts: 55,581 153,394 45,425 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.5 to 1 0.9 to 1 0.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 90.7 12.5 32.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 16.1 -15.8 -7.1

Russell 2000 Mini Futures:

The Russell 2000 Mini large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of -21,538 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -1,371 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -20,167 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 45.7 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 44.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 92.5 percent.

Russell 2000 Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 15.4 75.2 8.5 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 19.9 75.1 4.0 – Net Position: -21,538 463 21,075 – Gross Longs: 72,793 356,171 40,089 – Gross Shorts: 94,331 355,708 19,014 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.8 to 1 1.0 to 1 2.1 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 45.7 44.6 92.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 18.5 -24.0 27.9

Nikkei Stock Average (USD) Futures:

The Nikkei Stock Average (USD) large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of 756 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -697 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 1,453 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 60.3 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 45.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 43.8 percent.

Nikkei Stock Average Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 15.4 56.3 28.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 11.1 68.2 20.6 – Net Position: 756 -2,085 1,329 – Gross Longs: 2,696 9,867 4,936 – Gross Shorts: 1,940 11,952 3,607 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.4 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.4 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 60.3 45.1 43.8 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -1.5 1.5 -0.2

MSCI EAFE Mini Futures:

The MSCI EAFE Mini large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of 8,774 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lowering of -1,343 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 10,117 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 20.1 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 74.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 63.2 percent.

MSCI EAFE Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 7.0 89.5 3.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 4.8 93.0 1.8 – Net Position: 8,774 -13,991 5,217 – Gross Longs: 28,146 359,654 12,497 – Gross Shorts: 19,372 373,645 7,280 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.5 to 1 1.0 to 1 1.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 20.1 74.0 63.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -12.7 12.9 -2.0

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators) as well as their open interest (contracts open in the market at time of reporting).See CFTC criteria here.