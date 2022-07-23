COT Week 29 Charts: Precious Metals Speculator bets continue weakness led by Gold & Silver

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday July 19th and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

Weekly Speculator Changes

COT precious metals speculator bets were lower this week as two out of the five metals markets we cover had higher positioning this week while the other three markets had lower speculator contracts.

Leading the gains for the precious metals markets was Copper (2,459 contracts) with Platinum (1,629 contracts) also showing a positive week.

The metals markets leading the declines in speculator bets this week were Gold (-23,166 contracts) and XX with Silver (-1,844 contracts) and Palladium (-949 contracts) also registering lower bets on the week.

Highlighting the metals data this week is the continued decline in speculator bets for Gold. Positioning has been down for four straight weeks and in five out of the past six weeks, taking a total of -80,313 contracts off the bullish position in the past six weeks. This weakness has dropped the Gold bullish position to below the +100,000 net contract level for the first time since May 28th of 2019, a span of 164 weeks. Gold prices, meanwhile, have shaved off about $300 from the highs in March but have recently found support near the $1,700 price-point.

Silver positions have been falling in a similar fashion and have now declined for the past four straight weeks. Positioning has also been lower in eleven out of the past thirteen weeks with a total drop of -45,069 contracts over that time-frame. The current speculator standing is at just +1,360 contracts and is dangerously close to going negative for the first time since June of 2019. Silver spot prices in the past two weeks have dipped to the lowest levels since July of 2020 right near the major price level of $18.

Data Snapshot of Commodity Market Traders | Columns Legend

Jul-19-2022 OI OI-Index Spec-Net Spec-Index Com-Net COM-Index Smalls-Net Smalls-Index WTI Crude 1,577,616 0 271,091 1 -293,689 100 22,598 47 Gold 524,786 21 94,955 0 -112,262 100 17,307 0 Silver 145,247 12 1,360 0 -8,213 100 6,853 2 Copper 174,592 8 -23,836 25 23,745 76 91 26 Palladium 6,915 3 -3,751 2 4,302 99 -551 12 Platinum 75,069 47 -4,282 2 -273 98 4,555 26 Natural Gas 953,325 0 -120,323 42 86,699 58 33,624 60 Brent 177,889 22 -41,302 42 40,843 61 459 15 Heating Oil 267,576 22 9,243 56 -23,800 46 14,557 49 Soybeans 602,987 0 102,593 45 -74,427 61 -28,166 23 Corn 1,308,458 0 209,940 57 -165,611 48 -44,329 18 Coffee 196,041 3 27,979 63 -28,026 44 47 0 Sugar 703,614 0 127,162 63 -141,842 41 14,680 26 Wheat 292,700 2 6,522 28 3,173 64 -9,695 60

Strength Scores

Strength scores (a measure of the 3-Year range of Speculator positions, from 0 to 100 where above 80 is extreme bullish and below 20 is extreme bearish) show that Copper (25.2 percent) leads the metals again this week but is itself in a very weak position (just above the 20 percent extreme bearish level). All the other metals markets are in extreme bearish levels as has been the case for multiple weeks. Platinum (2.2 percent), Palladium (1.7 percent), Gold (0.0 percent) and Silver (0.0 percent) round out the rest of the strength scores.

Strength Statistics:

Gold (0.0 percent) vs Gold previous week (9.0 percent)

Silver (0.0 percent) vs Silver previous week (2.4 percent)

Copper (25.2 percent) vs Copper previous week (23.4 percent)

Platinum (2.2 percent) vs Platinum previous week (0.0 percent)

Palladium (1.7 percent) vs Palladium previous week (7.1 percent)

Strength Trends

Strength Score Trends (or move index, calculates the 6-week changes in strength scores) illustrate how weak the metals category has been as all the metals have negative strength trends over the past six weeks. Gold (-31.0 percent) leads the downside trend scores currently while the next markets with lower trend scores were Silver (-21.0 percent) followed by Copper (-14.5 percent), Platinum (-13.9 percent) and Palladium (-1.6 percent).

Move Statistics:

Gold (-31.0 percent) vs Gold previous week (-21.1 percent)

Silver (-21.0 percent) vs Silver previous week (-14.1 percent)

Copper (-14.5 percent) vs Copper previous week (-6.0 percent)

Platinum (-13.9 percent) vs Platinum previous week (-11.3 percent)

Palladium (-1.6 percent) vs Palladium previous week (1.9 percent)

Individual Markets:

Gold Comex Futures:

The Gold Comex Futures large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 94,955 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lowering of -23,166 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 118,121 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 0.0 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 100.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 0.0 percent.

Gold Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 45.9 29.0 8.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 27.8 50.4 5.0 – Net Position: 94,955 -112,262 17,307 – Gross Longs: 241,004 152,103 43,294 – Gross Shorts: 146,049 264,365 25,987 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.7 to 1 0.6 to 1 1.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 0.0 100.0 0.0 – Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -31.0 32.1 -24.0

Silver Comex Futures:

The Silver Comex Futures large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 1,360 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -1,844 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 3,204 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 0.0 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 100.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 2.2 percent.

Silver Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 38.7 40.2 14.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 37.7 45.9 10.1 – Net Position: 1,360 -8,213 6,853 – Gross Longs: 56,187 58,430 21,517 – Gross Shorts: 54,827 66,643 14,664 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.0 to 1 0.9 to 1 1.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 0.0 100.0 2.2 – Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -21.0 21.4 -18.1

Copper Grade #1 Futures:

The Copper Grade #1 Futures large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of -23,836 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lift of 2,459 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -26,295 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 25.2 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 75.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 25.8 percent.

Copper Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 29.8 49.5 8.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 43.4 35.9 8.3 – Net Position: -23,836 23,745 91 – Gross Longs: 52,000 86,505 14,616 – Gross Shorts: 75,836 62,760 14,525 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.7 to 1 1.4 to 1 1.0 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 25.2 75.8 25.8 – Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -14.5 15.7 -15.9

Platinum Futures:

The Platinum Futures large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of -4,282 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly advance of 1,629 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -5,911 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 2.2 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 98.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 25.5 percent.

Platinum Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 43.9 37.7 11.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 49.6 38.1 4.9 – Net Position: -4,282 -273 4,555 – Gross Longs: 32,960 28,338 8,241 – Gross Shorts: 37,242 28,611 3,686 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.9 to 1 1.0 to 1 2.2 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 2.2 98.1 25.5 – Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -13.9 12.2 10.4

Palladium Futures:

The Palladium Futures large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of -3,751 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lowering of -949 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -2,802 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 1.7 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 98.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 12.0 percent.

Palladium Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 9.8 76.5 12.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 64.0 14.3 20.6 – Net Position: -3,751 4,302 -551 – Gross Longs: 676 5,288 875 – Gross Shorts: 4,427 986 1,426 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.2 to 1 5.4 to 1 0.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 1.7 98.8 12.0 – Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -1.6 4.0 -24.9

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators) as well as their open interest (contracts open in the market at time of reporting).See CFTC criteria here.