COT Metals Speculators drop Gold bullish bets for 2nd week to 12-week low

By InvestMacro | COT | Data Tables | COT Leaders | Downloads | COT Newsletter

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday January 11th 2022 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

Highlighting the COT metals data is the decrease in the Gold futures bets. The speculator’s net position in the Gold futures market has declined for two consecutive weeks and has also fallen in six out of the past eight weeks (by a total of -60,043 contracts in that time-frame). The overall net Gold position is now below the +200,000 contract level for the first time in twelve weeks and the open interest levels are currently very low, indicating a quiet market. The Gold futures price has remained stuck fluctuating between $1,700 and $1,900 for the past year and is currently in a triangle pattern. The breakout from this could determine the next trend direction.

Joining Silver (-3,371 contracts) in falling this week are Gold (-11,618 contracts), Copper (-3,053 contracts), Platinum (-1,473 contracts), Palladium (214 contracts).

Data Snapshot of Commodity Market Traders | Columns Legend

Jan-11-2022 OI OI-Index Spec-Net Spec-Index Com-Net COM-Index Smalls-Net Smalls-Index WTI Crude 1,966,615 15 360,505 24 -396,940 68 36,435 66 Gold 546,516 32 199,737 51 -225,073 49 25,336 36 Silver 144,442 11 27,548 50 -37,360 62 9,812 0 Copper 189,678 19 16,706 54 -22,541 44 5,835 59 Palladium 9,110 12 -2,978 4 3,292 96 -314 26 Platinum 59,061 20 5,289 10 -10,952 93 5,663 41 Natural Gas 1,136,714 6 -122,564 42 95,136 61 27,428 48 Brent 215,266 51 -16,691 90 13,101 11 3,590 58 Heating Oil 356,728 35 15,875 66 -39,484 29 23,609 80 Soybeans 678,613 17 138,272 65 -104,896 41 -33,376 16 Corn 1,504,234 22 407,492 82 -366,833 20 -40,659 20 Coffee 265,514 33 60,168 92 -63,594 10 3,426 12 Sugar 883,009 14 122,925 62 -134,491 43 11,566 22 Wheat 369,218 18 -1,466 46 12,111 53 -10,645 51

Gold Comex Futures:

The Gold Comex Futures large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 199,737 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -11,618 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 211,355 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 51.3 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 48.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 36.1 percent.

Gold Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 53.1 21.3 8.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 16.5 62.5 4.2 – Net Position: 199,737 -225,073 25,336 – Gross Longs: 290,102 116,292 48,323 – Gross Shorts: 90,365 341,365 22,987 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.2 to 1 0.3 to 1 2.1 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 51.3 48.9 36.1 – Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -8.3 10.2 -21.1

Silver Comex Futures:

The Silver Comex Futures large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 27,548 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -3,371 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 30,919 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 49.8 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 62.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 0.0 percent.

Silver Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 45.8 32.2 16.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 26.8 58.0 9.6 – Net Position: 27,548 -37,360 9,812 – Gross Longs: 66,193 46,451 23,703 – Gross Shorts: 38,645 83,811 13,891 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.7 to 1 0.6 to 1 1.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 49.8 62.2 0.0 – Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -10.9 14.4 -21.9

Copper Grade #1 Futures:

The Copper Grade #1 Futures large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 16,706 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -3,053 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 19,759 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 54.4 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 44.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 59.0 percent.

Copper Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 38.9 40.0 9.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 30.1 51.9 6.1 – Net Position: 16,706 -22,541 5,835 – Gross Longs: 73,808 75,817 17,477 – Gross Shorts: 57,102 98,358 11,642 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.3 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 54.4 44.0 59.0 – Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 5.4 -4.7 -4.3

Platinum Futures:

The Platinum Futures large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 5,289 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lowering of -1,473 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 6,762 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 10.0 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 93.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 41.0 percent.

Platinum Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 47.0 34.2 15.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 38.0 52.8 5.8 – Net Position: 5,289 -10,952 5,663 – Gross Longs: 27,751 20,228 9,085 – Gross Shorts: 22,462 31,180 3,422 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.2 to 1 0.6 to 1 2.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 10.0 93.4 41.0 – Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -5.3 5.4 -1.2

Palladium Futures:

The Palladium Futures large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of -2,978 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly rise of 214 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -3,192 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 4.3 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 95.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 26.1 percent.

Palladium Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 29.7 56.8 12.5 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 62.4 20.7 16.0 – Net Position: -2,978 3,292 -314 – Gross Longs: 2,704 5,178 1,142 – Gross Shorts: 5,682 1,886 1,456 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.5 to 1 2.7 to 1 0.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 4.3 95.5 26.1 – Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -0.0 0.1 -0.6

Article By InvestMacro – Receive our weekly COT Reports by Email

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators) as well as their open interest (contracts open in the market at time of reporting).See CFTC criteria here.