COT Energy Charts: WTI Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Gasoline, Bloomberg Index, #2 Heating Oil & Brent Oil

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on Monday due to the Thanksgiving holiday last week.

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday November 23rd 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

Data Snapshot of Commodity Market Traders | Columns Legend

Nov-23-2021 OI OI-Index Spec-Net Spec-Index Com-Net COM-Index Smalls-Net Smalls-Index WTI Crude 2,028,573 13 407,657 42 -454,965 46 47,308 82 Gold 559,823 40 234,411 62 -267,834 36 33,423 63 Silver 149,642 16 40,105 62 -56,998 43 16,893 39 Copper 190,681 20 13,722 52 -20,941 45 7,219 67 Palladium 10,078 16 -1,766 9 1,913 91 -147 36 Platinum 61,553 24 13,135 21 -20,272 80 7,137 62 Natural Gas 1,280,907 38 -137,255 37 97,333 62 39,922 80 Brent 206,668 45 -14,522 95 7,811 1 6,711 100 Heating Oil 338,034 0 15,631 65 -30,997 38 15,366 52 Soybeans 691,303 20 66,214 47 -29,173 59 -37,041 10 Corn 1,611,856 40 417,089 83 -363,662 20 -53,427 12 Coffee 272,527 38 67,904 98 -71,494 4 3,590 13 Sugar 920,493 24 249,626 88 -296,922 12 47,296 66 Wheat 425,301 47 41,489 82 -32,939 9 -8,550 61

WTI Crude Oil Futures:

The WTI Crude Oil Futures large speculator standing this week reached a net position of 407,657 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -8,128 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 415,785 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 41.8 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 46.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 81.7 percent.

WTI Crude Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 25.2 35.2 4.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 5.1 57.6 2.4 – Net Position: 407,657 -454,965 47,308 – Gross Longs: 510,586 713,989 96,613 – Gross Shorts: 102,929 1,168,954 49,305 – Long to Short Ratio: 5.0 to 1 0.6 to 1 2.0 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 41.8 46.1 81.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 0.9 -0.4 -2.3

Brent Crude Oil Futures:

The Brent Crude Oil Futures large speculator standing this week reached a net position of -14,522 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -1,622 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -12,900 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 95.1 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 0.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 100.0 percent.

Brent Crude Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 19.8 41.1 5.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 26.8 37.3 2.2 – Net Position: -14,522 7,811 6,711 – Gross Longs: 40,872 84,910 11,253 – Gross Shorts: 55,394 77,099 4,542 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.7 to 1 1.1 to 1 2.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 95.1 0.7 100.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 37.5 -38.3 12.6

Natural Gas Futures:

The Natural Gas Futures large speculator standing this week reached a net position of -137,255 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly increase of 7,365 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -144,620 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 37.4 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 61.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 80.1 percent.

Natural Gas Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 19.3 43.6 4.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 30.0 36.0 1.7 – Net Position: -137,255 97,333 39,922 – Gross Longs: 247,059 558,259 61,756 – Gross Shorts: 384,314 460,926 21,834 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.6 to 1 1.2 to 1 2.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 37.4 61.6 80.1 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -1.9 1.9 0.6

Gasoline Blendstock Futures:

The Gasoline Blendstock Futures large speculator standing this week reached a net position of 55,994 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lift of 1,780 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 54,214 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 27.1 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 75.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 43.7 percent.

Nasdaq Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 32.5 45.4 6.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 15.7 63.8 4.6 – Net Position: 55,994 -61,376 5,382 – Gross Longs: 108,575 151,563 20,636 – Gross Shorts: 52,581 212,939 15,254 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.1 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.4 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 27.1 75.6 43.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 8.9 -3.6 -31.0

#2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures:

The #2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures large speculator standing this week reached a net position of 15,631 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -1,398 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 17,029 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 65.4 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 38.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 51.6 percent.

Heating Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 14.9 48.5 13.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 10.3 57.6 8.4 – Net Position: 15,631 -30,997 15,366 – Gross Longs: 50,383 163,853 43,785 – Gross Shorts: 34,752 194,850 28,419 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.4 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 65.4 38.3 51.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -34.6 36.9 -38.6

Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures:

The Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures large speculator standing this week reached a net position of -13,927 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly boost of 46 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -13,973 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 40.3 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 58.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 56.0 percent.

Bloomberg Index Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 55.7 37.8 1.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 90.3 5.0 0.1 – Net Position: -13,927 13,206 721 – Gross Longs: 22,440 15,222 777 – Gross Shorts: 36,367 2,016 56 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.6 to 1 7.6 to 1 13.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 40.3 58.5 56.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 6.2 -6.8 8.7

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators) as well as their open interest (contracts open in the market at time of reporting).See CFTC criteria here.