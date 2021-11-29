COT Soft Commodities Charts: Cotton, Sugar, Corn, Coffee, Soybean Meal, Wheat & Live Cattle

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on Monday due to the Thanksgiving holiday last week.

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday November 23rd 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

Data Snapshot of Commodity Market Traders | Columns Legend

Nov-23-2021 OI OI-Index Spec-Net Spec-Index Com-Net COM-Index Smalls-Net Smalls-Index WTI Crude 2,028,573 13 407,657 42 -454,965 46 47,308 82 Gold 559,823 40 234,411 62 -267,834 36 33,423 63 Silver 149,642 16 40,105 62 -56,998 43 16,893 39 Copper 190,681 20 13,722 52 -20,941 45 7,219 67 Palladium 10,078 16 -1,766 9 1,913 91 -147 36 Platinum 61,553 24 13,135 21 -20,272 80 7,137 62 Natural Gas 1,280,907 38 -137,255 37 97,333 62 39,922 80 Brent 206,668 45 -14,522 95 7,811 1 6,711 100 Heating Oil 338,034 0 15,631 65 -30,997 38 15,366 52 Soybeans 691,303 20 66,214 47 -29,173 59 -37,041 10 Corn 1,611,856 40 417,089 83 -363,662 20 -53,427 12 Coffee 272,527 38 67,904 98 -71,494 4 3,590 13 Sugar 920,493 24 249,626 88 -296,922 12 47,296 66 Wheat 425,301 47 41,489 82 -32,939 9 -8,550 61

CORN Futures:

The CORN large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 417,089 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly advance of 17,903 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 399,186 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 83.3 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 20.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 12.3 percent.

CORN Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 32.7 44.9 8.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 6.8 67.4 11.7 – Net Position: 417,089 -363,662 -53,427 – Gross Longs: 526,890 723,154 135,102 – Gross Shorts: 109,801 1,086,816 188,529 – Long to Short Ratio: 4.8 to 1 0.7 to 1 0.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 83.3 20.1 12.3 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 17.6 -20.0 1.4

SUGAR Futures:

The SUGAR large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 249,626 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly boost of 22,237 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 227,389 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 87.9 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 11.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 66.3 percent.

SUGAR Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 32.3 42.7 10.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 5.2 74.9 5.3 – Net Position: 249,626 -296,922 47,296 – Gross Longs: 297,379 392,868 96,088 – Gross Shorts: 47,753 689,790 48,792 – Long to Short Ratio: 6.2 to 1 0.6 to 1 2.0 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 87.9 11.9 66.3 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 0.7 -0.4 -1.5

COFFEE Futures:

The COFFEE large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 67,904 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly increase of 1,823 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 66,081 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 97.9 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 3.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 13.2 percent.

COFFEE Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 29.9 42.9 3.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 5.0 69.1 2.5 – Net Position: 67,904 -71,494 3,590 – Gross Longs: 81,471 116,803 10,294 – Gross Shorts: 13,567 188,297 6,704 – Long to Short Ratio: 6.0 to 1 0.6 to 1 1.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 97.9 3.8 13.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -0.9 1.8 -7.9

SOYBEANS Futures:

The SOYBEANS large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 66,214 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lift of 19,297 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 46,917 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 46.8 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 59.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 10.2 percent.

SOYBEANS Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 20.7 57.1 7.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 11.1 61.3 12.7 – Net Position: 66,214 -29,173 -37,041 – Gross Longs: 143,021 394,688 50,478 – Gross Shorts: 76,807 423,861 87,519 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.9 to 1 0.9 to 1 0.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 46.8 59.0 10.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 6.0 -4.6 -7.8

SOYBEAN OIL Futures:

The SOYBEAN OIL large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 85,142 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lift of 6,576 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 78,566 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 69.8 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 32.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 48.9 percent.

SOYBEAN OIL Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 28.3 47.7 7.5 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 8.6 69.6 5.3 – Net Position: 85,142 -94,645 9,503 – Gross Longs: 122,206 205,546 32,256 – Gross Shorts: 37,064 300,191 22,753 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.3 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.4 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 69.8 32.5 48.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 5.3 -4.9 -0.0

SOYBEAN MEAL Futures:

The SOYBEAN MEAL large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 82,271 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lift of 8,282 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 73,989 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 77.0 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 20.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 77.4 percent.

SOYBEAN MEAL Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 23.8 44.8 11.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 5.1 69.6 5.7 – Net Position: 82,271 -108,922 26,651 – Gross Longs: 104,796 197,007 51,748 – Gross Shorts: 22,525 305,929 25,097 – Long to Short Ratio: 4.7 to 1 0.6 to 1 2.1 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 77.0 20.3 77.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 49.6 -51.2 24.1

LIVE CATTLE Futures:

The LIVE CATTLE large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 65,461 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lift of 13,235 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 52,226 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 33.0 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 64.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 57.7 percent.

LIVE CATTLE Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 36.5 38.6 10.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 15.4 55.8 13.9 – Net Position: 65,461 -53,384 -12,077 – Gross Longs: 113,139 119,408 31,094 – Gross Shorts: 47,678 172,792 43,171 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.4 to 1 0.7 to 1 0.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 33.0 64.0 57.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 15.2 -14.5 -12.5

LEAN HOGS Futures:

The LEAN HOGS large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 55,193 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 8,429 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 46,764 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 68.1 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 43.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 0.1 percent.

LEAN HOGS Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 39.8 33.0 7.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 16.5 48.9 14.7 – Net Position: 55,193 -37,808 -17,385 – Gross Longs: 94,433 78,278 17,465 – Gross Shorts: 39,240 116,086 34,850 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.4 to 1 0.7 to 1 0.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 68.1 43.7 0.1 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -17.1 17.3 0.1

COTTON Futures:

The COTTON large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 107,111 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lowering of -1,330 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 108,441 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 91.0 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 7.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 92.4 percent.

COTTON Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 45.6 34.9 7.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 4.5 80.8 2.9 – Net Position: 107,111 -119,746 12,635 – Gross Longs: 118,922 91,200 20,105 – Gross Shorts: 11,811 210,946 7,470 – Long to Short Ratio: 10.1 to 1 0.4 to 1 2.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 91.0 7.9 92.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -2.7 2.5 -0.1

COCOA Futures:

The COCOA large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 15,925 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lift of 11,404 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 4,521 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 37.8 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 63.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 28.8 percent.

COCOA Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 27.6 52.4 4.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 20.8 59.9 3.6 – Net Position: 15,925 -17,710 1,785 – Gross Longs: 65,168 123,689 10,355 – Gross Shorts: 49,243 141,399 8,570 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.3 to 1 0.9 to 1 1.2 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 37.8 63.1 28.8 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -22.2 24.7 -37.5

WHEAT Futures:

The WHEAT large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 41,489 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly boost of 4,728 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 36,761 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 82.4 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 8.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 60.7 percent.

WHEAT Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 32.7 34.2 8.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 23.0 42.0 10.0 – Net Position: 41,489 -32,939 -8,550 – Gross Longs: 139,196 145,504 34,107 – Gross Shorts: 97,707 178,443 42,657 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.4 to 1 0.8 to 1 0.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 82.4 8.8 60.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 39.2 -44.7 -0.5

Article By InvestMacro

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators) as well as their open interest (contracts open in the market at time of reporting).See CFTC criteria here.