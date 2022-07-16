COT Week 28 Charts: Stock Market Speculators bets declined overall led by S&P500-Mini & VIX

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday July 12th and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

Weekly Speculator Changes

COT stock market speculator bets were mostly lower this week as three out of the seven stock markets we cover had higher positioning while the other four markets had lower weekly net changes.

Leading the gains for stock markets was the MSCI EAFE Mini (11,147 contracts) with the Dow Jones Industrial Average Mini (3,240 contracts) and Russell 2000 Mini (815 contracts) also showing positive weeks.

Meanwhile, leading the declines in speculator bets this week were the S&P500 Mini (-31,846 contracts) and the VIX (-20,866 contracts) with the Nasdaq Mini (-11,479 contracts) and the Nikkei 225 USD (-206 contracts) also registering lower bets on the week.

Data Snapshot of Stock Market Traders | Columns Legend

Jul-12-2022 OI OI-Index Spec-Net Spec-Index Com-Net COM-Index Smalls-Net Smalls-Index S&P500-Mini 2,317,580 8 -215,528 16 247,687 100 -32,159 20 Nikkei 225 13,053 7 -1,951 68 3,206 46 -1,255 13 Nasdaq-Mini 254,260 45 19,416 86 -9,589 21 -9,827 28 DowJones-Mini 67,254 24 -19,843 11 25,635 94 -5,792 7 VIX 281,586 21 -66,367 76 73,802 25 -7,435 55 Nikkei 225 Yen 61,838 46 7,547 57 25,338 88 -32,885 7

Strength Scores

Strength Scores (a normalized measure of Speculator positions over a 3-Year range, from 0 to 100 where above 80 is extreme bullish and below 20 is extreme bearish) show that the Nasdaq-Mini (85.9 percent) leads the stocks and is currently in a bullish extreme position. The VIX (76.0 percent) and the Nikkei USD (68.2 percent) come in as the next highest stock markets in strength scores. On the downside, the Russell2000-Mini (0.5 percent) comes in at the lowest strength level currently (extreme bearish) and continues to scrape the bottom of its 3-year range. The DowJones-Mini (11.1 percent), EAFE-Mini (12.6 percent) and the S&P500-Mini (16.3 percent) round out the next lowest scores and are also in extreme bearish levels (below 20 percent).



Strength Statistics:

VIX (76.0 percent) vs VIX previous week (86.4 percent)

S&P500-Mini (16.3 percent) vs S&P500-Mini previous week (22.2 percent)

DowJones-Mini (11.1 percent) vs DowJones-Mini previous week (7.1 percent)

Nasdaq-Mini (85.9 percent) vs Nasdaq-Mini previous week (92.3 percent)

Russell2000-Mini (0.5 percent) vs Russell2000-Mini previous week (0.0 percent)

Nikkei USD (68.2 percent) vs Nikkei USD previous week (69.2 percent)

EAFE-Mini (12.6 percent) vs EAFE-Mini previous week (0.0 percent)

Strength Trends

Strength Score Trends (or move index, that calculates the 6-week changes in strength scores) show that the DowJones-Mini (7.8 percent) leads the past six weeks trends for stocks currently. The Nasdaq-Mini (7.7 percent) and the Nikkei USD (5.4 percent) fill out the top movers in the latest trends data. The S&P500-Mini (-44.0 percent) and the Russell 2000-Mini (-22.2 percent) lead the downside trend scores this week followed by the EAFE-Mini (-20.7 percent) which saw an improvement from last week (-37.5 percent).



Strength Trend Statistics:

VIX (-10.8 percent) vs VIX previous week (-1.0 percent)

S&P500-Mini (-44.0 percent) vs S&P500-Mini previous week (-43.1 percent)

DowJones-Mini (7.8 percent) vs DowJones-Mini previous week (1.2 percent)

Nasdaq-Mini (7.7 percent) vs Nasdaq-Mini previous week (9.6 percent)

Russell2000-Mini (-22.2 percent) vs Russell2000-Mini previous week (-24.8 percent)

Nikkei USD (5.4 percent) vs Nikkei USD previous week (-1.1 percent)

EAFE-Mini (-20.7 percent) vs EAFE-Mini previous week (-37.5 percent)

Individual Markets:

VIX Volatility Futures:

The VIX Volatility large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of -66,367 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lowering of -20,866 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -45,501 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 76.0 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 25.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 55.3 percent.

VIX Volatility Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 14.5 59.2 8.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 38.1 33.0 10.8 – Net Position: -66,367 73,802 -7,435 – Gross Longs: 40,825 166,659 23,039 – Gross Shorts: 107,192 92,857 30,474 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.4 to 1 1.8 to 1 0.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 76.0 25.0 55.3 – Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -10.8 10.1 4.8

S&P500 Mini Futures:

The S&P500 Mini large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of -215,528 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -31,846 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -183,682 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 16.3 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 100.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 19.6 percent.

S&P500 Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 9.7 77.8 10.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 19.0 67.1 11.4 – Net Position: -215,528 247,687 -32,159 – Gross Longs: 224,577 1,802,289 233,148 – Gross Shorts: 440,105 1,554,602 265,307 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.5 to 1 1.2 to 1 0.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 16.3 100.0 19.6 – Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -44.0 39.8 -1.6

Dow Jones Mini Futures:

The Dow Jones Mini large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of -19,843 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly rise of 3,240 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -23,083 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 11.1 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 93.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 7.5 percent.

Dow Jones Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 20.3 64.3 14.5 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 49.8 26.2 23.1 – Net Position: -19,843 25,635 -5,792 – Gross Longs: 13,674 43,227 9,777 – Gross Shorts: 33,517 17,592 15,569 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.4 to 1 2.5 to 1 0.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 11.1 93.9 7.5 – Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 7.8 -5.1 -11.5

Nasdaq Mini Futures:

The Nasdaq Mini large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of 19,416 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -11,479 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 30,895 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 85.9 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 20.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 28.3 percent.

Nasdaq Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 30.3 55.4 12.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 22.6 59.1 16.6 – Net Position: 19,416 -9,589 -9,827 – Gross Longs: 76,972 140,774 32,410 – Gross Shorts: 57,556 150,363 42,237 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.3 to 1 0.9 to 1 0.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 85.9 20.6 28.3 – Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 7.7 -8.3 -0.7

Russell 2000 Mini Futures:

The Russell 2000 Mini large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of -117,778 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 815 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -118,593 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 0.5 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 100.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 8.4 percent.

Russell 2000 Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 6.9 89.0 3.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 26.9 67.9 4.2 – Net Position: -117,778 123,998 -6,220 – Gross Longs: 40,461 523,195 18,305 – Gross Shorts: 158,239 399,197 24,525 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.3 to 1 1.3 to 1 0.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 0.5 100.0 8.4 – Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -22.2 22.1 -9.9

Nikkei Stock Average (USD) Futures:

The Nikkei Stock Average (USD) large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of -1,951 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lowering of -206 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -1,745 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 68.2 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 45.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 12.6 percent.

Nikkei Stock Average Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 22.9 62.1 14.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 37.9 37.5 24.4 – Net Position: -1,951 3,206 -1,255 – Gross Longs: 2,991 8,101 1,931 – Gross Shorts: 4,942 4,895 3,186 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.6 to 1 1.7 to 1 0.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 68.2 45.7 12.6 – Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 5.4 -2.0 -9.2

MSCI EAFE Mini Futures:

The MSCI EAFE Mini large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of -22,036 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly boost of 11,147 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -33,183 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 12.6 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 93.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 44.2 percent.

MSCI EAFE Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 5.7 91.3 2.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 10.9 86.8 1.7 – Net Position: -22,036 19,139 2,897 – Gross Longs: 24,616 391,518 10,216 – Gross Shorts: 46,652 372,379 7,319 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.5 to 1 1.1 to 1 1.4 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 12.6 93.1 44.2 – Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -20.7 23.6 -14.0

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators) as well as their open interest (contracts open in the market at time of reporting).See CFTC criteria here.