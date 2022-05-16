International Business Magazine Awards Announced the Best Broker for Trading Indices 2022

The International Business Magazine Awards 2022 recognised RoboMarkets, a company that offers brokerage services for trading and investing in financial markets, as the “Best Indices Broker Global 2022”.

Conditions for trading indices at RoboMarkets:

Low spreads: from 5 pips for ECN and Prime accounts

High order executions speed: from 1 second

Low commissions: from $4 (for the trading volume of one million USD)

Minimum lot: from 0.1

Denis Golomedov, Chief Marketing Officer at RoboMarkets, comments: “Receiving this award once again is yet another proof that the conditions for investing in indices RoboMarkets is offering stand out from those of the competitors in the industry. We provide low spreads and some of the most attractive commissions for indices-based transactions”.

Since 2018, the International Business Magazine Awards has been choosing the best companies from all over the world, including the Middle East, Africa, America, Asia, and Europe. The awards have been established with the purpose of determining the most impressive achievements in a variety of international business/finance-related spheres. The yearly nominations are intended to highlight the major corporate enterprises that demonstrated outstanding management and high quality of offered services while placing a high value on business ethics and efficiency.

About RoboMarkets

RoboMarkets is an investment company operating under CySEC license No. 191/13. RoboMarkets offers investment services in many European countries by providing traders who work in the financial market with access to its proprietary trading platforms. Find out more detailed information about the Company’s products and activities on www.robomarkets.com.