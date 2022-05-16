Healthcare Professionals Becoming Financially Independent Faster with Help from New Book

TULSA, OKLA., May 16, 2022 – In the new book, The Richest Doctor: A Modern Parable of Financial Independence, best-selling author David Auer takes readers on the journey of four emergency room physicians seeking to find financial independence.

Coming off COVID-19, many physicians and healthcare professionals are looking for ways to exit the industry after achieving their financial goals. The Richest Doctor serves as a helpful guide to eight proven steps to help physicians and other high-income professionals find the financial freedom and enriched life they are seeking.

“As our firm Physician Tax Solutions has helped healthcare professionals navigate their tax liabilities, several common themes have developed. From those themes, I created The Richest Doctor as an easy-to-read parable for our healthcare heroes and other high-income professionals. I truly believe the steps outlined for our four main characters will bring immense value to readers,” said David Auer.

Clients and trusted professionals that have had their hands on advance copies of the book are reaffirming the instructions found within the parable-style tale.

“David Auer has written the definitive guide for high-income professionals that see that huge chunk of their pay whisked away due to income tax,” claims Timothy G. Carroll, M.D., FAAP. “In The Richest Doctor, he’s followed four great characters as they discover how to make the tax code work for them and enrich their lives over their careers.”

Prospective readers can find The Richest Doctor: A Modern Parable of Financial Independence at all major online book retailers. The book’s website, www.therichestdoctor.com, offers the first two chapters of the book for free, with the option to buy directly.

About David Auer

With more than 35 years of experience as a Certified Public Accountant, speaker, best-selling author, business consultant and entrepreneur, David Auer is the founder of Provident CPAs and Physician Tax Solutions.

David earned his BSBA and MS in Accounting from Oklahoma State University, his JD degree with honors from Oklahoma University College of Law, and his LLM in Taxation from New York University School of Law. He has the Personal Financial Specialist (PFS) and Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA) designations with the American Institute of CPAs and is a Certified Tax Planner™ with the American Institute of Certified Tax Planners.

David is recognized as one of America’s Premier Experts®, is on the adjunct faculty of Asset Protection Corporation founded by internationally acclaimed Asset Protection Attorney Robert Lambert, LLM in Taxation, Esq. As a leading expert, David has been seen or featured on ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, Fox News, Forbes, CNBC, and MSNBC.

About Physician Tax Solutions

Physician Tax Solutions offers an innovative concierge-style model that provides proactive tax strategies and full-service tax preparation to reduce the stress on successful, busy professionals. With a passion for helping healthcare professionals find financial freedom, the Physician Tax Solutions team partners with clients that share their core values of continual learning and improvement, as well as entrepreneurial spirit. To learn more about Physician Tax Solutions, visit www.physiciantaxsolutions.com.