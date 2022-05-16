International Business Magazine Awards Announced the Most Trusted Broker

RoboForex, a company that provides trading services in global financial markets, is the proud winner of the “Most Trusted Broker (Global)” award, as announced by the “International Business Magazine Awards 2022”. RoboForex has won the title for the third consecutive year, and it shows the professional community’s high level of credibility in the company’s products and services.

RoboForex has been operating in the market since 2009 and has proved its worth as a reliable company over the years, having millions of clients worldwide and being committed to providing them with the best trading conditions and cutting-edge technologies. RoboForex is an international broker offering access to 8 asset classes and over 12,000 instruments for trading and investing.

Robert Stephenson, CBO at RoboForex comments: “We express our gratitude to everyone who voted for our company. It’s been the third straight year we received the Most Trusted Broker (Global) award but this fact doesn’t make it less valuable. Maintaining a high level of services amid the business expansion is not an easy task. We’re very delighted to justify our clients’ credit of trust – it proves that we’re doing a good job”.

International Business Magazine Awards was established in 2018 and has since then become a landmark event in determining the most outstanding and prospective business enterprises all over the world. The organisers make shortlists of the companies from different regions and jurisdictions to choose from: the Middle East, Africa, America, Asia, and Europe. The process of determining the winners is controlled by the committee that consists of the leading experts in their fields and the award panel.

About RoboForex