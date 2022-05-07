COT Futures: This Week’s Energy Markets Charts

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday May 3rd 2022 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

The markets with higher speculator bets this week were WTI Crude Oil (5,638 contracts) and Brent Crude Oil (11,213 contracts) while the markets with lower speculator bets this week were Natural Gas (-326 contracts), Heating Oil (-9,228 contracts), Gasoline (-860 contracts) and the Bloomberg Commodity Index (-2,138 contracts).

Data Snapshot of Commodity Market Traders | Columns Legend

May-03-2022 OI OI-Index Spec-Net Spec-Index Com-Net COM-Index Smalls-Net Smalls-Index WTI Crude 1,751,564 2 321,701 6 -366,213 94 44,512 78 Gold 560,441 31 199,168 42 -231,852 55 32,684 57 Silver 137,692 5 28,068 50 -39,317 60 11,249 8 Copper 185,255 16 -15,623 31 10,080 66 5,543 57 Palladium 7,638 6 -2,752 6 2,455 90 297 61 Platinum 66,545 33 -1,541 1 -3,667 100 5,208 35 Natural Gas 1,138,319 12 -117,706 43 72,861 54 44,845 92 Brent 168,128 14 -27,318 65 26,014 37 1,304 27 Heating Oil 349,618 31 6,455 52 -32,434 37 25,979 88 Soybeans 700,856 22 190,402 77 -165,353 27 -25,049 29 Corn 1,513,880 23 501,865 94 -451,210 8 -50,655 14 Coffee 206,337 1 40,697 77 -43,007 28 2,310 5 Sugar 818,627 1 201,592 78 -236,394 23 34,802 51 Wheat 319,233 0 20,012 60 -14,225 30 -5,787 82

WTI Crude Oil Futures:

The WTI Crude Oil Futures large speculator standing this week reached a net position of 321,701 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 5,638 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 316,063 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 5.9 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 93.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 77.7 percent.

WTI Crude Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 24.0 35.4 5.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 5.6 56.3 2.6 – Net Position: 321,701 -366,213 44,512 – Gross Longs: 419,692 620,327 90,371 – Gross Shorts: 97,991 986,540 45,859 – Long to Short Ratio: 4.3 to 1 0.6 to 1 2.0 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 5.9 93.9 77.7 – Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -6.4 5.4 6.2

Brent Crude Oil Futures:

The Brent Crude Oil Futures large speculator standing this week reached a net position of -27,318 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly increase of 11,213 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -38,531 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 65.4 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 36.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 26.9 percent.

Brent Crude Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 20.6 46.7 4.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 36.9 31.2 3.3 – Net Position: -27,318 26,014 1,304 – Gross Longs: 34,685 78,491 6,840 – Gross Shorts: 62,003 52,477 5,536 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.6 to 1 1.5 to 1 1.2 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 65.4 36.6 26.9 – Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -4.5 5.6 -9.8

Natural Gas Futures:

The Natural Gas Futures large speculator standing this week reached a net position of -117,706 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -326 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -117,380 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 43.3 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 53.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 92.3 percent.

Natural Gas Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 21.7 38.9 6.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 32.0 32.5 2.5 – Net Position: -117,706 72,861 44,845 – Gross Longs: 247,092 442,604 72,900 – Gross Shorts: 364,798 369,743 28,055 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.7 to 1 1.2 to 1 2.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 43.3 53.8 92.3 – Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 9.5 -11.0 7.5

Gasoline Blendstock Futures:

The Gasoline Blendstock Futures large speculator standing this week reached a net position of 38,381 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -860 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 39,241 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 9.2 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 88.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 83.4 percent.

Nasdaq Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 25.5 52.1 7.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 13.1 68.0 3.9 – Net Position: 38,381 -48,991 10,610 – Gross Longs: 79,017 161,247 22,690 – Gross Shorts: 40,636 210,238 12,080 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.9 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 9.2 88.0 83.4 – Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -10.2 4.7 35.3

#2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures:

The #2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures large speculator standing this week reached a net position of 6,455 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -9,228 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 15,683 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 51.9 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 36.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 88.4 percent.

Heating Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 17.0 50.8 14.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 15.1 60.1 6.9 – Net Position: 6,455 -32,434 25,979 – Gross Longs: 59,340 177,626 50,210 – Gross Shorts: 52,885 210,060 24,231 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.1 to 1 0.8 to 1 2.1 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 51.9 36.7 88.4 – Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 4.2 -10.3 23.6

Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures:

The Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures large speculator standing this week reached a net position of -13,354 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -2,138 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -11,216 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 56.4 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 42.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 44.0 percent.

Bloomberg Index Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 58.2 36.0 2.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 96.2 0.0 0.2 – Net Position: -13,354 12,665 689 – Gross Longs: 20,458 12,665 743 – Gross Shorts: 33,812 0 54 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.6 to 1 inf to 1 13.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 56.4 42.0 44.0 – Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -4.0 4.1 -1.5

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators) as well as their open interest (contracts open in the market at time of reporting).See CFTC criteria here.