RoboMarkets is Chosen as the Best Value Broker at the “World Economic Magazine Awards 2022”

RoboMarkets , a leading European broker, announces receiving the “Best Value Broker Global 2022” accolade at the World Economic Magazine Awards. The event organisers have placed a high value on the variety, quality, and availability of the investment services RoboMarkets is offering its clients in comparison with the industry competitors.

The World Economic Magazine Awards organising committee highlighted the following advantages of trading with RoboMarkets:

Low commissions for trading stocks

Variety of trading accounts available to clients with different trading experiences

Multiple trading platforms: R StocksTrader, R MobileTrader, MT4/5

High-security level of clients’ funds

The awards are presented to the most dynamic, breakthrough, and innovative companies in the industry. Participation is available to both B2B and B2C companies, that demonstrate outstanding results and have a significant impact on the global economy.

Konstantin Rashap, Chief Business Officer at RoboMarkets, commented: “We’re delighted to be recognised as the “Best Value Broker” by the World Economic Magazine Inc. RoboMarkets is proud to be awarded once again. Earning this accolade proves that the trading and investment conditions offered by RoboMarkets are some of the most competitive in the industry and that the company’s products and services are very popular in the market. We always strive to keep up with the times, adapting to the constantly changing needs of our clients, and providing them with a top-class trading experience”.

About RoboMarkets

RoboMarkets is a European broker, operating under CySEC licence No. 191/13. The company offers brokerage services in many European countries by providing access to its proprietary trading platforms to traders who work in financial markets. Find out more about the Company’s products and activities on www.robomarkets.com.