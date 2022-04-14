RoboForex is Named the Most Transparent Broker for The Second Consecutive Year

RoboForex , a company that provides brokerage services for trading in global financial markets, is chosen as the “Most Transparent Broker Global 2022” at the “World Economic Magazine Awards 2022” for the second year in a row.

The RoboForex brand has been on the market since 2009 and managed to earn customer loyalty all over the globe over the years.

The company’s industry presence, extensive growth of performance, and a great number of professional awards presented by recognised market experts every year – all these factors confirm the broker’s transparency.

The World Economic Magazine Awards organising committee chose RoboForex among other companies in the market based on the following criteria:

Variety of trading instruments

5 types of trading accounts for clients with a different trading background

Available and transparent trading conditions

Cutting-edge and hi-tech trading solutions

A comprehensive system of bonus programmes

World Economic Magazine Awards evaluates the progress of companies in global financial markets, their contribution to the development of the industry, and their competence to meet the most sophisticated needs of their clients. The World Economic Magazine Awards research team independently collects data from many publicly accessible sources, evaluates it and compares it with the information provided by an applicant.

Robert Stephenson, Chief Business Officer at RoboForex, stated: “One of the company’s priorities is providing its clients with transparent and user-friendly services. We believe it’s one of the most important conditions for us to make our contribution to the development of civilised trading and investment markets. We’re very happy to receive this award for the second consecutive year, because it proves that our efforts are recognised and the company moves in the right direction”.

About RoboForex

RoboForex is a company, which delivers brokerage services in many countries around the globe. The broker offers access to its proprietary trading platforms to traders who work on financial markets. RoboForex Ltd the brokerage license FSC 000138/210. More detailed information about the Company’s activities and operations can be viewed on the official website at roboforex.com.