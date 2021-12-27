COT Metals Speculators push Copper bullish bets lower for 9th week to 81-week low

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The latest release was delayed by the CFTC due to the Christmas holiday.

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday December 21st 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

Highlighting the COT metals data is the continued decline in the Copper futures bets. The speculative net position in the Copper futures has now decreased for nine consecutive weeks and by a total of -36,147 contracts over that time-frame. This weakness has brought the current standing for Copper net positions to the least bullish level since June 2nd of 2020, a span of eighty-one weeks. Speculators had been raising their positions for Copper starting in June 2020 with positioning reaching a multi-year high of +80,039 contracts on December 8th of 2020. The overall position has remained in bullish territory throughout 2021 but has dropped to an overall level of just +4,437 contracts last week.

Joining Copper (-2,260 contracts) in declining on the week were Silver (-1,058 contracts), Platinum (-2,463 contracts) while Gold (3,410 contracts) and Palladium (135 contracts) had higher weekly speculative positions.

Data Snapshot of Commodity Market Traders | Columns Legend

Dec-21-2021 OI OI-Index Spec-Net Spec-Index Com-Net COM-Index Smalls-Net Smalls-Index WTI Crude 1,892,701 0 340,255 20 -375,816 70 35,561 65 Gold 500,846 19 205,811 53 -236,029 46 30,218 50 Silver 141,119 8 20,926 43 -36,399 63 15,473 30 Copper 170,353 5 4,437 46 -9,777 53 5,340 56 Palladium 9,518 14 -3,639 1 3,985 99 -346 24 Platinum 64,732 30 1,268 4 -7,717 98 6,449 52 Natural Gas 1,142,729 4 -141,212 36 109,551 65 31,661 59 Brent 224,110 58 -25,001 76 22,225 26 2,776 47 Heating Oil 302,721 3 4,897 50 -21,060 49 16,163 54 Soybeans 654,460 11 102,877 56 -72,352 49 -30,525 21 Corn 1,485,412 19 445,320 87 -401,280 15 -44,040 18 Coffee 258,871 28 56,134 89 -57,984 14 1,850 1 Sugar 864,082 9 189,198 75 -210,783 28 21,585 35 Wheat 357,381 11 9,132 55 -1,601 39 -7,531 66

Gold Comex Futures:

The Gold Comex Futures large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 205,811 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly boost of 3,410 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 202,401 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 53.3 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 45.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 49.9 percent.

Gold Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 59.2 21.0 9.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 18.1 68.1 3.8 – Net Position: 205,811 -236,029 30,218 – Gross Longs: 296,628 104,997 49,251 – Gross Shorts: 90,817 341,026 19,033 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.3 to 1 0.3 to 1 2.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 53.3 45.6 49.9 – Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -14.0 12.0 14.0

Silver Comex Futures:

The Silver Comex Futures large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 20,926 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -1,058 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 21,984 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 43.2 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 63.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 30.5 percent.

Silver Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 44.0 30.3 19.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 29.2 56.1 8.3 – Net Position: 20,926 -36,399 15,473 – Gross Longs: 62,070 42,742 27,251 – Gross Shorts: 41,144 79,141 11,778 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.5 to 1 0.5 to 1 2.3 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 43.2 63.2 30.5 – Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -15.9 16.9 -7.7

Copper Grade #1 Futures:

The Copper Grade #1 Futures large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 4,437 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lowering of -2,260 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 6,697 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 45.6 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 52.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 56.2 percent.

Copper Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 35.8 45.7 9.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 33.2 51.4 6.5 – Net Position: 4,437 -9,777 5,340 – Gross Longs: 60,983 77,851 16,453 – Gross Shorts: 56,546 87,628 11,113 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.1 to 1 0.9 to 1 1.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 45.6 52.7 56.2 – Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -13.2 16.1 -29.3

Platinum Futures:

The Platinum Futures large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 1,268 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -2,463 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 3,731 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 4.2 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 98.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 52.0 percent.

Platinum Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 43.7 37.7 15.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 41.8 49.6 5.3 – Net Position: 1,268 -7,717 6,449 – Gross Longs: 28,302 24,417 9,899 – Gross Shorts: 27,034 32,134 3,450 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.0 to 1 0.8 to 1 2.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 4.2 98.0 52.0 – Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -23.6 23.7 -2.6

Palladium Futures:

The Palladium Futures large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of -3,639 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly boost of 135 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -3,774 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 0.7 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 99.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 24.3 percent.

Palladium Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 26.0 60.3 12.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 64.2 18.5 16.0 – Net Position: -3,639 3,985 -346 – Gross Longs: 2,475 5,743 1,174 – Gross Shorts: 6,114 1,758 1,520 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.4 to 1 3.3 to 1 0.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 0.7 99.3 24.3 – Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -3.7 5.1 -17.5

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators) as well as their open interest (contracts open in the market at time of reporting).See CFTC criteria here.