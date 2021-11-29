COT Speculators push US Dollar bullish bets higher for 20th time in 23 weeks

By InvestMacro | COT | Data Tables | COT Leaders | Downloads | COT Newsletter

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on Monday due to the Thanksgiving holiday last week.

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday November 23rd 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets. All currency positions are in direct relation to the US dollar where, for example, a bet for the euro is a bet that the euro will rise versus the dollar while a bet against the euro will be a bet that the euro will decline versus the dollar.

Highlighting last week’s currency data is the US Dollar Index speculator bets continuing to climb higher. The Dollar Index positions rose for the third time in the past four weeks and have now increased for twenty out of the past twenty-three weeks as the net position has risen by a total of 38,078 contracts over that period. The dollar positioning has been over the +34,000 contract level for seven weeks in a row and if the position hits above +40,000 contracts, it would mark the first time since October of 2019 to hit that threshold. The Dollar Index strength index (compared to its three year range of positioning) remains in extreme bullish territory (over 80 percent) at an 87.5 score and has now been above 80 percent for eight consecutive weeks. The last time the Dollar Index had registered a bullish extreme level was also in October of 2019 when it rose as high as 94.5 percent before cooling off.

Data Snapshot of Forex Market Traders | Columns Legend

Nov-23-2021 OI OI-Index Spec-Net Spec-Index Com-Net COM-Index Smalls-Net Smalls-Index USD Index 57,694 84 35,775 87 -41,146 6 5,371 75 EUR 711,685 88 -16,452 30 -16,835 71 33,287 30 GBP 213,313 47 -34,579 49 45,803 57 -11,224 32 JPY 251,801 90 -97,253 8 116,225 94 -18,972 9 CHF 52,412 31 -11,376 50 21,522 55 -10,146 34 CAD 150,275 30 -3,135 52 -11,397 45 14,532 69 AUD 188,033 74 -63,265 25 73,423 74 -10,158 28 NZD 44,524 33 13,939 95 -14,860 7 921 62 MXN 184,243 40 -49,461 1 50,588 100 -1,127 38 RUB 51,535 56 18,064 56 -19,323 41 1,259 69 BRL 34,375 36 -14,804 49 15,360 54 -556 60 Bitcoin 14,357 83 -160 100 729 0 -569 0

US Dollar Index Futures:

The US Dollar Index large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 35,775 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly boost of 867 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 34,908 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 87.5 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 6.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 75.3 percent.

US DOLLAR INDEX Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 81.7 3.0 12.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 19.7 74.3 3.4 – Net Position: 35,775 -41,146 5,371 – Gross Longs: 47,116 1,739 7,357 – Gross Shorts: 11,341 42,885 1,986 – Long to Short Ratio: 4.2 to 1 0.0 to 1 3.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 87.5 6.2 75.3 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 1.2 2.6 -24.7

Euro Currency Futures:

The Euro Currency large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of -16,452 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -12,626 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -3,826 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 29.9 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 71.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 29.5 percent.

EURO Currency Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 28.7 56.7 12.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 31.0 59.1 8.1 – Net Position: -16,452 -16,835 33,287 – Gross Longs: 204,214 403,595 90,690 – Gross Shorts: 220,666 420,430 57,403 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.9 to 1 1.0 to 1 1.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 29.9 71.0 29.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 0.6 -2.2 9.8

British Pound Sterling Futures:

The British Pound Sterling large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of -34,579 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -2,980 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -31,599 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 49.1 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 56.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 32.4 percent.

BRITISH POUND Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 23.5 62.8 10.5 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 39.7 41.3 15.8 – Net Position: -34,579 45,803 -11,224 – Gross Longs: 50,122 133,888 22,470 – Gross Shorts: 84,701 88,085 33,694 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.6 to 1 1.5 to 1 0.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 49.1 56.8 32.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -16.3 15.1 -6.2

Japanese Yen Futures:

The Japanese Yen large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of -97,253 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -4,127 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -93,126 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 7.8 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 93.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 8.8 percent.

JAPANESE YEN Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 8.1 81.8 8.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 46.7 35.6 16.4 – Net Position: -97,253 116,225 -18,972 – Gross Longs: 20,285 205,923 22,338 – Gross Shorts: 117,538 89,698 41,310 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.2 to 1 2.3 to 1 0.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 7.8 93.9 8.8 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -12.9 10.5 -1.1

Swiss Franc Futures:

The Swiss Franc large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of -11,376 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -2,487 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -8,889 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 50.1 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 55.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 33.5 percent.

SWISS FRANC Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 11.9 65.6 22.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 33.6 24.6 41.7 – Net Position: -11,376 21,522 -10,146 – Gross Longs: 6,241 34,403 11,695 – Gross Shorts: 17,617 12,881 21,841 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.4 to 1 2.7 to 1 0.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 50.1 55.1 33.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 2.8 -9.5 20.1

Canadian Dollar Futures:

The Canadian Dollar large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of -3,135 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -11,844 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 8,709 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 52.4 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 44.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 68.7 percent.

CANADIAN DOLLAR Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 29.5 44.0 24.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 31.6 51.6 15.0 – Net Position: -3,135 -11,397 14,532 – Gross Longs: 44,320 66,164 37,111 – Gross Shorts: 47,455 77,561 22,579 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.9 to 1 0.9 to 1 1.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 52.4 44.5 68.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 20.6 -14.5 -2.4

Australian Dollar Futures:

The Australian Dollar large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of -63,265 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -2,112 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -61,153 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 25.1 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 73.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 27.7 percent.

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 21.6 65.4 10.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 55.2 26.3 15.5 – Net Position: -63,265 73,423 -10,158 – Gross Longs: 40,523 122,921 18,914 – Gross Shorts: 103,788 49,498 29,072 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.4 to 1 2.5 to 1 0.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 25.1 73.7 27.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 22.9 -21.3 10.3

New Zealand Dollar Futures:

The New Zealand Dollar large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 13,939 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -26 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 13,965 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 94.7 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 7.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 62.4 percent.

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 62.5 24.6 10.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 31.2 58.0 8.3 – Net Position: 13,939 -14,860 921 – Gross Longs: 27,835 10,943 4,596 – Gross Shorts: 13,896 25,803 3,675 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.0 to 1 0.4 to 1 1.3 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 94.7 7.5 62.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 8.7 -10.3 17.4

Mexican Peso Futures:

The Mexican Peso large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of -49,461 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -1,806 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -47,655 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 0.7 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 100.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 38.2 percent.

MEXICAN PESO Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 43.8 53.2 2.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 70.6 25.7 2.9 – Net Position: -49,461 50,588 -1,127 – Gross Longs: 80,691 98,029 4,234 – Gross Shorts: 130,152 47,441 5,361 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.6 to 1 2.1 to 1 0.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 0.7 100.0 38.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -4.4 5.7 -12.7

Brazilian Real Futures:

The Brazilian Real large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of -14,804 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly advance of 894 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -15,698 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 48.8 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 53.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 60.1 percent.

BRAZIL REAL Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 26.8 64.7 7.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 69.8 20.0 8.8 – Net Position: -14,804 15,360 -556 – Gross Longs: 9,197 22,233 2,462 – Gross Shorts: 24,001 6,873 3,018 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.4 to 1 3.2 to 1 0.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 48.8 53.9 60.1 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -19.3 20.6 -12.5

Russian Ruble Futures:

The Russian Ruble large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 18,064 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -4,561 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 22,625 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 56.1 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 41.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 68.8 percent.

RUSSIAN RUBLE Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 49.7 45.2 5.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 14.7 82.7 2.6 – Net Position: 18,064 -19,323 1,259 – Gross Longs: 25,617 23,317 2,601 – Gross Shorts: 7,553 42,640 1,342 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.4 to 1 0.5 to 1 1.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 56.1 41.2 68.8 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -2.9 5.5 -31.2

Bitcoin Futures:

The Bitcoin large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of -160 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly increase of 1,318 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -1,478 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 99.6 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 100.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 0.0 percent.

BITCOIN Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 63.1 6.7 14.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 64.2 1.7 18.5 – Net Position: -160 729 -569 – Gross Longs: 9,054 966 2,094 – Gross Shorts: 9,214 237 2,663 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.0 to 1 4.1 to 1 0.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 99.6 100.0 0.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 29.6 16.6 -32.7

Article By InvestMacro – Receive our weekly COT Reports by Email

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators) as well as their open interest (contracts open in the market at time of reporting).See CFTC criteria here.