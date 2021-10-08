COT Soft Commodities Charts: Cotton speculators bets continue to rise to new 3-Year high

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday October 5th 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

Cotton speculative positions continued to draw higher this week with a gain of +5,154 contracts. This is the eleventh rise in the past thirteen weeks to bring the speculator level to over a 3-year high dating back to June 12th of 2018. Cotton prices have been surging as well with prices reaching the highest thresholds since 2011. Needless to say that the Cotton Speculator Strength Index is currently at a 100 percent score again this week (meaning the highest level of bullish speculator positioning over the past three-year range). Joining Cotton with bullish-extreme strength readings this week are Lean Hogs, COFFEE and Sugar among the soft commodities.

Data Snapshot of Commodity Market Traders | Columns Legend

Oct-05-2021 OI OI-Index Spec-Net Spec-Index Com-Net COM-Index Smalls-Net Smalls-Index WTI Crude 2,230,794 48 398,307 39 -443,259 50 44,952 78 Gold 483,789 21 182,582 53 -203,702 47 21,120 31 Silver 139,763 7 16,379 39 -27,778 72 11,399 6 Copper 185,655 16 14,417 53 -18,918 46 4,501 51 Palladium 9,705 14 -3,230 0 3,510 99 -280 28 Platinum 62,109 25 5,515 10 -10,403 94 4,888 30 Natural Gas 1,376,788 50 -133,708 38 96,637 61 37,071 73 Brent 197,795 38 -37,021 51 30,935 42 6,086 89 Heating Oil 440,286 77 37,548 92 -66,885 0 29,337 100 Soybeans 715,835 25 51,401 43 -22,592 61 -28,809 24 Corn 1,397,458 4 297,005 68 -237,593 38 -59,412 9 Coffee 306,363 63 66,571 97 -71,022 4 4,451 19 Sugar 888,354 28 247,375 87 -293,135 13 45,760 64 Wheat 373,320 17 7,312 53 3,695 44 -11,007 49

CORN Futures:

The CORN large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 297,005 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly boost of 18,459 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 278,546 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 68.0 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 38.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 8.9 percent.

CORN Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 29.4 48.0 9.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 8.1 65.0 13.3 – Net Position: 297,005 -237,593 -59,412 – Gross Longs: 410,799 670,303 126,389 – Gross Shorts: 113,794 907,896 185,801 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.6 to 1 0.7 to 1 0.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 68.0 38.1 8.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -4.3 2.7 8.5

SUGAR Futures:

The SUGAR large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 247,375 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -1,540 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 248,915 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 87.5 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 12.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 64.4 percent.

SUGAR Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 33.4 41.9 10.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 5.6 74.9 4.8 – Net Position: 247,375 -293,135 45,760 – Gross Longs: 296,884 372,006 88,637 – Gross Shorts: 49,509 665,141 42,877 – Long to Short Ratio: 6.0 to 1 0.6 to 1 2.1 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 87.5 12.6 64.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -10.6 10.9 -6.9

COFFEE Futures:

The COFFEE large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 66,571 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lift of 996 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 65,575 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 96.9 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 4.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 19.1 percent.

COFFEE Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 27.6 39.6 3.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 5.9 62.8 2.4 – Net Position: 66,571 -71,022 4,451 – Gross Longs: 84,602 121,365 11,705 – Gross Shorts: 18,031 192,387 7,254 – Long to Short Ratio: 4.7 to 1 0.6 to 1 1.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 96.9 4.2 19.1 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 7.7 -8.4 0.5

SOYBEANS Futures:

The SOYBEANS large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 51,401 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -13,319 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 64,720 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 43.1 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 60.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 23.9 percent.

SOYBEANS Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 19.2 56.2 6.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 12.0 59.4 10.8 – Net Position: 51,401 -22,592 -28,809 – Gross Longs: 137,547 402,376 48,264 – Gross Shorts: 86,146 424,968 77,073 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.6 to 1 0.9 to 1 0.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 43.1 60.5 23.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -12.4 13.6 -12.6

SOYBEAN MEAL Futures:

The SOYBEAN MEAL large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 2,462 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -11,337 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 13,799 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 30.3 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 69.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 49.5 percent.

SOYBEAN MEAL Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 20.1 49.0 11.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 19.5 54.6 7.0 – Net Position: 2,462 -22,153 19,691 – Gross Longs: 80,454 196,027 47,656 – Gross Shorts: 77,992 218,180 27,965 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.0 to 1 0.9 to 1 1.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 30.3 69.2 49.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -27.6 25.5 8.0

LIVE CATTLE Futures:

The LIVE CATTLE large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 33,852 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -6,311 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 40,163 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 11.7 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 84.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 74.6 percent.

LIVE CATTLE Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 30.7 44.9 10.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 19.0 54.8 12.6 – Net Position: 33,852 -28,700 -5,152 – Gross Longs: 88,928 130,125 31,412 – Gross Shorts: 55,076 158,825 36,564 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.6 to 1 0.8 to 1 0.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 11.7 84.3 74.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -41.9 42.5 26.7

LEAN HOGS Futures:

The LEAN HOGS large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 73,429 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly rise of 9,406 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 64,023 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 87.2 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 23.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 0.7 percent.

LEAN HOGS Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 42.7 30.0 7.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 14.2 52.2 13.7 – Net Position: 73,429 -57,148 -16,281 – Gross Longs: 109,947 77,177 18,907 – Gross Shorts: 36,518 134,325 35,188 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.0 to 1 0.6 to 1 0.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 87.2 23.2 0.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -1.3 1.9 -2.8

COTTON Futures:

The COTTON large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 121,286 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly advance of 5,154 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 116,132 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 100.0 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 0.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 88.5 percent.

COTTON Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 46.2 32.9 7.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 4.5 78.7 3.2 – Net Position: 121,286 -133,285 11,999 – Gross Longs: 134,307 95,687 21,371 – Gross Shorts: 13,021 228,972 9,372 – Long to Short Ratio: 10.3 to 1 0.4 to 1 2.3 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 100.0 0.0 88.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 10.8 -10.5 5.4

COCOA Futures:

The COCOA large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 43,997 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 19,721 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 24,276 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 63.5 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 35.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 57.4 percent.

COCOA Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 31.5 46.4 4.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 14.0 65.6 3.2 – Net Position: 43,997 -48,301 4,304 – Gross Longs: 79,217 116,792 12,283 – Gross Shorts: 35,220 165,093 7,979 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.2 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 63.5 35.7 57.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 9.4 -10.5 15.7

WHEAT Futures:

The WHEAT large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 7,312 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly rise of 10,957 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -3,645 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 53.2 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 44.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 49.0 percent.

WHEAT Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 25.8 41.2 8.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 23.8 40.2 11.0 – Net Position: 7,312 3,695 -11,007 – Gross Longs: 96,203 153,942 30,210 – Gross Shorts: 88,891 150,247 41,217 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.1 to 1 1.0 to 1 0.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 53.2 44.4 49.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -23.6 28.1 -5.6

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).