COT Energy Charts: #2 Heating Oil Speculator bets gain for 3rd week as futures prices hit multi-year high

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday October 5th 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.
Heating Oil speculators increased their bullish bets for a third straight week as heating oil prices continue to rise. Speculative positions have stayed above the +20,000 contracts now for twenty-one straight weeks and have a strength index score of 91.9 which shows a bullish-extreme reading (the level of bullish speculator positioning over the past three-year range). Heating Oil futures market prices have also jumped to the highest level since 2014 above $2.4 a gallon this week.
|Oct-05-2021
|OI
|OI-Index
|Spec-Net
|Spec-Index
|Com-Net
|COM-Index
|Smalls-Net
|Smalls-Index
|WTI Crude
|2,230,794
|48
|398,307
|39
|-443,259
|50
|44,952
|78
|Gold
|483,789
|21
|182,582
|53
|-203,702
|47
|21,120
|31
|Silver
|139,763
|7
|16,379
|39
|-27,778
|72
|11,399
|6
|Copper
|185,655
|16
|14,417
|53
|-18,918
|46
|4,501
|51
|Palladium
|9,705
|14
|-3,230
|0
|3,510
|99
|-280
|28
|Platinum
|62,109
|25
|5,515
|10
|-10,403
|94
|4,888
|30
|Natural Gas
|1,376,788
|50
|-133,708
|38
|96,637
|61
|37,071
|73
|Brent
|197,795
|38
|-37,021
|51
|30,935
|42
|6,086
|89
|Heating Oil
|440,286
|77
|37,548
|92
|-66,885
|0
|29,337
|100
|Soybeans
|715,835
|25
|51,401
|43
|-22,592
|61
|-28,809
|24
|Corn
|1,397,458
|4
|297,005
|68
|-237,593
|38
|-59,412
|9
|Coffee
|306,363
|63
|66,571
|97
|-71,022
|4
|4,451
|19
|Sugar
|888,354
|28
|247,375
|87
|-293,135
|13
|45,760
|64
|Wheat
|373,320
|17
|7,312
|53
|3,695
|44
|-11,007
|49
WTI Crude Oil Futures:
The WTI Crude Oil Futures large speculator standing this week reached a net position of 398,307 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly advance of 24,493 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 373,814 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 38.8 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 49.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 78.4 percent.
|WTI Crude Oil Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|24.6
|32.6
|4.6
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|6.7
|52.5
|2.6
|– Net Position:
|398,307
|-443,259
|44,952
|– Gross Longs:
|548,561
|726,829
|103,241
|– Gross Shorts:
|150,254
|1,170,088
|58,289
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|3.7 to 1
|0.6 to 1
|1.8 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|38.8
|49.6
|78.4
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bullish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|7.7
|-10.6
|15.9
Brent Crude Oil Futures:
The Brent Crude Oil Futures large speculator standing this week reached a net position of -37,021 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly rise of 4,339 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -41,360 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 51.2 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 41.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 88.8 percent.
|Brent Crude Oil Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|16.2
|52.1
|5.8
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|35.0
|36.5
|2.8
|– Net Position:
|-37,021
|30,935
|6,086
|– Gross Longs:
|32,129
|103,093
|11,563
|– Gross Shorts:
|69,150
|72,158
|5,477
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|0.5 to 1
|1.4 to 1
|2.1 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|51.2
|41.8
|88.8
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Bullish-Extreme
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|-6.2
|-4.3
|52.3
Natural Gas Futures:
The Natural Gas Futures large speculator standing this week reached a net position of -133,708 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly rise of 12,972 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -146,680 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 38.4 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 61.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 72.8 percent.
|Natural Gas Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|21.0
|44.4
|4.7
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|30.7
|37.3
|2.0
|– Net Position:
|-133,708
|96,637
|37,071
|– Gross Longs:
|289,262
|610,703
|64,111
|– Gross Shorts:
|422,970
|514,066
|27,040
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|0.7 to 1
|1.2 to 1
|2.4 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|38.4
|61.3
|72.8
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bearish
|Bullish
|Bullish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|9.9
|-10.6
|1.6
Gasoline Blendstock Futures:
The Gasoline Blendstock Futures large speculator standing this week reached a net position of 51,052 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly advance of 7,875 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 43,177 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 22.1 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 78.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 58.1 percent.
|Nasdaq Mini Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|30.7
|43.1
|7.1
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|14.4
|61.8
|4.6
|– Net Position:
|51,052
|-58,840
|7,788
|– Gross Longs:
|96,435
|135,314
|22,305
|– Gross Shorts:
|45,383
|194,154
|14,517
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|2.1 to 1
|0.7 to 1
|1.5 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|22.1
|78.2
|58.1
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bearish
|Bullish
|Bullish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|14.4
|-16.2
|11.8
#2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures:
The #2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures large speculator standing this week reached a net position of 37,548 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly increase of 958 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 36,590 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 91.9 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 0.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 100.0 percent.
|Heating Oil Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|16.4
|47.5
|11.3
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|7.9
|62.7
|4.7
|– Net Position:
|37,548
|-66,885
|29,337
|– Gross Longs:
|72,173
|208,955
|49,824
|– Gross Shorts:
|34,625
|275,840
|20,487
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|2.1 to 1
|0.8 to 1
|2.4 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|91.9
|0.0
|100.0
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bullish-Extreme
|Bearish-Extreme
|Bullish-Extreme
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|4.9
|-15.3
|37.5
Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures:
The Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures large speculator standing this week reached a net position of -12,674 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -3,056 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -9,618 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 32.3 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 67.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 43.7 percent.
|Bloomberg Index Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|55.5
|37.8
|1.4
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|89.1
|5.3
|0.3
|– Net Position:
|-12,674
|12,233
|441
|– Gross Longs:
|20,938
|14,249
|536
|– Gross Shorts:
|33,612
|2,016
|95
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|0.6 to 1
|7.1 to 1
|5.6 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|32.3
|67.4
|43.7
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bearish
|Bullish
|Bearish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|6.7
|-7.0
|4.6
Article By InvestMacro.com – Receive our weekly COT Reports by Email
*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.
The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).
Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).