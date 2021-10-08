COT Metals Charts: Copper, Gold, Comex Silver, Platinum & Palladium

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday October 05 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

Data Snapshot of Commodity Market Traders | Columns Legend

Oct-05-2021 OI OI-Index Spec-Net Spec-Index Com-Net COM-Index Smalls-Net Smalls-Index WTI Crude 2,230,794 48 398,307 39 -443,259 50 44,952 78 Gold 483,789 21 182,582 53 -203,702 47 21,120 31 Silver 139,763 7 16,379 39 -27,778 72 11,399 6 Copper 185,655 16 14,417 53 -18,918 46 4,501 51 Palladium 9,705 14 -3,230 0 3,510 99 -280 28 Platinum 62,109 25 5,515 10 -10,403 94 4,888 30 Natural Gas 1,376,788 50 -133,708 38 96,637 61 37,071 73 Brent 197,795 38 -37,021 51 30,935 42 6,086 89 Heating Oil 440,286 77 37,548 92 -66,885 0 29,337 100 Soybeans 715,835 25 51,401 43 -22,592 61 -28,809 24 Corn 1,397,458 4 297,005 68 -237,593 38 -59,412 9 Coffee 306,363 63 66,571 97 -71,022 4 4,451 19 Sugar 888,354 28 247,375 87 -293,135 13 45,760 64 Wheat 373,320 17 7,312 53 3,695 44 -11,007 49

Gold Comex Futures:

The Gold Comex Futures large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 182,582 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly advance of 14,183 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 168,399 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 52.9 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 47.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 30.8 percent.

Gold Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 61.2 23.6 9.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 23.4 65.7 4.7 – Net Position: 182,582 -203,702 21,120 – Gross Longs: 295,939 114,229 44,017 – Gross Shorts: 113,357 317,931 22,897 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.6 to 1 0.4 to 1 1.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 52.9 47.4 30.8 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -7.7 8.1 -7.5

Silver Comex Futures:

The Silver Comex Futures large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 16,379 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -326 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 16,705 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 38.7 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 71.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 5.9 percent.

Silver Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 45.8 31.2 17.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 34.0 51.1 9.2 – Net Position: 16,379 -27,778 11,399 – Gross Longs: 63,957 43,573 24,323 – Gross Shorts: 47,578 71,351 12,924 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.3 to 1 0.6 to 1 1.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 38.7 71.6 5.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -5.5 8.2 -17.3

Copper Grade #1 Futures:

The Copper Grade #1 Futures large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 14,417 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -4,160 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 18,577 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 52.7 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 46.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 51.3 percent.

Copper Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 41.2 40.0 8.5 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 33.4 50.2 6.0 – Net Position: 14,417 -18,918 4,501 – Gross Longs: 76,437 74,348 15,692 – Gross Shorts: 62,020 93,266 11,191 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.2 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.4 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 52.7 46.5 51.3 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 4.2 -3.6 -2.8

Platinum Futures:

The Platinum Futures large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 5,515 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lowering of -138 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 5,653 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 10.3 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 94.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 30.2 percent.

Platinum Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 52.2 31.6 13.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 43.3 48.4 5.5 – Net Position: 5,515 -10,403 4,888 – Gross Longs: 32,414 19,635 8,311 – Gross Shorts: 26,899 30,038 3,423 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.2 to 1 0.7 to 1 2.4 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 10.3 94.2 30.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -5.2 7.0 -17.9

Palladium Futures:

The Palladium Futures large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of -3,230 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly increase of 20 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -3,250 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 0.1 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 99.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 28.2 percent.

Palladium Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 29.1 55.6 12.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 62.4 19.4 15.3 – Net Position: -3,230 3,510 -280 – Gross Longs: 2,829 5,394 1,205 – Gross Shorts: 6,059 1,884 1,485 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.5 to 1 2.9 to 1 0.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 0.1 99.5 28.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -15.7 17.5 -26.6

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).