01 Oct

COT Metals Charts: Platinum, Palladium, Comex Gold, Silver & Copper

October 1, 2021

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday September 28th 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

Data Snapshot of Commodity Market Traders | Columns Legend
Sep-28-2021OIOI-IndexSpec-NetSpec-IndexCom-NetCOM-IndexSmalls-NetSmalls-Index
WTI Crude2,175,19939373,81431-418,8805745,06679
Gold490,85823168,39953-190,1514821,75232
Silver142,163916,70539-28,6486911,9439
Copper184,9881618,57756-21,720453,14343
Palladium9,43913-3,25003,614100-36423
Platinum62,551265,65310-10,185954,53225
Natural Gas1,363,46344-146,68035105,9676440,71382
Brent203,98742-41,3604236,829544,53175
Heating Oil434,9287336,59085-60,3571123,76794
Soybeans686,2721864,72046-42,56456-22,15635
Corn1,394,0223278,54666-215,09041-63,4567
Coffee294,2665465,57596-70,66345,08824
Sugar889,87329248,91588-291,7241342,80961
Wheat358,63110-3,6454411,48852-7,84364

Gold Comex Futures:

Federal Funds 30-Day Bonds Futures COT ChartThe Gold Comex Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 168,399 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -19,248 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 187,647 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 52.7 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 47.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 32.4 percent.

Gold Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 59.9 25.3 9.1
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 25.6 64.0 4.7
– Net Position: 168,399 -190,151 21,752
– Gross Longs: 293,814 124,073 44,821
– Gross Shorts: 125,415 314,224 23,069
– Long to Short Ratio: 2.3 to 1 0.4 to 1 1.9 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 52.7 47.5 32.4
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -5.9 5.8 -1.8

 

Silver Comex Futures:

2-Year Treasury Bonds Futures COT ChartThe Silver Comex Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 16,705 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 1,070 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 15,635 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 39.0 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 69.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 9.2 percent.

Silver Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 45.4 31.1 17.4
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 33.6 51.2 9.0
– Net Position: 16,705 -28,648 11,943
– Gross Longs: 64,490 44,202 24,795
– Gross Shorts: 47,785 72,850 12,852
– Long to Short Ratio: 1.3 to 1 0.6 to 1 1.9 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 39.0 69.1 9.2
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish-Extreme
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -4.5 6.6 -14.0

 

Copper Grade #1 Futures:

5-Year Treasury Bonds Futures COT ChartThe Copper Grade #1 Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 18,577 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -693 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 19,270 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 55.7 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 44.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 43.5 percent.

Copper Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 42.3 39.9 8.5
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 32.3 51.6 6.8
– Net Position: 18,577 -21,720 3,143
– Gross Longs: 78,291 73,815 15,663
– Gross Shorts: 59,714 95,535 12,520
– Long to Short Ratio: 1.3 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.3 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 55.7 44.5 43.5
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -1.1 5.5 -37.2

 

Platinum Futures:

10-Year Treasury Notes Bonds Futures COT ChartThe Platinum Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 5,653 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 4,435 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 1,218 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 10.5 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 94.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 25.2 percent.

Platinum Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 51.0 32.3 12.7
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 42.0 48.6 5.4
– Net Position: 5,653 -10,185 4,532
– Gross Longs: 31,908 20,203 7,938
– Gross Shorts: 26,255 30,388 3,406
– Long to Short Ratio: 1.2 to 1 0.7 to 1 2.3 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 10.5 94.5 25.2
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bearish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -3.9 6.9 -29.5

 

Palladium Futures:

Ultra 10-Year Treasury Notes Bonds Futures COT ChartThe Palladium Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of -3,250 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -537 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -2,713 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 0.0 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 100.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 23.2 percent.

Palladium Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 27.1 57.0 12.8
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 61.5 18.7 16.7
– Net Position: -3,250 3,614 -364
– Gross Longs: 2,558 5,382 1,210
– Gross Shorts: 5,808 1,768 1,574
– Long to Short Ratio: 0.4 to 1 3.0 to 1 0.8 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 0.0 100.0 23.2
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bearish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -24.2 26.2 -33.0

 

Article By InvestMacro.comReceive our weekly COT Reports by Email

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).

