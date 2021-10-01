COT Metals Charts: Platinum, Palladium, Comex Gold, Silver & Copper

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday September 28th 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

Data Snapshot of Commodity Market Traders | Columns Legend

Sep-28-2021 OI OI-Index Spec-Net Spec-Index Com-Net COM-Index Smalls-Net Smalls-Index WTI Crude 2,175,199 39 373,814 31 -418,880 57 45,066 79 Gold 490,858 23 168,399 53 -190,151 48 21,752 32 Silver 142,163 9 16,705 39 -28,648 69 11,943 9 Copper 184,988 16 18,577 56 -21,720 45 3,143 43 Palladium 9,439 13 -3,250 0 3,614 100 -364 23 Platinum 62,551 26 5,653 10 -10,185 95 4,532 25 Natural Gas 1,363,463 44 -146,680 35 105,967 64 40,713 82 Brent 203,987 42 -41,360 42 36,829 54 4,531 75 Heating Oil 434,928 73 36,590 85 -60,357 11 23,767 94 Soybeans 686,272 18 64,720 46 -42,564 56 -22,156 35 Corn 1,394,022 3 278,546 66 -215,090 41 -63,456 7 Coffee 294,266 54 65,575 96 -70,663 4 5,088 24 Sugar 889,873 29 248,915 88 -291,724 13 42,809 61 Wheat 358,631 10 -3,645 44 11,488 52 -7,843 64

Gold Comex Futures:

The Gold Comex Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 168,399 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -19,248 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 187,647 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 52.7 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 47.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 32.4 percent.

Gold Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 59.9 25.3 9.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 25.6 64.0 4.7 – Net Position: 168,399 -190,151 21,752 – Gross Longs: 293,814 124,073 44,821 – Gross Shorts: 125,415 314,224 23,069 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.3 to 1 0.4 to 1 1.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 52.7 47.5 32.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -5.9 5.8 -1.8

Silver Comex Futures:

The Silver Comex Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 16,705 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 1,070 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 15,635 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 39.0 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 69.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 9.2 percent.

Silver Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 45.4 31.1 17.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 33.6 51.2 9.0 – Net Position: 16,705 -28,648 11,943 – Gross Longs: 64,490 44,202 24,795 – Gross Shorts: 47,785 72,850 12,852 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.3 to 1 0.6 to 1 1.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 39.0 69.1 9.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -4.5 6.6 -14.0

Copper Grade #1 Futures:

The Copper Grade #1 Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 18,577 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -693 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 19,270 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 55.7 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 44.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 43.5 percent.

Copper Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 42.3 39.9 8.5 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 32.3 51.6 6.8 – Net Position: 18,577 -21,720 3,143 – Gross Longs: 78,291 73,815 15,663 – Gross Shorts: 59,714 95,535 12,520 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.3 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.3 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 55.7 44.5 43.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -1.1 5.5 -37.2

Platinum Futures:

The Platinum Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 5,653 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 4,435 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 1,218 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 10.5 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 94.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 25.2 percent.

Platinum Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 51.0 32.3 12.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 42.0 48.6 5.4 – Net Position: 5,653 -10,185 4,532 – Gross Longs: 31,908 20,203 7,938 – Gross Shorts: 26,255 30,388 3,406 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.2 to 1 0.7 to 1 2.3 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 10.5 94.5 25.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -3.9 6.9 -29.5

Palladium Futures:

The Palladium Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of -3,250 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -537 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -2,713 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 0.0 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 100.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 23.2 percent.

Palladium Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 27.1 57.0 12.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 61.5 18.7 16.7 – Net Position: -3,250 3,614 -364 – Gross Longs: 2,558 5,382 1,210 – Gross Shorts: 5,808 1,768 1,574 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.4 to 1 3.0 to 1 0.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 0.0 100.0 23.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -24.2 26.2 -33.0

