24 Sep

COT Futures Metals Charts: Gold, Silver Comex, Copper, Platinum & Palladium

September 24, 2021

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday September 21st 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

Data Snapshot of Commodity Market Traders | Columns Legend
Sep-21-2021OIOI-IndexSpec-NetSpec-IndexCom-NetCOM-IndexSmalls-NetSmalls-Index
WTI Crude2,101,55826355,97825-396,1806440,20272
Gold492,76523187,64758-212,6444224,99741
Silver145,5371215,63538-28,0557012,42012
Copper190,6592019,27056-24,484435,21455
Palladium9,05111-2,71303,043100-33025
Platinum73,415451,2184-6,995995,77743
Natural Gas1,378,35047-140,22036100,0746240,14681
Brent199,21639-32,2625830,181432,08154
Heating Oil423,6636335,89084-59,0511323,16191
Soybeans660,4721361,05445-39,35957-21,69536
Corn1,379,7701265,50164-199,01444-66,4875
Coffee288,2895060,11893-63,84693,72814
Sugar952,97541249,46788-290,3921340,92558
Wheat353,55181,842499,65450-11,49647

Gold Comex Futures:

Federal Funds 30-Day Bonds Futures COT ChartThe Gold Comex Futures large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 187,647 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lowering of -20,113 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 207,760 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 57.6 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 42.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 40.8 percent.

Gold Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 60.2 24.2 9.3
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 22.1 67.4 4.2
– Net Position: 187,647 -212,644 24,997
– Gross Longs: 296,670 119,307 45,636
– Gross Shorts: 109,023 331,951 20,639
– Long to Short Ratio: 2.7 to 1 0.4 to 1 2.2 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 57.6 42.0 40.8
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 4.9 -4.1 -5.8

 

Silver Comex Futures:

2-Year Treasury Bonds Futures COT ChartThe Silver Comex Futures large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 15,635 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -11,041 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 26,676 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 37.9 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 69.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 12.1 percent.

Silver Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 45.8 31.1 17.5
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 35.1 50.4 8.9
– Net Position: 15,635 -28,055 12,420
– Gross Longs: 66,708 45,282 25,423
– Gross Shorts: 51,073 73,337 13,003
– Long to Short Ratio: 1.3 to 1 0.6 to 1 2.0 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 37.9 69.7 12.1
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish-Extreme
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -8.8 11.3 -17.8

 

Copper Grade #1 Futures:

5-Year Treasury Bonds Futures COT ChartThe Copper Grade #1 Futures large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 19,270 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -9,509 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 28,779 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 56.2 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 42.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 55.4 percent.

Copper Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 41.4 39.3 8.5
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 31.3 52.1 5.8
– Net Position: 19,270 -24,484 5,214
– Gross Longs: 78,931 74,936 16,223
– Gross Shorts: 59,661 99,420 11,009
– Long to Short Ratio: 1.3 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.5 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 56.2 42.6 55.4
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -7.0 10.1 -28.8

 

Platinum Futures:

10-Year Treasury Notes Bonds Futures COT ChartThe Platinum Futures large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 1,218 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lift of 2,285 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -1,067 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 4.1 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 99.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 42.6 percent.

Platinum Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 45.3 35.1 13.4
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 43.6 44.6 5.5
– Net Position: 1,218 -6,995 5,777
– Gross Longs: 33,230 25,750 9,810
– Gross Shorts: 32,012 32,745 4,033
– Long to Short Ratio: 1.0 to 1 0.8 to 1 2.4 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 4.1 99.1 42.6
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bearish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -6.6 8.8 -21.9

 

Palladium Futures:

Ultra 10-Year Treasury Notes Bonds Futures COT ChartThe Palladium Futures large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of -2,713 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -986 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -1,727 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 0.0 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 100.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 25.2 percent.

Palladium Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 28.7 54.5 13.0
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 58.7 20.8 16.6
– Net Position: -2,713 3,043 -330
– Gross Longs: 2,598 4,930 1,174
– Gross Shorts: 5,311 1,887 1,504
– Long to Short Ratio: 0.5 to 1 2.6 to 1 0.8 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 0.0 100.0 25.2
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bearish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -23.9 27.4 -47.5

 

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).

