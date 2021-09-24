COT Futures Metals Charts: Gold, Silver Comex, Copper, Platinum & Palladium

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday September 21st 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

Data Snapshot of Commodity Market Traders | Columns Legend

Sep-21-2021 OI OI-Index Spec-Net Spec-Index Com-Net COM-Index Smalls-Net Smalls-Index WTI Crude 2,101,558 26 355,978 25 -396,180 64 40,202 72 Gold 492,765 23 187,647 58 -212,644 42 24,997 41 Silver 145,537 12 15,635 38 -28,055 70 12,420 12 Copper 190,659 20 19,270 56 -24,484 43 5,214 55 Palladium 9,051 11 -2,713 0 3,043 100 -330 25 Platinum 73,415 45 1,218 4 -6,995 99 5,777 43 Natural Gas 1,378,350 47 -140,220 36 100,074 62 40,146 81 Brent 199,216 39 -32,262 58 30,181 43 2,081 54 Heating Oil 423,663 63 35,890 84 -59,051 13 23,161 91 Soybeans 660,472 13 61,054 45 -39,359 57 -21,695 36 Corn 1,379,770 1 265,501 64 -199,014 44 -66,487 5 Coffee 288,289 50 60,118 93 -63,846 9 3,728 14 Sugar 952,975 41 249,467 88 -290,392 13 40,925 58 Wheat 353,551 8 1,842 49 9,654 50 -11,496 47

Gold Comex Futures:

The Gold Comex Futures large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 187,647 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lowering of -20,113 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 207,760 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 57.6 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 42.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 40.8 percent.

Gold Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 60.2 24.2 9.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 22.1 67.4 4.2 – Net Position: 187,647 -212,644 24,997 – Gross Longs: 296,670 119,307 45,636 – Gross Shorts: 109,023 331,951 20,639 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.7 to 1 0.4 to 1 2.2 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 57.6 42.0 40.8 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 4.9 -4.1 -5.8

Silver Comex Futures:

The Silver Comex Futures large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 15,635 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -11,041 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 26,676 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 37.9 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 69.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 12.1 percent.

Silver Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 45.8 31.1 17.5 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 35.1 50.4 8.9 – Net Position: 15,635 -28,055 12,420 – Gross Longs: 66,708 45,282 25,423 – Gross Shorts: 51,073 73,337 13,003 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.3 to 1 0.6 to 1 2.0 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 37.9 69.7 12.1 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -8.8 11.3 -17.8

Copper Grade #1 Futures:

The Copper Grade #1 Futures large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 19,270 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -9,509 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 28,779 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 56.2 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 42.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 55.4 percent.

Copper Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 41.4 39.3 8.5 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 31.3 52.1 5.8 – Net Position: 19,270 -24,484 5,214 – Gross Longs: 78,931 74,936 16,223 – Gross Shorts: 59,661 99,420 11,009 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.3 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 56.2 42.6 55.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -7.0 10.1 -28.8

Platinum Futures:

The Platinum Futures large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 1,218 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lift of 2,285 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -1,067 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 4.1 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 99.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 42.6 percent.

Platinum Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 45.3 35.1 13.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 43.6 44.6 5.5 – Net Position: 1,218 -6,995 5,777 – Gross Longs: 33,230 25,750 9,810 – Gross Shorts: 32,012 32,745 4,033 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.0 to 1 0.8 to 1 2.4 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 4.1 99.1 42.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -6.6 8.8 -21.9

Palladium Futures:

The Palladium Futures large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of -2,713 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -986 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -1,727 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 0.0 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 100.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 25.2 percent.

Palladium Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 28.7 54.5 13.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 58.7 20.8 16.6 – Net Position: -2,713 3,043 -330 – Gross Longs: 2,598 4,930 1,174 – Gross Shorts: 5,311 1,887 1,504 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.5 to 1 2.6 to 1 0.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 0.0 100.0 25.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -23.9 27.4 -47.5

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).