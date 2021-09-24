COT Energy Futures Charts: WTI Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Bloomberg Index, Heating Oil & Brent Crude

By InvestMacro.com COT Home | Data Tables | Data Downloads | Newsletter

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday September 21st 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

Data Snapshot of Commodity Market Traders | Columns Legend

Sep-21-2021 OI OI-Index Spec-Net Spec-Index Com-Net COM-Index Smalls-Net Smalls-Index WTI Crude 2,101,558 26 355,978 25 -396,180 64 40,202 72 Gold 492,765 23 187,647 58 -212,644 42 24,997 41 Silver 145,537 12 15,635 38 -28,055 70 12,420 12 Copper 190,659 20 19,270 56 -24,484 43 5,214 55 Palladium 9,051 11 -2,713 0 3,043 100 -330 25 Platinum 73,415 45 1,218 4 -6,995 99 5,777 43 Natural Gas 1,378,350 47 -140,220 36 100,074 62 40,146 81 Brent 199,216 39 -32,262 58 30,181 43 2,081 54 Heating Oil 423,663 63 35,890 84 -59,051 13 23,161 91 Soybeans 660,472 13 61,054 45 -39,359 57 -21,695 36 Corn 1,379,770 1 265,501 64 -199,014 44 -66,487 5 Coffee 288,289 50 60,118 93 -63,846 9 3,728 14 Sugar 952,975 41 249,467 88 -290,392 13 40,925 58 Wheat 353,551 8 1,842 49 9,654 50 -11,496 47

WTI Crude Oil Futures:

The WTI Crude Oil Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 355,978 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 914 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 355,064 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 25.2 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 63.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 71.7 percent.

WTI Crude Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 24.1 34.7 4.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 7.2 53.5 2.4 – Net Position: 355,978 -396,180 40,202 – Gross Longs: 506,363 728,666 90,716 – Gross Shorts: 150,385 1,124,846 50,514 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.4 to 1 0.6 to 1 1.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 25.2 63.7 71.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -14.2 15.1 -8.3

Brent Crude Oil Futures:

The Brent Crude Oil Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of -32,262 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 653 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -32,915 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 57.7 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 43.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 53.7 percent.

Brent Crude Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 13.5 53.9 4.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 29.7 38.7 3.0 – Net Position: -32,262 30,181 2,081 – Gross Longs: 26,898 107,333 7,995 – Gross Shorts: 59,160 77,152 5,914 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.5 to 1 1.4 to 1 1.4 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 57.7 43.0 53.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -0.7 -0.6 7.1

Natural Gas Futures:

The Natural Gas Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of -140,220 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly rise of 8,359 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -148,579 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 36.5 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 62.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 80.6 percent.

Natural Gas Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 22.9 43.9 4.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 33.0 36.7 1.7 – Net Position: -140,220 100,074 40,146 – Gross Longs: 315,115 605,341 63,891 – Gross Shorts: 455,335 505,267 23,745 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.7 to 1 1.2 to 1 2.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 36.5 62.4 80.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 1.1 -2.0 6.7

Gasoline Blendstock Futures:

The Gasoline Blendstock Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 36,673 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -5,299 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 41,972 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 7.5 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 92.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 61.0 percent.

Nasdaq Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 26.8 49.5 6.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 15.8 63.0 4.2 – Net Position: 36,673 -44,943 8,270 – Gross Longs: 89,012 164,340 22,351 – Gross Shorts: 52,339 209,283 14,081 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.7 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 7.5 92.1 61.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -3.2 5.9 -16.3

#2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures:

The #2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 35,890 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 5,899 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 29,991 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 83.7 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 12.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 91.2 percent.

Heating Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 17.9 47.7 10.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 9.4 61.6 5.3 – Net Position: 35,890 -59,051 23,161 – Gross Longs: 75,893 201,980 45,668 – Gross Shorts: 40,003 261,031 22,507 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.9 to 1 0.8 to 1 2.0 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 83.7 12.8 91.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 2.6 -5.8 15.2

Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures:

The Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of -6,148 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lowering of -1,370 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -4,778 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 46.0 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 53.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 40.7 percent.

Bloomberg Index Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 64.6 27.7 1.5 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 86.5 7.2 0.2 – Net Position: -6,148 5,775 373 – Gross Longs: 18,190 7,791 435 – Gross Shorts: 24,338 2,016 62 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.7 to 1 3.9 to 1 7.0 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 46.0 53.8 40.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 19.7 -19.7 -1.3

Article By InvestMacro.com – Receive our weekly COT Reports by Email

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).