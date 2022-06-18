COT Week 24 Charts: Energy Speculator Positions Mixed led by Heating Oil & WTI Crude

By InvestMacro | COT | Data Tables | COT Leaders | Downloads | COT Newsletter
Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday June 14th and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.
Energy market speculator bets were mixed this week as three out of the six energy markets we cover had higher positioning this week while three markets had lower contracts.
Leading the gains for energy markets was Heating Oil (3,589 contracts) and then Gasoline (968 contracts) with the Bloomberg Commodity Index (72 contracts) also showing a positive week.
Meanwhile, on the downside, the markets leading the declines in speculator bets this week were WTI Crude Oil (-25,310 contracts) and Natural Gas (-9,143 contracts) while Brent Crude Oil (-291 contracts) also registered lower bets on the week.
Strength scores (3-Year range of Speculator positions, from 0 to 100 where above 80 is extreme bullish and below 20 is extreme bearish) show that the Bloomberg Commodity Index has the highest strength score with a 75.7 strength score followed by Heating Oil and Brent Crude Oil. WTI Crude Oil (currently at the lowest level of past three years or 0 percent) and Gasoline (2.2 percent) currently are in bearish-extreme levels with speculator sentiment very weak.
Strength score trends (or move index, that calculate 6-week changes in strength scores) shows that Heating Oil and the Bloomberg Commodity Index have had rising scores over the past six weeks while all the other energy markets have had declining moves.
|Jun-14-2022
|OI
|OI-Index
|Spec-Net
|Spec-Index
|Com-Net
|COM-Index
|Smalls-Net
|Smalls-Index
|WTI Crude
|1,715,674
|0
|302,946
|0
|-341,654
|100
|38,708
|70
|Gold
|497,456
|13
|154,598
|0
|-178,569
|100
|23,971
|15
|Silver
|151,978
|18
|14,005
|0
|-22,047
|100
|8,042
|0
|Copper
|187,247
|17
|-13,797
|32
|10,287
|67
|3,510
|46
|Palladium
|7,740
|6
|-4,057
|0
|4,354
|100
|-297
|27
|Platinum
|66,613
|33
|2,214
|7
|-6,793
|96
|4,579
|26
|Natural Gas
|1,053,265
|0
|-123,485
|42
|74,310
|54
|49,175
|96
|Brent
|171,026
|17
|-36,389
|50
|34,601
|51
|1,788
|33
|Heating Oil
|268,199
|23
|8,475
|55
|-28,686
|41
|20,211
|68
|Soybeans
|754,428
|34
|182,667
|70
|-155,663
|37
|-27,004
|25
|Corn
|1,521,565
|25
|399,775
|81
|-344,196
|23
|-55,579
|11
|Coffee
|202,656
|0
|46,885
|79
|-48,399
|25
|1,514
|5
|Sugar
|800,806
|1
|170,483
|72
|-198,006
|31
|27,523
|42
|Wheat
|336,890
|13
|20,435
|46
|-18,089
|34
|-2,346
|98
WTI Crude Oil Futures:
The WTI Crude Oil Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 302,946 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -25,310 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 328,256 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 0.0 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 100.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 69.6 percent.
|WTI Crude Oil Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|23.9
|35.3
|5.3
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|6.2
|55.2
|3.0
|– Net Position:
|302,946
|-341,654
|38,708
|– Gross Longs:
|409,427
|604,944
|90,476
|– Gross Shorts:
|106,481
|946,598
|51,768
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|3.8 to 1
|0.6 to 1
|1.7 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|0.0
|100.0
|69.6
|– Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bearish-Extreme
|Bullish-Extreme
|Bullish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|-6.5
|9.2
|-8.2
Brent Crude Oil Futures:
The Brent Crude Oil Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of -36,389 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -291 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -36,098 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 50.1 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 50.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 33.4 percent.
|Brent Crude Oil Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|13.6
|52.0
|4.3
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|34.9
|31.8
|3.3
|– Net Position:
|-36,389
|34,601
|1,788
|– Gross Longs:
|23,246
|88,924
|7,365
|– Gross Shorts:
|59,635
|54,323
|5,577
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|0.4 to 1
|1.6 to 1
|1.3 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|50.1
|50.8
|33.4
|– Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bearish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|-15.2
|14.3
|6.5
Natural Gas Futures:
The Natural Gas Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of -123,485 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -9,143 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -114,342 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 41.5 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 54.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 96.4 percent.
|Natural Gas Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|20.9
|38.9
|7.1
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|32.6
|31.8
|2.4
|– Net Position:
|-123,485
|74,310
|49,175
|– Gross Longs:
|220,256
|409,613
|74,311
|– Gross Shorts:
|343,741
|335,303
|25,136
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|0.6 to 1
|1.2 to 1
|3.0 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|41.5
|54.3
|96.4
|– Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bearish
|Bullish
|Bullish-Extreme
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|-1.7
|0.5
|10.2
Gasoline Blendstock Futures:
The Gasoline Blendstock Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 31,456 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly increase of 968 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 30,488 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 2.2 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 93.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 94.1 percent.
|Nasdaq Mini Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|24.8
|53.2
|8.2
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|14.7
|67.4
|4.2
|– Net Position:
|31,456
|-43,672
|12,216
|– Gross Longs:
|76,744
|164,469
|25,175
|– Gross Shorts:
|45,288
|208,141
|12,959
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|1.7 to 1
|0.8 to 1
|1.9 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|2.2
|93.4
|94.1
|– Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bearish-Extreme
|Bullish-Extreme
|Bullish-Extreme
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|-7.0
|5.3
|10.7
#2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures:
The #2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 8,475 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lift of 3,589 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 4,886 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 54.9 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 40.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 68.4 percent.
|Heating Oil Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|17.1
|50.5
|16.8
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|14.0
|61.2
|9.2
|– Net Position:
|8,475
|-28,686
|20,211
|– Gross Longs:
|45,945
|135,386
|45,006
|– Gross Shorts:
|37,470
|164,072
|24,795
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|1.2 to 1
|0.8 to 1
|1.8 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|54.9
|40.7
|68.4
|– Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Bullish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|24.5
|-15.6
|-6.8
Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures:
The Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of -8,311 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 72 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -8,383 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 75.7 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 23.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 38.9 percent.
|Bloomberg Index Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|29.0
|51.7
|0.7
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|38.5
|42.8
|0.1
|– Net Position:
|-8,311
|7,764
|547
|– Gross Longs:
|25,428
|45,267
|619
|– Gross Shorts:
|33,739
|37,503
|72
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|0.8 to 1
|1.2 to 1
|8.6 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|75.7
|23.2
|38.9
|– Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Bearish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|19.3
|-18.9
|-5.0
Article By InvestMacro
*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.
The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators) as well as their open interest (contracts open in the market at time of reporting).See CFTC criteria here.