Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 12.05.2022 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

Article By RoboForex.com

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, after forming a Hanging Man reversal pattern close to the resistance level, USDCAD is reversing in the form of a new descending impulse. In this case, the downside target may be at 1.2965. However, an alternative scenario implies that the asset may grow to break the resistance level at 1.3120 and continue the ascending tendency without any corrections.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, AUDUSD has formed a Harami reversal pattern near the resistance area. At the moment, the asset is reversing and starting a new descending impulse. In this case, the downside target may be the support level at 0.6810. After testing the level, the price may break it and continue the descending tendency. At the same time, an opposite scenario implies that the price may correct to reach 0.6955 before resuming the downtrend.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

As we can see in the H4 chart, after testing the resistance area, the pair has formed a Doji reversal pattern. At the moment, USDCHF may reverse in the form of a new descending impulse. In this case, the downside target may be at 0.9880. After testing the support level, the price may rebound from it and resume trading upwards. Still, there might be an alternative scenario, according to which the asset may grow to reach 1.0045 without any pullbacks.

Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.