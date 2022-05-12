GBPJPY Bullish Impulse or Double Zigzag?

By Orbex

GBPJPY seems to be forming a large corrective trend, taking the form of a triple zigzag. On the 1H timeframe, the final actionary wave z of the cycle degree is in formation.

It is likely that the wave z takes the form of a simple zigzag Ⓐ-Ⓑ-Ⓒ of the primary degree. After the end of the correction Ⓑ, which took the form of a triple combination, prices began moving higher.

It is possible that the first four parts are completed as part of the potential impulse Ⓒ. Thus, in the next coming trading weeks, growth is likely within the intermediate impulse (5).

The completion of the entire wave Ⓒ is possible near 174.08. At that level, wave z will be equal to wave y.

Alternatively, it is assumed that the formation of an intermediate impulse (3), which is part of the primary wave Ⓒ, has come to an end near 168.43.

In the last section of the chart, we see a corrective decline in the intermediate wave (4). This correction could be a minor double zigzag.

It is possible that prices will fall to 155.15. At that level, correction wave (4) will be at 76.4% of impulse (3).