COT Futures: This Week’s Energy Charts

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday May 10th and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.
The energy markets with higher speculator bets this week were Natural Gas (5,177 contracts) and the Bloomberg Commodity Index (91 contracts).
The markets with declining speculator bets this week were WTI Crude Oil (-10,898 contracts), Brent Crude Oil (-3,897 contracts), Heating Oil (-9,228 contracts) and Gasoline (-7,003 contracts).
|May-10-2022
|OI
|OI-Index
|Spec-Net
|Spec-Index
|Com-Net
|COM-Index
|Smalls-Net
|Smalls-Index
|WTI Crude
|1,736,594
|0
|310,803
|2
|-354,479
|98
|43,676
|77
|Gold
|571,447
|34
|193,315
|40
|-227,756
|57
|34,441
|57
|Silver
|142,752
|9
|19,082
|41
|-30,519
|69
|11,437
|9
|Copper
|184,502
|15
|-22,626
|26
|19,249
|73
|3,377
|45
|Palladium
|8,832
|11
|-3,245
|3
|3,434
|96
|-189
|33
|Platinum
|66,064
|32
|1,363
|5
|-5,373
|98
|4,010
|18
|Natural Gas
|1,108,451
|6
|-112,529
|45
|64,006
|51
|48,523
|100
|Brent
|173,911
|19
|-31,215
|59
|30,562
|44
|653
|18
|Heating Oil
|349,618
|31
|6,455
|52
|-32,434
|37
|25,979
|88
|Soybeans
|694,454
|20
|174,608
|72
|-147,698
|33
|-26,910
|26
|Corn
|1,510,783
|23
|470,908
|90
|-415,345
|13
|-55,563
|11
|Coffee
|212,659
|5
|32,555
|69
|-33,559
|37
|1,004
|0
|Sugar
|797,453
|0
|187,185
|75
|-220,611
|26
|33,426
|49
|Wheat
|308,326
|0
|21,686
|48
|-17,779
|34
|-3,907
|92
WTI Crude Oil Futures:
The WTI Crude Oil Futures large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 310,803 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -10,898 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 321,701 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 2.1 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 98.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 76.6 percent.
|WTI Crude Oil Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|23.9
|35.4
|5.2
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|6.0
|55.8
|2.7
|– Net Position:
|310,803
|-354,479
|43,676
|– Gross Longs:
|415,170
|614,716
|90,689
|– Gross Shorts:
|104,367
|969,195
|47,013
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|4.0 to 1
|0.6 to 1
|1.9 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|2.1
|98.5
|76.6
|– Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bearish-Extreme
|Bullish-Extreme
|Bullish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|-2.8
|2.2
|3.2
Brent Crude Oil Futures:
The Brent Crude Oil Futures large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of -31,215 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -3,897 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -27,318 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 58.8 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 44.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 18.0 percent.
|Brent Crude Oil Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|19.2
|48.1
|5.0
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|37.2
|30.5
|4.6
|– Net Position:
|-31,215
|30,562
|653
|– Gross Longs:
|33,423
|83,639
|8,698
|– Gross Shorts:
|64,638
|53,077
|8,045
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|0.5 to 1
|1.6 to 1
|1.1 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|58.8
|44.1
|18.0
|– Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Bearish-Extreme
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|-10.1
|14.9
|-40.0
Natural Gas Futures:
The Natural Gas Futures large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of -112,529 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly boost of 5,177 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -117,706 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 44.8 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 51.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 100.0 percent.
|Natural Gas Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|21.1
|37.9
|6.6
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|31.3
|32.2
|2.2
|– Net Position:
|-112,529
|64,006
|48,523
|– Gross Longs:
|234,306
|420,582
|73,144
|– Gross Shorts:
|346,835
|356,576
|24,621
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|0.7 to 1
|1.2 to 1
|3.0 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|44.8
|51.0
|100.0
|– Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bearish
|Bullish
|Bullish-Extreme
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|7.5
|-9.1
|9.6
Gasoline Blendstock Futures:
The Gasoline Blendstock Futures large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 31,378 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -7,003 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 38,381 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 2.1 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 93.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 97.3 percent.
|Nasdaq Mini Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|24.6
|50.9
|8.3
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|14.2
|65.6
|4.0
|– Net Position:
|31,378
|-44,072
|12,694
|– Gross Longs:
|73,929
|152,809
|24,799
|– Gross Shorts:
|42,551
|196,881
|12,105
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|1.7 to 1
|0.8 to 1
|2.0 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|2.1
|93.0
|97.3
|– Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bearish-Extreme
|Bullish-Extreme
|Bullish-Extreme
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|-9.0
|3.7
|34.1
#2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures:
The #2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 6,455 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lowering of -9,228 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 15,683 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 51.9 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 36.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 88.4 percent.
|Heating Oil Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|17.0
|50.8
|14.4
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|15.1
|60.1
|6.9
|– Net Position:
|6,455
|-32,434
|25,979
|– Gross Longs:
|59,340
|177,626
|50,210
|– Gross Shorts:
|52,885
|210,060
|24,231
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|1.1 to 1
|0.8 to 1
|2.1 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|51.9
|36.7
|88.4
|– Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Bullish-Extreme
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|4.2
|-10.3
|23.6
Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures:
The Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of -13,263 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lift of 91 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -13,354 net contracts.
This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 56.8 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 41.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 41.5 percent.
|Bloomberg Index Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|57.7
|36.7
|2.0
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|96.2
|0.0
|0.2
|– Net Position:
|-13,263
|12,644
|619
|– Gross Longs:
|19,888
|12,644
|703
|– Gross Shorts:
|33,151
|0
|84
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|0.6 to 1
|inf to 1
|8.4 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|56.8
|41.9
|41.5
|– Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Bearish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|-15.0
|16.3
|-11.1
Article By InvestMacro
*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.
The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators) as well as their open interest (contracts open in the market at time of reporting).See CFTC criteria here.