Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 05.04.2022 (EURUSD, NZDUSD, USDCHF)

Article By RoboForex.com

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is rebounding from the rising channel’s downside border at 1.0971; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.1055 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.0780. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.1120. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.1205. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the rising channel’s downside border and fix below 1.0930.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is testing the resistance level at 0.6939 for the third time; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.6955 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.7095. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.6865. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.6775. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the upside border of the Triangle pattern and fix above 0.6995.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is testing Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 0.9258; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.9275 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.9140. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.9335. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.9425. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the downside border of the Wedge pattern and fix below 0.9230.

