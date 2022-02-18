Gold Declines As War Fears Recede

By Orbex

Gold has pulled back in the European stocks on Tuesday after hitting fresh eight-month highs recorded earlier in the Asian market, as correction and profit gains accelerated, as concerns about the worsening of the Ukrainian crisis slowed after the Russian defense ministry announced that some troops will return back from Ukraine borders to military bases.

The price of gold has fallen to $1,844.59, from the opening level of today’s transactions at $1,871.70, and hitting an intraday high of $1,1879.48, a level that was seen in June 2021.

Yesterday, gold rose by 0.65%, for the second consecutive daily gain, as buying of gold continued as a safe-haven, as concerns about the crisis between Russia and Ukraine escalated.

Igor Konashenkov, chief spokesman for the Russian Ministry of Defense, said that some military units of western and southern districts have started returning bases.

The withdrawal of some troops from Ukraine’s border is considered an important step towards easing the geopolitical confrontation between Russia and the West over Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergi Lavrov suggested to President Vladimir Putin that Moscow continue along the diplomatic path in its effort to extract security guarantees from the West, as tension soar over Ukraine.