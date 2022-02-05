COT Energy Speculators push RBOB Gasoline Futures bullish bets to 51-week high

By InvestMacro | COT | Data Tables | COT Leaders | Downloads | COT Newsletter

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday February 1st 2022 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

Highlighting the COT energy data is the increase in the RBOB Gasoline futures bets. The speculative net position in the Gasoline futures rose this week for the second time in three weeks and for the eighth time in the past twelve weeks. This bullishness has pushed speculator bets to the highest level in approximately one year, dating back to February 9th of 2021. The RBOB Gasoline futures price has also been on a strong uptrend with prices hitting their highest levels since 2014 this week.

Joining Gasoline (5,747 contracts) in gaining this week were Brent Crude Oil (7,016 contracts) and Natural Gas (4,525 contracts) while WTI Crude Oil (-4,511 contracts), Heating Oil (-2,317 contracts) and the Bloomberg Commodity Index (-798 contracts) had lower bets on the week.

Data Snapshot of Commodity Market Traders | Columns Legend

Feb-01-2022 OI OI-Index Spec-Net Spec-Index Com-Net COM-Index Smalls-Net Smalls-Index WTI Crude 2,093,735 35 368,904 27 -414,658 63 45,754 79 Gold 515,331 23 172,142 43 -201,342 56 29,200 47 Silver 149,136 15 22,118 44 -35,263 64 13,145 19 Copper 198,437 25 16,155 54 -21,053 45 4,898 54 Palladium 7,853 6 -992 15 965 83 27 46 Platinum 53,898 11 14,581 23 -19,786 81 5,205 35 Natural Gas 1,162,813 12 -120,010 43 90,241 59 29,769 54 Brent 203,928 42 -18,920 86 15,734 15 3,186 52 Heating Oil 347,383 30 15,683 65 -43,137 25 27,454 93 Soybeans 796,285 44 193,373 78 -155,577 29 -37,796 9 Corn 1,568,959 33 455,220 88 -407,663 14 -47,557 16 Coffee 274,865 40 61,378 93 -65,365 9 3,987 16 Sugar 897,035 17 93,593 56 -117,500 46 23,907 37 Wheat 391,162 29 350 47 5,100 46 -5,450 76

WTI Crude Oil Futures:

The WTI Crude Oil Futures large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 368,904 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -4,511 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 373,415 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 26.8 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 62.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 79.5 percent.

WTI Crude Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 23.3 34.4 4.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 5.7 54.2 2.6 – Net Position: 368,904 -414,658 45,754 – Gross Longs: 487,606 719,202 99,747 – Gross Shorts: 118,702 1,133,860 53,993 – Long to Short Ratio: 4.1 to 1 0.6 to 1 1.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 26.8 62.6 79.5 – Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 9.5 -12.5 14.4

Brent Crude Oil Futures:

The Brent Crude Oil Futures large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of -18,920 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly rise of 7,016 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -25,936 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 86.1 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 15.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 52.3 percent.

Brent Crude Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 18.9 45.3 4.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 28.1 37.6 2.7 – Net Position: -18,920 15,734 3,186 – Gross Longs: 38,465 92,453 8,604 – Gross Shorts: 57,385 76,719 5,418 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.7 to 1 1.2 to 1 1.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 86.1 15.3 52.3 – Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 11.1 -11.3 5.5

Natural Gas Futures:

The Natural Gas Futures large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of -120,010 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lift of 4,525 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -124,535 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 42.6 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 59.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 54.4 percent.

Natural Gas Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 20.9 40.9 4.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 31.2 33.2 2.2 – Net Position: -120,010 90,241 29,769 – Gross Longs: 242,699 475,989 55,775 – Gross Shorts: 362,709 385,748 26,006 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.7 to 1 1.2 to 1 2.1 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 42.6 59.3 54.4 – Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 6.4 -6.1 -4.8

Gasoline Blendstock Futures:

The Gasoline Blendstock Futures large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 65,352 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly advance of 5,747 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 59,605 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 36.6 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 60.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 78.7 percent.

Nasdaq Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 29.6 47.2 6.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 11.8 68.0 3.7 – Net Position: 65,352 -76,584 11,232 – Gross Longs: 108,823 173,465 24,970 – Gross Shorts: 43,471 250,049 13,738 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.5 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 36.6 60.4 78.7 – Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 5.3 -12.7 44.7

#2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures:

The #2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 15,683 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -2,317 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 18,000 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 65.5 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 25.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 93.5 percent.

Heating Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 18.7 47.9 14.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 14.1 60.4 6.8 – Net Position: 15,683 -43,137 27,454 – Gross Longs: 64,794 166,544 51,101 – Gross Shorts: 49,111 209,681 23,647 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.3 to 1 0.8 to 1 2.2 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 65.5 25.3 93.5 – Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 15.9 -23.5 39.1

Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures:

The Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of -14,898 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -798 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -14,100 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 50.5 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 48.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 43.0 percent.

Bloomberg Index Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 66.0 30.3 1.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 96.4 1.2 0.1 – Net Position: -14,898 14,237 661 – Gross Longs: 32,278 14,837 690 – Gross Shorts: 47,176 600 29 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.7 to 1 24.7 to 1 23.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 50.5 48.1 43.0 – Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -18.8 18.1 7.6

Article By InvestMacro – Receive our weekly COT Reports by Email

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators) as well as their open interest (contracts open in the market at time of reporting).See CFTC criteria here.