COT Metals Speculators boost Gold bullish bets to highest since Nov. 30th

By InvestMacro | COT | Data Tables | COT Leaders | Downloads | COT Newsletter

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday January 25th and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

Highlighting the COT metals data is the gains in the Gold futures bets. Gold speculator bullish bets jumped by the most contracts in the past eleven weeks this week following three straight weeks of declines. The gain by +25,944 contracts have more than erased the previous three weeks of losses and has pushed the current net speculator standing to the highest level since November 30th at over +220,000 net contracts.

Joining Gold (25,944 contracts) in gaining this week were Silver (2,441 contracts), Copper (4,171 contracts), Platinum (6,563 contracts), Palladium (1,321 contracts).

Data Snapshot of Commodity Market Traders | Columns Legend

Jan-25-2022 OI OI-Index Spec-Net Spec-Index Com-Net COM-Index Smalls-Net Smalls-Index WTI Crude 2,095,994 35 373,415 28 -420,646 61 47,231 82 Gold 572,078 39 220,151 58 -249,746 41 29,595 48 Silver 151,779 18 32,141 54 -47,684 52 15,543 33 Copper 205,771 30 26,481 61 -32,836 37 6,355 62 Palladium 9,034 11 -1,988 10 2,274 90 -286 28 Platinum 53,390 10 13,792 22 -19,227 82 5,435 38 Natural Gas 1,141,796 7 -124,535 41 97,541 62 26,994 47 Brent 224,561 59 -25,936 73 23,862 29 2,074 37 Heating Oil 360,969 38 18,000 69 -40,959 28 22,959 78 Soybeans 735,966 30 148,872 67 -112,799 39 -36,073 12 Corn 1,539,124 28 439,098 86 -389,471 16 -49,627 14 Coffee 274,327 40 61,643 93 -64,950 9 3,307 11 Sugar 875,995 12 121,283 62 -142,972 41 21,689 35 Wheat 390,266 29 11,661 57 -3,525 37 -8,136 63

Gold Comex Futures:

The Gold Comex Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 220,151 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly advance of 25,944 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 194,207 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 57.8 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 41.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 48.2 percent.

Gold Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 54.8 22.8 8.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 16.3 66.4 3.7 – Net Position: 220,151 -249,746 29,595 – Gross Longs: 313,415 130,208 50,669 – Gross Shorts: 93,264 379,954 21,074 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.4 to 1 0.3 to 1 2.4 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 57.8 41.4 48.2 – Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 5.6 -5.6 1.7

Silver Comex Futures:

The Silver Comex Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 32,141 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly rise of 2,441 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 29,700 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 54.4 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 52.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 33.4 percent.

Silver Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 42.1 33.0 18.5 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 20.9 64.4 8.3 – Net Position: 32,141 -47,684 15,543 – Gross Longs: 63,923 50,135 28,132 – Gross Shorts: 31,782 97,819 12,589 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.0 to 1 0.5 to 1 2.2 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 54.4 52.1 33.4 – Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 10.1 -11.6 9.7

Copper Grade #1 Futures:

The Copper Grade #1 Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 26,481 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly increase of 4,171 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 22,310 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 61.4 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 36.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 62.0 percent.

Copper Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 38.2 39.3 9.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 25.3 55.3 5.9 – Net Position: 26,481 -32,836 6,355 – Gross Longs: 78,616 80,969 18,431 – Gross Shorts: 52,135 113,805 12,076 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.5 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 61.4 36.9 62.0 – Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 14.2 -13.6 -0.3

Platinum Futures:

The Platinum Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 13,792 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly boost of 6,563 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 7,229 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 22.3 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 81.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 37.8 percent.

Platinum Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 51.4 31.1 14.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 25.5 67.1 4.8 – Net Position: 13,792 -19,227 5,435 – Gross Longs: 27,429 16,618 7,973 – Gross Shorts: 13,637 35,845 2,538 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.0 to 1 0.5 to 1 3.1 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 22.3 81.5 37.8 – Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish-Extreme Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 14.5 -13.7 -6.9

Palladium Futures:

The Palladium Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of -1,988 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly rise of 1,321 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -3,309 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 9.7 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 90.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 27.8 percent.

Palladium Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 31.4 52.6 12.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 53.4 27.4 16.1 – Net Position: -1,988 2,274 -286 – Gross Longs: 2,839 4,753 1,167 – Gross Shorts: 4,827 2,479 1,453 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.6 to 1 1.9 to 1 0.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 9.7 90.1 27.8 – Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 9.7 -9.9 3.8

Article By InvestMacro – Receive our weekly COT Reports by Email

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators) as well as their open interest (contracts open in the market at time of reporting).See CFTC criteria here.