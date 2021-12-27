COT Currency Speculators boost US Dollar Index bullish bets after 2 down weeks

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The latest release was delayed by the CFTC due to the Christmas holiday.

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday December 21st 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets. All currency positions are in direct relation to the US dollar where, for example, a bet for the euro is a bet that the euro will rise versus the dollar while a bet against the euro will be a bet that the euro will decline versus the dollar.

Highlighting the COT currency data was the bounce back in the US Dollar Index bullish positions after two straight down weeks. The speculative bets for the dollar index rose by the largest one-week total of the past eleven weeks and brought the overall bullish position back over the +35,000 level. Overall, the dollar index positioning has now been continually bullish since July 6th, a span of twenty-five straight weeks. The last twelve weeks have seen positions above +30,000 net contracts which is the first time that has happened since early 2019.

Joining the US Dollar Index (3,874 contracts) with positive changes last week were the yen (1,237 contracts), Mexican peso (5,881 contracts), Euro (1,717 contracts) and the Canadian dollar (3,251 contracts).

The currencies with declining bets last week were the Russian ruble (-7,903 contracts), Bitcoin (-106 contracts), Brazil real (-1,930 contracts), Swiss franc (-891 contracts), British pound sterling (-6,938 contracts), New Zealand dollar (-275 contracts) and the Australian dollar (-1,451 contracts).

Data Snapshot of Forex Market Traders

Dec-21-2021 OI OI-Index Spec-Net Spec-Index Com-Net COM-Index Smalls-Net Smalls-Index USD Index 56,162 81 35,115 86 -40,331 8 5,216 74 EUR 672,239 73 -10,162 32 -15,626 71 25,788 17 GBP 207,747 44 -57,686 32 71,124 72 -13,438 28 JPY 183,743 44 -52,286 35 71,159 72 -18,873 9 CHF 40,920 15 -9,227 54 15,945 49 -6,718 44 CAD 145,562 27 -9,877 47 7,440 56 2,437 35 AUD 191,309 76 -80,354 9 98,033 92 -17,679 9 NZD 41,354 27 -6,136 61 8,866 44 -2,730 21 MXN 94,469 0 -4,792 25 6,382 75 -1,590 36 RUB 45,372 46 8,621 34 -9,877 63 1,256 69 BRL 30,811 28 -6,547 60 7,228 43 -681 59 Bitcoin 12,852 72 -878 83 39 0 839 32

US Dollar Index Futures:

The US Dollar Index large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 35,115 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lift of 3,874 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 31,241 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 86.4 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 7.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 73.6 percent.

US DOLLAR INDEX Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 82.3 3.5 12.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 19.8 75.3 3.0 – Net Position: 35,115 -40,331 5,216 – Gross Longs: 46,222 1,941 6,886 – Gross Shorts: 11,107 42,272 1,670 – Long to Short Ratio: 4.2 to 1 0.0 to 1 4.1 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 86.4 7.6 73.6 – Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -0.6 1.3 -4.7

Euro Currency Futures:

The Euro Currency large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of -10,162 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly rise of 1,717 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -11,879 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 31.9 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 71.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 17.1 percent.

EURO Currency Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 29.2 56.8 11.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 30.8 59.1 7.9 – Net Position: -10,162 -15,626 25,788 – Gross Longs: 196,595 381,670 79,101 – Gross Shorts: 206,757 397,296 53,313 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.0 to 1 1.0 to 1 1.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 31.9 71.3 17.1 – Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -4.3 4.6 -4.1

British Pound Sterling Futures:

The British Pound Sterling large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of -57,686 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -6,938 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -50,748 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 32.4 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 71.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 27.8 percent.

BRITISH POUND Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 10.0 78.8 10.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 37.8 44.5 16.7 – Net Position: -57,686 71,124 -13,438 – Gross Longs: 20,824 163,619 21,240 – Gross Shorts: 78,510 92,495 34,678 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.3 to 1 1.8 to 1 0.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 32.4 71.7 27.8 – Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -32.9 31.7 -16.5

Japanese Yen Futures:

The Japanese Yen large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of -52,286 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly increase of 1,237 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -53,523 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 35.0 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 71.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 9.0 percent.

JAPANESE YEN Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 12.1 77.4 9.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 40.5 38.6 19.5 – Net Position: -52,286 71,159 -18,873 – Gross Longs: 22,191 142,161 16,916 – Gross Shorts: 74,477 71,002 35,789 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.3 to 1 2.0 to 1 0.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 35.0 71.5 9.0 – Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 33.6 -25.8 -2.2

Swiss Franc Futures:

The Swiss Franc large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of -9,227 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -891 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -8,336 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 53.8 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 48.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 43.6 percent.

SWISS FRANC Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 6.0 66.8 27.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 28.6 27.9 43.4 – Net Position: -9,227 15,945 -6,718 – Gross Longs: 2,460 27,344 11,046 – Gross Shorts: 11,687 11,399 17,764 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.2 to 1 2.4 to 1 0.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 53.8 48.8 43.6 – Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 13.7 -5.2 -9.5

Canadian Dollar Futures:

The Canadian Dollar large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of -9,877 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly advance of 3,251 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -13,128 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 46.8 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 56.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 34.6 percent.

CANADIAN DOLLAR Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 31.6 45.7 20.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 38.3 40.6 18.6 – Net Position: -9,877 7,440 2,437 – Gross Longs: 45,925 66,483 29,450 – Gross Shorts: 55,802 59,043 27,013 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.8 to 1 1.1 to 1 1.1 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 46.8 56.3 34.6 – Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -12.5 21.3 -38.0

Australian Dollar Futures:

The Australian Dollar large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of -80,354 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lowering of -1,451 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -78,903 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 9.1 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 92.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 9.3 percent.

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 12.0 77.8 8.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 54.0 26.6 17.6 – Net Position: -80,354 98,033 -17,679 – Gross Longs: 22,958 148,859 16,070 – Gross Shorts: 103,312 50,826 33,749 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.2 to 1 2.9 to 1 0.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 9.1 92.0 9.3 – Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -15.9 23.8 -36.4

New Zealand Dollar Futures:

The New Zealand Dollar large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of -6,136 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lowering of -275 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -5,861 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 61.0 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 44.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 20.6 percent.

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 26.7 64.9 6.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 41.6 43.4 13.4 – Net Position: -6,136 8,866 -2,730 – Gross Longs: 11,050 26,819 2,809 – Gross Shorts: 17,186 17,953 5,539 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.6 to 1 1.5 to 1 0.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 61.0 44.1 20.6 – Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -31.9 37.0 -57.1

Mexican Peso Futures:

The Mexican Peso large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of -4,792 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly rise of 5,881 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -10,673 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 25.3 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 75.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 36.3 percent.

MEXICAN PESO Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 31.8 63.8 3.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 36.9 57.1 5.5 – Net Position: -4,792 6,382 -1,590 – Gross Longs: 30,021 60,300 3,563 – Gross Shorts: 34,813 53,918 5,153 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.9 to 1 1.1 to 1 0.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 25.3 75.5 36.3 – Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 18.6 -16.4 -18.3

Brazilian Real Futures:

The Brazilian Real large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of -6,547 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -1,930 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -4,617 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 59.9 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 43.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 58.6 percent.

BRAZIL REAL Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 33.2 59.1 7.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 54.4 35.6 9.5 – Net Position: -6,547 7,228 -681 – Gross Longs: 10,217 18,196 2,241 – Gross Shorts: 16,764 10,968 2,922 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.6 to 1 1.7 to 1 0.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 59.9 43.1 58.6 – Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 11.9 -11.6 -2.3

Russian Ruble Futures:

The Russian Ruble large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 8,621 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -7,903 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 16,524 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 33.8 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 62.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 68.7 percent.

RUSSIAN RUBLE Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 41.7 53.3 5.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 22.7 75.1 2.2 – Net Position: 8,621 -9,877 1,256 – Gross Longs: 18,942 24,177 2,253 – Gross Shorts: 10,321 34,054 997 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.8 to 1 0.7 to 1 2.3 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 33.8 62.9 68.7 – Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -28.6 29.6 -22.7

Bitcoin Futures:

The Bitcoin large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of -878 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lowering of -106 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -772 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 82.8 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 34.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 32.0 percent.

BITCOIN Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 66.9 3.2 13.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 73.7 2.9 7.1 – Net Position: -878 39 839 – Gross Longs: 8,594 408 1,755 – Gross Shorts: 9,472 369 916 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.9 to 1 1.1 to 1 1.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – Strength Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 82.8 34.3 32.0 – Strength Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 13.8 -17.5 -9.2

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators) as well as their open interest (contracts open in the market at time of reporting).See CFTC criteria here.