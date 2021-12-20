The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) lowered its Loan Prime Rate (LPR) on 1-year loans by 5 basis points to 3.80 percent and has now lowered it 55 points since it was introduced as the bank’s benchmark interest rate in August 2019.
China lowers main interest rate weeks after RRR cut
