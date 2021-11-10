US Dollar & Precious Metals: How Do They Relate? Video

By TheTechnicalTraders

Chris Joins Tom Bodrovics from Palisades Radio to discuss the recent moves in the markets and why money has resumed the move into equities. A new rally in equities could spill over to precious metals, thus putting pressure onto the US dollar.

Currently, the dollar is trading at the critical $94 level and, should it collapse, this could also serve to drive precious metal prices higher. Precious metals, such as gold, are pushing against the US Dollar, and we’re starting to see a momentum shift in GDXJ. On the flip side, miners like GDX and SILJ rely on energy prices remaining steady to stay profitable. Thus, as energy prices increase, the pressure is put on metals.

To Learn More click on the Video link Below

GET YOUR DAILY DOSE OF CHRIS’ PRECIOUS METALS ANALYSIS ALONG WITH THE HOTTEST ETFS TO TRADE WITH BAN TRADER PRO NOW PART OF THE TOTAL ETF PORTFOLIO!