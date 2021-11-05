GBPJPY Bullish Impulse Nears Completion

By Orbex

The GBPJPY currency pair suggests the development of the final part of the cycle wave y, which takes the form of a double zigzag and consists of sub-waves Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ. Now the last actionary wave Ⓨ is under development.

Apparently, the primary wave Ⓨ is a standard zigzag (A)-(B)-(C).

At the end of September, the intermediate correction (B), which has the form of a triple zigzag, was completed. Then the market began to grow in an impulse wave (C). It consists of minor sub-waves 1-2-3-4-5, where the first four sub-waves already formed.

In the near future, growth is possible in sub-wave 5 near 160.64. At that level, wave (C) will be at 61.8% of wave (A).

An alternative scenario suggests the formation of a large triple zigzag, within which the development of the primary intervening wave Ⓧ is now taking place.

The internal structure of this wave is similar to a triple zigzag of the intermediate degree. The sub-waves (W)-(X)-(Y)-(X) could have ended.

Currently, an actionary wave (Z) is forming, which can take the form of a triple zigzag W-X-Y-X-Z. Then a decline in the minor sub-waves Y-X-Z to the previous low of 149.00 is likely.

Article by Orbex

Orbex is a fully licensed broker that was established in 2011. Founded with a mission to serve its traders responsibly and provides traders with access to the world’s largest and most liquid financial markets. www.orbex.com