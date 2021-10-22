COT Stock Market Charts: VIX Volatility, SP500 E-Mini Futures, Nasdaq, Russell-2000 & Dow Jones

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday October 19th 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

Data Snapshot of Stock Market Traders | Columns Legend

Oct-19-2021 OI OI-Index Spec-Net Spec-Index Com-Net COM-Index Smalls-Net Smalls-Index S&P500-Mini 2,386,587 0 67,619 65 -85,275 51 17,656 30 Nikkei 225 16,977 8 1,212 62 -3,790 39 2,578 60 Nasdaq-Mini 237,365 35 -3,057 73 10,428 33 -7,371 27 DowJones-Mini 106,040 78 3,631 40 -8,168 52 4,537 63 VIX 361,391 45 -86,768 50 93,607 51 -6,839 30 Nikkei 225 Yen 54,615 35 1,144 25 28,926 100 -30,070 21

VIX Volatility Futures:

The VIX Volatility large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of -86,768 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -13,199 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -73,569 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 50.1 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 50.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 30.5 percent.

VIX Volatility Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 16.8 53.1 6.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 40.8 27.2 8.2 – Net Position: -86,768 93,607 -6,839 – Gross Longs: 60,834 191,937 22,690 – Gross Shorts: 147,602 98,330 29,529 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.4 to 1 2.0 to 1 0.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 50.1 50.9 30.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 1.3 -1.0 -1.7

S&P500 Mini Futures:

The S&P500 Mini large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 67,619 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lowering of -31,164 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 98,783 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 65.5 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 50.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 30.1 percent.

S&P500 Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 14.7 72.0 10.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 11.8 75.6 10.1 – Net Position: 67,619 -85,275 17,656 – Gross Longs: 350,155 1,718,651 258,179 – Gross Shorts: 282,536 1,803,926 240,523 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.2 to 1 1.0 to 1 1.1 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 65.5 50.6 30.1 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 16.9 -0.7 -19.3

Dow Jones Mini Futures:

The Dow Jones Mini large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 3,631 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly rise of 7,914 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -4,283 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 40.4 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 52.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 62.7 percent.

Dow Jones Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 37.8 43.5 16.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 34.4 51.2 12.1 – Net Position: 3,631 -8,168 4,537 – Gross Longs: 40,105 46,155 17,408 – Gross Shorts: 36,474 54,323 12,871 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.1 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.4 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 40.4 52.4 62.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 17.2 -12.2 -20.5

Nasdaq Mini Futures:

The Nasdaq Mini large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of -3,057 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -2,239 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -818 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 73.3 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 32.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 27.4 percent.

Nasdaq Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 25.5 56.9 15.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 26.8 52.5 18.5 – Net Position: -3,057 10,428 -7,371 – Gross Longs: 60,578 135,012 36,648 – Gross Shorts: 63,635 124,584 44,019 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.0 to 1 1.1 to 1 0.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 73.3 32.9 27.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -4.5 4.1 3.3

Russell 2000 Mini Futures:

The Russell 2000 Mini large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of -59,321 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -10,615 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -48,706 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 20.0 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 74.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 71.1 percent.

Russell 2000 Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 12.4 79.7 7.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 25.4 69.7 4.1 – Net Position: -59,321 45,830 13,491 – Gross Longs: 56,745 364,548 32,132 – Gross Shorts: 116,066 318,718 18,641 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.5 to 1 1.1 to 1 1.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 20.0 74.0 71.1 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -2.0 -1.0 12.6

Nikkei Stock Average (USD) Futures:

The Nikkei Stock Average (USD) large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 1,212 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 18 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 1,194 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 61.9 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 39.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 59.9 percent.

Nikkei Stock Average Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 14.0 56.2 29.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 6.8 78.6 14.5 – Net Position: 1,212 -3,790 2,578 – Gross Longs: 2,371 9,546 5,033 – Gross Shorts: 1,159 13,336 2,455 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.0 to 1 0.7 to 1 2.1 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 61.9 39.3 59.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 34.3 -31.7 -5.1

MSCI EAFE Mini Futures:

The MSCI EAFE Mini large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 12,839 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -3,615 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 16,454 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 26.8 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 67.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 63.6 percent.

MSCI EAFE Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 6.8 89.8 3.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 3.4 94.6 1.7 – Net Position: 12,839 -18,092 5,253 – Gross Longs: 25,861 342,244 11,565 – Gross Shorts: 13,022 360,336 6,312 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.0 to 1 0.9 to 1 1.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 26.8 67.3 63.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -19.8 23.2 -19.7

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).