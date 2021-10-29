COT Stock Market Charts: VIX Volatility, Nasdaq-Mini Futures, SP500, & Russell-2000

By InvestMacro.com COT Home | Data Tables | Data Downloads | Newsletter

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday October 26th 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

Data Snapshot of Stock Market Traders | Columns Legend

Oct-26-2021 OI OI-Index Spec-Net Spec-Index Com-Net COM-Index Smalls-Net Smalls-Index S&P500-Mini 2,404,805 1 96,488 76 -126,538 43 30,050 33 Nikkei 225 17,649 10 -262 57 -1,956 46 2,218 55 Nasdaq-Mini 245,510 40 -3,255 73 6,413 30 -3,158 37 DowJones-Mini 109,296 83 1,737 38 -5,178 56 3,441 57 VIX 337,252 38 -101,596 44 109,530 57 -7,934 26 Nikkei 225 Yen 49,618 28 2,177 28 21,315 85 -23,492 33

VIX Volatility Futures:

The VIX Volatility large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of -101,596 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -14,828 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -86,768 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 44.5 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 56.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 26.3 percent.

VIX Volatility Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 18.5 57.3 5.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 48.6 24.8 8.2 – Net Position: -101,596 109,530 -7,934 – Gross Longs: 62,466 193,124 19,666 – Gross Shorts: 164,062 83,594 27,600 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.4 to 1 2.3 to 1 0.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 44.5 56.7 26.3 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -6.8 7.0 -4.5

S&P500 Mini Futures:

The S&P500 Mini large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of 96,488 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 28,869 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 67,619 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 75.8 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 43.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 32.7 percent.

S&P500 Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 14.7 71.2 11.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 10.7 76.4 10.2 – Net Position: 96,488 -126,538 30,050 – Gross Longs: 352,672 1,711,912 274,773 – Gross Shorts: 256,184 1,838,450 244,723 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.4 to 1 0.9 to 1 1.1 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 75.8 43.2 32.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 25.1 -1.6 -25.9

Dow Jones Mini Futures:

The Dow Jones Mini large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of 1,737 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -1,894 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 3,631 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 38.0 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 56.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 56.9 percent.

Dow Jones Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 38.0 44.3 15.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 36.4 49.0 12.8 – Net Position: 1,737 -5,178 3,441 – Gross Longs: 41,551 48,390 17,413 – Gross Shorts: 39,814 53,568 13,972 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.0 to 1 0.9 to 1 1.2 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 38.0 56.1 56.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 17.0 -8.7 -35.1

Nasdaq Mini Futures:

The Nasdaq Mini large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of -3,255 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -198 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -3,057 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 73.2 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 30.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 36.9 percent.

Nasdaq Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 26.8 56.0 15.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 28.1 53.4 16.9 – Net Position: -3,255 6,413 -3,158 – Gross Longs: 65,755 137,552 38,307 – Gross Shorts: 69,010 131,139 41,465 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.0 to 1 1.0 to 1 0.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 73.2 30.5 36.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -7.2 5.5 8.6

Russell 2000 Mini Futures:

The Russell 2000 Mini large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of -54,431 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 4,890 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -59,321 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 23.3 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 70.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 71.3 percent.

Russell 2000 Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 13.0 79.1 7.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 24.8 70.2 4.0 – Net Position: -54,431 40,887 13,544 – Gross Longs: 59,793 364,163 32,009 – Gross Shorts: 114,224 323,276 18,465 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.5 to 1 1.1 to 1 1.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 23.3 70.8 71.3 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 5.8 -9.6 17.5

Nikkei Stock Average (USD) Futures:

The Nikkei Stock Average (USD) large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of -262 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -1,474 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 1,212 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 56.7 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 45.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 55.2 percent.

Nikkei Stock Average Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 16.7 56.7 26.5 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 18.2 67.7 13.9 – Net Position: -262 -1,956 2,218 – Gross Longs: 2,949 9,999 4,674 – Gross Shorts: 3,211 11,955 2,456 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.9 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 56.7 45.6 55.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 32.3 -42.6 43.0

MSCI EAFE Mini Futures:

The MSCI EAFE Mini large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of 5,775 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lowering of -7,064 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 12,839 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 15.1 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 80.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 57.3 percent.

MSCI EAFE Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 6.7 90.3 2.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 5.3 92.9 1.6 – Net Position: 5,775 -10,344 4,569 – Gross Longs: 26,318 352,076 10,989 – Gross Shorts: 20,543 362,420 6,420 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.3 to 1 1.0 to 1 1.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 15.1 80.0 57.3 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -36.0 33.1 14.7

Article By InvestMacro.com – Receive our weekly COT Reports by Email

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).