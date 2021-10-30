COT Energy Charts: Brent Crude Oil speculator bets have reached best level in 54-weeks

By InvestMacro.com COT Home | Data Tables | Data Downloads | Newsletter

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday October 26th 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

Highlighting this week’s COT Energy data is the Brent Oil (Last Day) contracts which have hit their best speculator position in the past fifty-four weeks, dating back to October 20th of 2020. The speculative position for Brent has continually been in a bearish overall level since 2013 but has been trending closer to a neutral or perhaps even a bullish level soon. The Brent position has now risen for seven out of the past eight weeks and by a total of +25,751 contracts over that time-frame. The strength index score (the speculative level compared to the past 3-years) has shown an extreme level for Brent with a score of 97.6 percent.

Data Snapshot of Commodity Market Traders | Columns Legend

Oct-26-2021 OI OI-Index Spec-Net Spec-Index Com-Net COM-Index Smalls-Net Smalls-Index WTI Crude 2,144,359 33 423,718 47 -472,412 41 48,694 84 Gold 509,794 28 214,560 62 -239,654 38 25,094 41 Silver 141,581 8 37,532 60 -51,504 48 13,972 21 Copper 222,927 43 37,279 69 -45,870 28 8,591 75 Palladium 10,205 17 -2,954 2 2,962 97 -8 44 Platinum 58,161 19 14,902 24 -21,280 79 6,378 51 Natural Gas 1,295,271 42 -138,188 37 96,361 61 41,827 85 Brent 200,768 40 -17,810 98 12,648 1 5,162 81 Heating Oil 423,143 63 25,791 80 -49,635 18 23,844 81 Soybeans 658,960 12 43,230 41 -10,177 63 -33,053 17 Corn 1,438,930 11 307,810 69 -252,059 36 -55,751 11 Coffee 307,195 64 67,593 98 -71,916 3 4,323 18 Sugar 874,742 21 198,607 77 -244,341 22 45,734 64 Wheat 405,625 33 763 48 8,753 49 -9,516 56

WTI Crude Oil Futures:

The WTI Crude Oil Futures large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 423,718 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -5,876 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 429,594 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 46.9 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 40.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 83.6 percent.

WTI Crude Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 25.7 32.4 4.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 5.9 54.4 2.4 – Net Position: 423,718 -472,412 48,694 – Gross Longs: 550,171 694,591 100,959 – Gross Shorts: 126,453 1,167,003 52,265 – Long to Short Ratio: 4.4 to 1 0.6 to 1 1.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 46.9 40.9 83.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 22.0 -22.6 9.3

Brent Crude Oil Futures:

The Brent Crude Oil Futures large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of -17,810 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 10,208 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -28,018 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 97.6 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 0.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 80.7 percent.

Brent Crude Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 20.9 41.8 5.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 29.8 35.5 3.3 – Net Position: -17,810 12,648 5,162 – Gross Longs: 41,997 83,846 11,865 – Gross Shorts: 59,807 71,198 6,703 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.7 to 1 1.2 to 1 1.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 97.6 0.8 80.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 30.5 -32.7 16.8

Natural Gas Futures:

The Natural Gas Futures large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of -138,188 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -7,118 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -131,070 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 37.1 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 61.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 84.9 percent.

Natural Gas Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 20.1 44.3 5.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 30.7 36.9 1.9 – Net Position: -138,188 96,361 41,827 – Gross Longs: 259,785 574,177 65,966 – Gross Shorts: 397,973 477,816 24,139 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.7 to 1 1.2 to 1 2.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 37.1 61.2 84.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 3.1 -3.9 5.2

Gasoline Blendstock Futures:

The Gasoline Blendstock Futures large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 51,045 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly rise of 2,403 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 48,642 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 22.1 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 75.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 72.1 percent.

Nasdaq Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 34.4 41.9 7.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 18.4 61.2 4.4 – Net Position: 51,045 -61,168 10,123 – Gross Longs: 109,610 133,479 24,154 – Gross Shorts: 58,565 194,647 14,031 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.9 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 22.1 75.8 72.1 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 9.2 -9.0 -0.3

#2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures:

The #2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 25,791 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -650 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 26,441 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 80.4 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 18.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 81.0 percent.

Heating Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 16.3 51.6 11.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 10.2 63.4 5.5 – Net Position: 25,791 -49,635 23,844 – Gross Longs: 68,785 218,436 47,173 – Gross Shorts: 42,994 268,071 23,329 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.6 to 1 0.8 to 1 2.0 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 80.4 18.4 81.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -6.2 3.1 4.4

Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures:

The Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of -15,174 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly boost of 1,353 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -16,527 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 27.1 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 72.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 51.3 percent.

Bloomberg Index Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 51.9 41.9 1.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 90.2 5.1 0.1 – Net Position: -15,174 14,559 615 – Gross Longs: 20,522 16,575 673 – Gross Shorts: 35,696 2,016 58 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.6 to 1 8.2 to 1 11.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 27.1 72.3 51.3 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -21.8 21.3 11.8

Article By InvestMacro.com – Receive our weekly COT Reports by Email

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).