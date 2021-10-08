COT Bonds Futures Charts: Treasury Notes, Fed Funds, 10-Year, 2-Year, 5-Year, Ultra Notes, Eurodollars

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday October 5th 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

Data Snapshot of Bond Market Traders | Columns Legend

Oct-05-2021 OI OI-Index Spec-Net Spec-Index Com-Net COM-Index Smalls-Net Smalls-Index Eurodollar 12,461,197 64 -760,843 36 996,972 58 -236,129 72 FedFunds 1,112,644 11 -78,348 30 89,978 71 -11,630 40 2-Year 1,773,474 0 -42,527 83 53,740 28 -11,213 19 Long T-Bond 1,232,198 56 -98,649 58 109,987 55 -11,338 44 10-Year 4,063,952 69 141,333 95 192,710 43 -334,043 0 5-Year 3,571,119 24 -314,824 55 547,985 62 -233,161 0

3-Month Eurodollars Futures:

The 3-Month Eurodollars large speculator standing this week reached a net position of -760,843 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lift of 134,187 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -895,030 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 35.7 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 58.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 72.1 percent.

3-Month Eurodollars Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 14.0 60.7 4.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 20.1 52.7 6.7 – Net Position: -760,843 996,972 -236,129 – Gross Longs: 1,746,555 7,566,476 594,467 – Gross Shorts: 2,507,398 6,569,504 830,596 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.7 to 1 1.2 to 1 0.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 35.7 58.1 72.1 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -1.1 1.5 -3.7

30-Day Federal Funds Futures:

The 30-Day Federal Funds large speculator standing this week reached a net position of -78,348 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly rise of 8,633 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -86,981 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 29.9 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 70.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 40.2 percent.

30-Day Federal Funds Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 5.4 77.0 2.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 12.4 68.9 3.2 – Net Position: -78,348 89,978 -11,630 – Gross Longs: 59,841 856,937 24,136 – Gross Shorts: 138,189 766,959 35,766 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.4 to 1 1.1 to 1 0.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 29.9 70.8 40.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -1.0 0.7 5.3

2-Year Treasury Note Futures:

The 2-Year Treasury Note large speculator standing this week reached a net position of -42,527 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly boost of 20,302 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -62,829 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 82.9 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 27.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 19.3 percent.

2-Year Treasury Note Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 17.5 72.0 7.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 19.9 69.0 8.3 – Net Position: -42,527 53,740 -11,213 – Gross Longs: 310,731 1,277,218 136,061 – Gross Shorts: 353,258 1,223,478 147,274 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.9 to 1 1.0 to 1 0.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 82.9 27.8 19.3 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -7.3 10.5 -12.8

5-Year Treasury Note Futures:

The 5-Year Treasury Note large speculator standing this week reached a net position of -314,824 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lowering of -15,628 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -299,196 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 55.2 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 61.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 0.0 percent.

5-Year Treasury Note Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 9.7 79.6 7.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 18.5 64.3 13.5 – Net Position: -314,824 547,985 -233,161 – Gross Longs: 345,060 2,842,467 248,462 – Gross Shorts: 659,884 2,294,482 481,623 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.5 to 1 1.2 to 1 0.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 55.2 61.8 0.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bullish Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -44.8 48.0 -33.1

10-Year Treasury Note Futures:

The 10-Year Treasury Note large speculator standing this week reached a net position of 141,333 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lowering of -39,874 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 181,207 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 95.0 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 42.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 0.0 percent.

10-Year Treasury Note Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 20.9 69.1 7.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 17.4 64.4 15.3 – Net Position: 141,333 192,710 -334,043 – Gross Longs: 848,256 2,808,775 289,697 – Gross Shorts: 706,923 2,616,065 623,740 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.2 to 1 1.1 to 1 0.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 95.0 42.6 0.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 3.5 11.1 -29.7

Ultra 10-Year Notes Futures:

The Ultra 10-Year Notes large speculator standing this week reached a net position of 80,879 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly increase of 5,032 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 75,847 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 49.1 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 70.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 0.0 percent.

Ultra 10-Year Notes Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 17.1 74.9 7.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 11.5 68.4 19.7 – Net Position: 80,879 94,700 -175,579 – Gross Longs: 248,258 1,087,022 110,087 – Gross Shorts: 167,379 992,322 285,666 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.5 to 1 1.1 to 1 0.4 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 49.1 70.8 0.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -0.3 6.6 -15.1

US Treasury Bonds Futures:

The US Treasury Bonds large speculator standing this week reached a net position of -98,649 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lift of 8,291 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -106,940 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 58.0 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 55.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 43.6 percent.

US Treasury Bonds Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 8.7 75.2 13.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 16.7 66.3 14.8 – Net Position: -98,649 109,987 -11,338 – Gross Longs: 107,189 927,032 171,374 – Gross Shorts: 205,838 817,045 182,712 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.5 to 1 1.1 to 1 0.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 58.0 55.2 43.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 0.2 10.0 -25.5

Ultra US Treasury Bonds Futures:

The Ultra US Treasury Bonds large speculator standing this week reached a net position of -313,634 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -13,841 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -299,793 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 57.3 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 73.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 20.7 percent.

Ultra US Treasury Bonds Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 4.6 82.5 12.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 30.2 56.0 12.9 – Net Position: -313,634 324,157 -10,523 – Gross Longs: 55,695 1,008,685 146,619 – Gross Shorts: 369,329 684,528 157,142 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.2 to 1 1.5 to 1 0.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 57.3 73.6 20.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -24.3 41.0 -17.1

