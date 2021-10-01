Colombia joins Mexico in raising rate to curb inflation

By CentralBankNews.info

Colombia’s central bank joined its South American brethren, along with a growing number of central banks worldwide, and raised its main interest rate to prevent accelerating inflation from becoming entrenched though rising inflation expectations and thus a longer-term threat to financial stability.

The Central Bank of Colombia (CBC) raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 2.0 percent – its first rate hike since July 2016 – shortly after the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) raised its rate for the third time this year by 25 points to 4.75 percent.

Illustrating the quickening pace of central bank rate hikes, the central banks of Jamaica and the Czech Republic also raised their rates today, boosting the number of banks that have raised their rates in September alone to 16, up from 14 in August and 10 in July.

Colombia now joins other Latin American banks of Brazil, Chile, Peru, Mexico and Uruguay in trying to curb rising inflationary pressures as demand bounces back while supply chains remained strained and commodity prices are soaring.

Colombia becomes the 31st central bank to raise its rates so far this year, including 11 emerging market central banks, as they unwind some of last year’s extraordinary monetary stimulus that was aimed at cushioning economic activity during the COVID-19 pandemic

The board of Colombia’s central bank was split in its decision, which was widely expected, with 4 members voting for the 25-point hike and the other 3 voting for a 50-point rate hike.

“A recovery in economic activity that was interrupted by roadblocks and a third wave of COVID-19 in the second quarter was restored in the third quarter,” CBC said, raising its forecast for economic growth this year to 8.6 percent from July’s forecast of 6.5 percent.

For 2022 CBC forecast growth of 3.9 percent in 2022.

Inflation in Colombia has been rising in the last four months and rose to 4.4 percent in August – well above CBC’s 3.0 percent target – and the bank’s staff raised its inflation forecast for this year due to domestic and external supply shocks, along with a faster expected closing of the output gap.

The staff now expect inflation of 4.5 percent by the end of this year, up from last month’s forecast of 4.1 percent, and forecast 3.5 percent inflation by the end of 2022.

At the Bank of Mexico, 4 board members voted for today’s rate hike while one member voted to maintain the rate.

Although Mexico’s inflation rate has trended lower since April, at 5.59 percent in August it remains above the bank’s 3.0 percent target, and Banxico said inflation expectations for both this year and 2022 had risen.

Banxico raised its forecast for headline inflation in the third quarter to 5.8 percent from last month’s forecast of 5.6 percent and fourth quarter inflation to 6.2 percent from 5.7 percent.

But it also expects inflation to trend down next year, ending the year at 3.4 percent and to ease in 2023.

“Although the shocks that have increased inflation are expected to be transitory, due to their variety, magnitude, and the extended horizon over which they have affected it, they may pose risks to the price formation process and to inflation expectations,” the bank said.

The Central Bank of Colombia issued the following statement followed by the Bank of Mexico’s press release about its policy decision:

“Banco de la República’s board decides unanimously to begin normalizing monetary policy

