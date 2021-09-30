SPX500 Bulls Target 4608.26

By Orbex

The SPX500 formation suggests the formation of a large bullish impulse.

At the time of writing, the primary wave ③ is under development. It is an impulse marked by intermediate sub-waves (1)-(2)-(3)-(4)-(5). This construction could soon come to an end.

In the near future, the price could fall slightly in the minor wave 4, then the bulls may send the market to 4608.26. At that level, intermediate wave (5) will be at the 123.6% Fibonacci extension of wave (3).

Alternatively, the construction of the impulse wave ③ has already come to an end. Thus, in the near future, the market may begin to fall as part of the primary correction ④.

Consequently, we could expect a corrective decline near 3751.89 soon too. At that level, primary wave ④ will be at 38.2% of impulse wave ③.

Article by Orbex

Orbex is a fully licensed broker that was established in 2011. Founded with a mission to serve its traders responsibly and provides traders with access to the world’s largest and most liquid financial markets. www.orbex.com