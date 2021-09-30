Murrey Math Lines 30.09.2021 (USDCHF, GOLD)

Article By RoboForex.com

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

As we can see in the H4 chart, USDCHF is trading inside the “overbought area”. In this case, the price is expected to test 8/8, break it, and then continue falling to reach the support at 7/8. However, this scenario may be cancelled if the price breaks +1/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may continue growing towards the resistance at +2/8.





In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue trading downwards.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

In the H4 chart, XAUUSD is trading below the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break the support at 2/8 and then continue moving downwards to reach 1/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the resistance at 3/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and grow towards 5/8.





As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue its decline.

