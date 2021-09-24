COT Forex Futures Charts: US Dollar, Euro, Aussie, Yen, Pound, Swiss Franc, Peso, Bitcoin

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday September 21st 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets. All currency positions are in direct relation to the US dollar where, for example, a bet for the euro is a bet that the euro will rise versus the dollar while a bet against the euro will be a bet that the euro will decline versus the dollar.

Data Snapshot of Forex Market Traders | Columns Legend

Sep-21-2021 OI OI-Index Spec-Net Spec-Index Com-Net COM-Index Smalls-Net Smalls-Index USD Index 45,934 58 25,100 69 -30,394 24 5,294 94 EUR 663,519 71 12,095 39 -44,249 63 32,154 31 GBP 159,908 13 -218 74 1,073 30 -855 54 JPY 191,213 54 -56,071 36 66,594 66 -10,523 29 CHF 56,838 37 -9,217 54 24,497 58 -15,280 18 CAD 118,528 9 -27,877 32 18,854 63 9,023 60 AUD 185,492 72 -85,584 0 102,302 100 -16,718 15 NZD 36,691 18 8,102 85 -9,221 16 1,119 66 MXN 169,898 33 -19,015 5 15,340 94 3,675 59 RUB 53,629 59 18,233 57 -19,757 40 1,524 86 BRL 23,390 20 5,772 76 -6,787 24 1,015 79 Bitcoin 7,348 38 -1,025 75 26 0 999 23

US Dollar Index Futures:

The US Dollar Index large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of 25,100 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly advance of 827 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 24,273 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 69.1 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 24.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 94.2 percent.

US DOLLAR INDEX Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 80.3 1.8 15.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 25.7 68.0 3.7 – Net Position: 25,100 -30,394 5,294 – Gross Longs: 36,883 849 7,006 – Gross Shorts: 11,783 31,243 1,712 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.1 to 1 0.0 to 1 4.1 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 69.1 24.1 94.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 10.0 -10.6 8.6

Euro Currency Futures:

The Euro Currency large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of 12,095 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -15,710 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 27,805 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 38.7 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 63.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 30.9 percent.

EURO Currency Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 28.5 57.4 12.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 26.7 64.1 8.0 – Net Position: 12,095 -44,249 32,154 – Gross Longs: 189,406 381,122 85,507 – Gross Shorts: 177,311 425,371 53,353 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.1 to 1 0.9 to 1 1.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 38.7 63.2 30.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -6.7 7.3 -6.4

British Pound Sterling Futures:

The British Pound Sterling large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of -218 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -5,008 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 4,790 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 73.8 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 30.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 53.9 percent.

BRITISH POUND Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 32.5 49.6 16.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 32.6 48.9 16.9 – Net Position: -218 1,073 -855 – Gross Longs: 51,910 79,287 26,218 – Gross Shorts: 52,128 78,214 27,073 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.0 to 1 1.0 to 1 1.0 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 73.8 30.3 53.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -5.3 6.1 -6.3

Japanese Yen Futures:

The Japanese Yen large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of -56,071 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly advance of 4,224 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -60,295 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 35.7 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 66.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 29.2 percent.

JAPANESE YEN Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 11.9 76.7 10.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 41.3 41.9 15.8 – Net Position: -56,071 66,594 -10,523 – Gross Longs: 22,844 146,680 19,685 – Gross Shorts: 78,915 80,086 30,208 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.3 to 1 1.8 to 1 0.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 35.7 66.1 29.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 2.8 -7.9 25.6

Swiss Franc Futures:

The Swiss Franc large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of -9,217 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -3,339 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -5,878 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 53.9 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 58.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 18.5 percent.

SWISS FRANC Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 13.1 70.7 15.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 29.3 27.6 42.7 – Net Position: -9,217 24,497 -15,280 – Gross Longs: 7,447 40,201 9,004 – Gross Shorts: 16,664 15,704 24,284 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.4 to 1 2.6 to 1 0.4 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 53.9 58.4 18.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bullish Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -33.0 25.5 -10.8

Canadian Dollar Futures:

The Canadian Dollar large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of -27,877 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -18,594 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -9,283 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 31.8 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 63.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 60.4 percent.

CANADIAN DOLLAR Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 16.0 54.2 27.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 39.5 38.3 20.3 – Net Position: -27,877 18,854 9,023 – Gross Longs: 18,954 64,253 33,096 – Gross Shorts: 46,831 45,399 24,073 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.4 to 1 1.4 to 1 1.4 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 31.8 63.5 60.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -28.6 25.7 -10.1

Australian Dollar Futures:

The Australian Dollar large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of -85,584 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -2,201 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -83,383 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 0.0 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 100.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 14.8 percent.

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 13.3 76.4 7.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 59.5 21.2 16.7 – Net Position: -85,584 102,302 -16,718 – Gross Longs: 24,746 141,655 14,298 – Gross Shorts: 110,330 39,353 31,016 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.2 to 1 3.6 to 1 0.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 0.0 100.0 14.8 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -35.6 29.8 -4.2

New Zealand Dollar Futures:

The New Zealand Dollar large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of 8,102 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly advance of 1,896 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 6,206 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 84.9 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 16.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 65.7 percent.

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 53.7 30.0 13.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 31.6 55.1 10.2 – Net Position: 8,102 -9,221 1,119 – Gross Longs: 19,703 11,012 4,873 – Gross Shorts: 11,601 20,233 3,754 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.7 to 1 0.5 to 1 1.3 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 84.9 16.2 65.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 15.3 -16.6 18.1

Mexican Peso Futures:

The Mexican Peso large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of -19,015 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -3,163 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -15,852 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 5.2 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 93.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 58.6 percent.

MEXICAN PESO Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 52.2 43.3 3.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 63.4 34.3 1.7 – Net Position: -19,015 15,340 3,675 – Gross Longs: 88,733 73,538 6,561 – Gross Shorts: 107,748 58,198 2,886 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.8 to 1 1.3 to 1 2.3 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 5.2 93.7 58.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 2.4 -2.9 4.6

Brazilian Real Futures:

The Brazilian Real large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of 5,772 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -1,222 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 6,994 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 76.3 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 24.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 79.1 percent.

BRAZIL REAL Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 57.5 30.1 12.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 32.8 59.1 8.1 – Net Position: 5,772 -6,787 1,015 – Gross Longs: 13,443 7,036 2,911 – Gross Shorts: 7,671 13,823 1,896 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.8 to 1 0.5 to 1 1.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 76.3 24.4 79.1 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -19.8 20.8 -10.4

Russian Ruble Futures:

The Russian Ruble large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of 18,233 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -1,990 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 20,223 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 56.5 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 40.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 86.2 percent.

RUSSIAN RUBLE Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 52.0 43.5 4.5 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 18.0 80.3 1.6 – Net Position: 18,233 -19,757 1,524 – Gross Longs: 27,871 23,314 2,391 – Gross Shorts: 9,638 43,071 867 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.9 to 1 0.5 to 1 2.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 56.5 40.3 86.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 17.8 -17.5 3.2

Bitcoin Futures:

The Bitcoin large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of -1,025 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly advance of 162 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -1,187 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 75.1 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 36.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 22.5 percent.

BITCOIN Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 59.6 5.3 25.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 73.5 5.0 11.5 – Net Position: -1,025 26 999 – Gross Longs: 4,376 390 1,845 – Gross Shorts: 5,401 364 846 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.8 to 1 1.1 to 1 2.2 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 75.1 36.6 22.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 2.2 -6.5 -0.6

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).