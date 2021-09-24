COT Bonds Futures Charts: Fed Funds, 10-Year, 2-Year, 5-Year, Ultra Treasuries Notes, Eurodollars

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday September 21st 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

Data Snapshot of Bond Market Traders | Columns Legend

Sep-21-2021 OI OI-Index Spec-Net Spec-Index Com-Net COM-Index Smalls-Net Smalls-Index Eurodollar 12,141,886 58 -782,274 37 907,783 56 -125,509 86 FedFunds 1,118,976 11 -86,054 29 95,805 72 -9,751 44 2-Year 1,925,826 3 -30,401 86 12,631 20 17,770 38 Long T-Bond 1,208,307 53 -88,271 62 76,453 44 11,818 62 10-Year 3,934,302 60 61,221 88 168,160 35 -229,381 13 5-Year 3,563,947 24 -147,423 75 285,859 35 -138,436 13

3-Month Eurodollars Futures:

The 3-Month Eurodollars large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of -782,274 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -178,118 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -604,156 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 36.9 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 56.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 86.4 percent.

3-Month Eurodollars Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 14.0 60.7 5.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 20.4 53.2 6.0 – Net Position: -782,274 907,783 -125,509 – Gross Longs: 1,694,812 7,368,621 603,851 – Gross Shorts: 2,477,086 6,460,838 729,360 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.7 to 1 1.1 to 1 0.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 36.9 56.5 86.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -2.6 1.3 8.1

30-Day Federal Funds Futures:

The 30-Day Federal Funds large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of -86,054 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -7,726 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -78,328 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 29.0 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 71.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 44.3 percent.

30-Day Federal Funds Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 5.3 76.2 2.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 13.0 67.6 3.0 – Net Position: -86,054 95,805 -9,751 – Gross Longs: 59,411 852,761 24,091 – Gross Shorts: 145,465 756,956 33,842 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.4 to 1 1.1 to 1 0.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 29.0 71.5 44.3 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -0.5 0.4 1.5

2-Year Treasury Note Futures:

The 2-Year Treasury Note large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of -30,401 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -5,768 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -24,633 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 85.6 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 19.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 38.2 percent.

2-Year Treasury Note Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 19.8 70.6 7.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 21.4 69.9 6.9 – Net Position: -30,401 12,631 17,770 – Gross Longs: 381,770 1,359,060 151,059 – Gross Shorts: 412,171 1,346,429 133,289 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.9 to 1 1.0 to 1 1.1 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 85.6 19.9 38.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -14.4 11.3 3.8

5-Year Treasury Note Futures:

The 5-Year Treasury Note large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of -147,423 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lowering of -123,057 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -24,366 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 74.6 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 35.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 12.7 percent.

5-Year Treasury Note Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 12.4 76.1 8.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 16.5 68.1 12.0 – Net Position: -147,423 285,859 -138,436 – Gross Longs: 442,132 2,713,555 289,472 – Gross Shorts: 589,555 2,427,696 427,908 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.7 to 1 1.1 to 1 0.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 74.6 35.1 12.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -10.6 9.4 -1.9

10-Year Treasury Note Futures:

The 10-Year Treasury Note large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of 61,221 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -68,202 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 129,423 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 87.7 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 35.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 13.5 percent.

10-Year Treasury Note Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 19.8 69.5 8.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 18.3 65.2 14.4 – Net Position: 61,221 168,160 -229,381 – Gross Longs: 780,822 2,732,956 337,429 – Gross Shorts: 719,601 2,564,796 566,810 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.1 to 1 1.1 to 1 0.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 87.7 35.4 13.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -5.2 6.5 -4.5

Ultra 10-Year Notes Futures:

The Ultra 10-Year Notes large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of 86,231 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -6,727 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 92,958 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 50.5 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 62.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 15.5 percent.

Ultra 10-Year Notes Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 15.4 75.7 8.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 9.4 71.1 19.1 – Net Position: 86,231 65,343 -151,574 – Gross Longs: 222,142 1,090,610 124,044 – Gross Shorts: 135,911 1,025,267 275,618 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.6 to 1 1.1 to 1 0.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 50.5 62.6 15.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bullish Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -4.8 5.4 -0.6

US Treasury Bonds Futures:

The US Treasury Bonds large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of -88,271 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lowering of -27,671 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -60,600 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 61.7 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 44.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 62.0 percent.

US Treasury Bonds Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 10.4 72.7 15.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 17.7 66.3 14.8 – Net Position: -88,271 76,453 11,818 – Gross Longs: 125,136 878,006 190,281 – Gross Shorts: 213,407 801,553 178,463 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.6 to 1 1.1 to 1 1.1 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 61.7 44.5 62.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 2.6 -3.1 1.8

Ultra US Treasury Bonds Futures:

The Ultra US Treasury Bonds large speculator standing this week came in at a net position of -294,765 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly advance of 7,023 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -301,788 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 65.0 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 50.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 41.1 percent.

Ultra US Treasury Bonds Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 6.1 80.2 12.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 29.8 57.9 11.4 – Net Position: -294,765 276,897 17,868 – Gross Longs: 75,957 997,118 160,043 – Gross Shorts: 370,722 720,221 142,175 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.2 to 1 1.4 to 1 1.1 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 65.0 50.4 41.1 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -19.1 16.5 9.5

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).