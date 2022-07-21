RM Investment Bank Held an Open Day for Its Clients

On 18 June 2022, RM Investment Bank held an Open Day. The event was attended by clients and partners who had the opportunity to communicate with the company’s management in a relaxed, friendly atmosphere.
During the event, the RM Investment Bank team introduced the company and talked about the opportunities, prospects, and cooperation conditions it has to offer. The guests enjoyed drinks, a food buffet, and an entertainment programme. In addition, there was a giveaway of prizes and promotional merchandise.
Dr. Rostyslav Prus, RM Investment Bank Managing Director, commented: “This event helped us to strengthen our relationship with clients and partners so that they choose to continue investing with us. Many of them wanted to meet with the RM IB team before introducing large investors to the company”.
The RoboMarkets group had earlier announced the opening of an investment bank headquartered in Financial Park in Labuan. RM Investment Bank operates under Labuan FSA № 210138BI and its goal is to offer investment services to clients from Asian countries.
- RM Investment Bank offers its clients and partners:
- 7 asset classes and over 12,000 investment instruments
- 5 account types with competitive investment conditions
- Cutting-edge investment platforms
- A multilevel affiliate programme
About RM Investment Bank
RM Investment Bank Ltd is an investment bank operating under Labuan FSA licence No. 210138BI. Find out more detailed information on www.rmib.com.
About RoboMarkets Group
The RoboMarkets Group consists of:
- RoboMarkets Ltd, a multi-asset broker operating under CySEC (Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission) licence No. 191/13, that provides investment services to European clients. Find out more detailed information on www.robomarkets.com
- RM Investment Bank Ltd, an investment bank operating under Labuan FSA licence No. 210138BI
- RoboMarkets Deutschland GMBH, located in Frankfurt am Main, with licence No. 10154068
- RFund – RFund AIFLNP V.C.I.C. Ltd, an alternative investment fund located in Limassol, Cyprus, and regulated by CySEC under licence No. N. LPAIF118/2014
